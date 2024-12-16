Cade Otton Posts Dud In Week 15
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton took a backseat in the offense during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Otton finished with a 70-yard performance last week, but was unable to keep the momentum going this weekend. He hauled in two of his three targets for 24 yards in the win. His biggest contribution was a key block on the Jalen McMillan touchdown grab in the first quarter. Otton has finished with 30 receiving yards or less in three of the last four games. Fantasy managers can keep him on the TE2 radar for next week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN
