Browns Not Ready To Name Starting QB For Week 16
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal on the team's starting quarterback for their upcoming Week 16 contest versus the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. "Anything related to Cincinnati I'll update you guys as we get into the week," Stefanski said. The Browns benched Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of their 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after he went 16-for-25 for 146 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. The 30-year-old was also sacked five times against a stout Chiefs defense. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who went 4-for-9 for 18 yards while carrying the ball three times for 16 yards. If Cleveland turns to DTR, it will be his first start in 2024 and just his fourth career start since debuting in 2023. The Bengals defense presents a nice matchup, but Thompson-Robinson would only be a desperation low-end QB2 play in superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
