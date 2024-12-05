Bub Means Limited On Wednesday
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (ankle) was a limited participant in his return to practice. The rookie wideout made his first appearance at practice since injuring his ankle in Week 8's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It's a step in the right direction for the 23-year-old, who has a chance to be activated from injured reserve if he can enhance his practice status over the next few days. For now, New Orleans will continue to deploy Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin Jr., and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as their top three pass-catchers. It's unclear which of those three wideouts will have their playing time cut upon Means' return, though MVS and Austin Jr. project to be the most likely.
Source: Katherine Terrell
