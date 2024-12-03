Browns Defense Struggles In Week 13 Loss
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns defense struggled to get stops in a wild 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. The Browns allowed the Broncos to roll up 400 yards of total offense while failing to record any sacks and notching two interceptions in the contest. While it wasn't a great performance by Cleveland's defense, they are off the hook for two of Denver's touchdowns, which came via Jameis Winston's two pick-sixes thrown. The Browns defense will have another tough matchup in Week 14 as they have a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: NFL.com
