Browns "Hopeful" David Njoku Can Play In Week 16
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that tight end David Njoku (hamstring) can play in Week 16 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Stefanski said that Njoku is "getting better" after he was forced to sit out of the Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after injuring his hamstring the previous week in the loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old's fantasy value had received a boost with quarterback Jameis Winston under center -- he had 16 reception on a whopping 30 targets for 94 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. However, Winston was benched in the 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, so it could be Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center against the Bengals this weekend, which could make Njoku a shakier TE1 option for fantasy managers if he returns to the field.
Source: WEWS - Camryn Justice
Source: WEWS - Camryn Justice