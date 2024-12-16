Browns "Hopeful" Cedric Tillman Can Return In Week 16
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) can return and play in Week 16 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday. Stefanski said that Tillman is "getting better" after sustaining a concussion in the team's Week 12 upset win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The 24-year-old second-year wideout has not played since, although he appears to be getting close to clearing the NFL's concussion protocol. We'll keep a close eye on Tillman's practice status this week. If he does make it back to play this weekend, it might be quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson running the offense after Jameis Winston was benched in the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. Tillman had a nice run from Weeks 7-9 (21-255-3 line), but his fantasy value could be negatively affected by a QB change in Cleveland upon his return.
Source: WEWS - Camryn Justice
