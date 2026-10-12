Braves View Didier Fuentes as a Starter Long Term

Oct 8, 2026, 3:26 PM ET

Major League Baseball proposed cutting the regular-season schedule from 162 games to 154 games on Thursday in a bargaining session with the MLB Players Association, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Higher seeds in the playoffs getting to choose their opponents and the Division Series expanding to seven games were also part of the league's proposal. MLB is proposing a return to a 154-game schedule, starting in 2029, for the first time since the 1960s. The existing collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association is set to expire on Dec. 1, and a potential lockout could be on the horizon in 2027, which could delay the start of the regular season. The new MLB proposals will be contingent on the MLBPA accepting a salary-cap/floor system. Essentially, the league would be trimming eight regular-season games from each team's schedule while adding up to eight more postseason games total.