NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 8? (2026)

November 16, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 8 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Another week of NHL action is behind us, which means it's time to update our power rankings. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the standings are starting to take shape.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

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No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 32

As expected, the Canucks will remain in the No. 32 spot in our rankings. They began the week with two more regulation losses, this time to the visiting Flyers (3-1) and Rangers (5-1). However, they did pick up their fourth win of the season in an upset fashion, taking down the Golden Knights (6-3) in Vegas.

This brought them to a 4-17-1 record and a 2-8 record over the last 10 games. They remain the only team in the entire NHL that has yet to tally double-digit points.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

Chicago had a short two-game slate and began to show some production. On Thursday evening, they snapped an eight-game skid with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres. In this contest, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel led the way combining for four points each.

In their second game, they picked up a point in a shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Despite the slight improvement, they carry a 2-6-2 record in their last 10 and an overall 5-13-2 record.

No. 30 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 27

Columbus continued to fall down our rankings and entered Week 8 as the clear bottom team in the Metropolitan Division and the entire Eastern Conference. In Week 7, they had a three-game slate and managed to pick up zero points, dropping all three contests in regulation. They would fall to two points, with the Panthers, Lightning, and Flyers all coming to them at home.

The Blue Jackets now sit at 7-11 with a 4-6 record in their last 10.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 29

The Kings ended last week with a tough home loss to the slumping Penguins and did not find much success in Week 7. They had a three-game slump and posted a 0-3 record, dropping all three contests in regulation. They opened the week falling 3-0 to the Predators, and would then fall to the Islanders (5-2) and the Flames (3- 2).

The Kings have dropped their last four games in regulation and enter Week 8 with a 3-7 record over their last 10. Their schedule won't get much easier as they begin Week 8 with a trip to Boston.

No. 28 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 28

Pittsburgh had a short two-game slate in Week 7. They began the week with the final leg of their California trip and took care of business, taking down the Sharks (3-2) in a shootout. The main star of this game was young defenseman Sergei Murashov, who stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

Sergei Murashov's (34 Saves) mentality during tonight's impressive performance? "One more save. One more save." ⚡️ https://t.co/5lmCDVWOSu — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) November 12, 2026

However, they could not build any momentum as they fell to the Senators (4-1) on Saturday night as they returned to the Steel City. The Penguins have posted a modest 4-5-1 record on their last 10 and sit just above the Blue Jackets at the bottom of the Metropolitan.

No. 27 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Flyers began to slowly crawl out of the Eastern Conference basement this week. They began the week with a prime get-right game against the Canucks and took care of business, 3-1, on Monday night. They then took an overtime loss to the Oilers on Wednesday and got back in the win column Saturday over the Blue Jackets.

However, they would end the week with a 5-2 regulation loss to the Oilers on Sunday night. Despite this, the Flyers have held a 3-4-3 record in their last 10 and now sit above Pittsburgh and Columbus in the standings. Young winger Matvei Michkov is enjoying a breakout season, having already scored 11 goals in just 23 games.

No. 26 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 22

The Leafs fell in our rankings last week and will fall again entering Week 8. They once again failed to pick up a regulation victory (or any overtime loser point) and are now riding a six-game regulation-loss skid. This week, Toronto would fall to the Avalanche, Wild, and Oilers, with all three games being played at home.

Toronto has now won just two of their past eight contests and holds an overall 8-12-2 record. They are now sitting with the Flyers, Penguins, and Blue Jackets at the bottom of the East.

No. 25 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 25

Detroit saw their losing streak hit four games on Tuesday night when they fell to the St. Louis Blues (3-2). The slump continued to five games on Thursday as they took another road loss, this time in Sunrise to the Panthers (5-4). Fortunately, the Wings got a much-needed two points to cap off the week on Thursday against the Lightning (2-0).

Netminder Daniil Tarasov continued his post-hype breakout season for the Wings, stopping all 31 shots he faced in this contest. The Wings hold a modest 4-6 record with 10 games left and remain in the bottom half of our rankings.

No. 24 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Blues continue to be one of the more difficult teams to rank in our power ranking. This week, the Blues had a three-game slate and posted a solid 2-1 record. They began the week with two straight victories over the Red Wings (3-2) and the Utah Mammoth (1-0) in a shootout.

This week ended with a tough 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. This brought them to a modest 9-9-2 record and a similar 4-5-1 record over their last 10 contests.

No. 23 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 26

After taking a fall in last week's rankings, the Sharks needed a big week to get back into playoff contention. Over a four-game stretch, San Jose earned a much-needed seven points. They began the week with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders but would fall to the Penguins in the extra frame on Wednesday.

They ended the week with victories over Mammoth (shootout) and the Predators (4-2). San Jose still carries a modest 4-5-2 record in their last 10 but has begun to find their footing. Macklin Celebrini has tallied 11 points over his last seven games and remains the engine of this team.

No. 22 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 19

Calgary ended last week with an overtime victory over the Flyers but began Week 7 in the loss column. On Wednesday night, they hosted the New York Rangers but put only one puck past Joonas Korpisalo in a 3-1 loss. They did not re-take the ice until the weekend, when they went 1-1 over Pacific teams, taking down the Kings (3-2) and falling to the Ducks (6-1).

While they have begun to slowly regress, they are still well above their preseason expectations. Calgary enters Week 8 with a 9-11-1 record and a just-below- .500 mark in their last 10 (4-5-1).

No. 21 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Sabres continued their up-and-down start to the season. This past week, Buffalo played three games and posted a 0-2-1 record. Their lone point came against the Blackhawk in overtime, after they fell to the Lightning and Stars in regulation. This brings them to a modest 8-8-4 overall record.

Buffalo will begin Week 8 with a road trip in Philly before going to D.C. and ending the week in Florida to face the Panthers.

No. 20 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 21

The Islanders entered the week in a bit of a skid and saw their slump continue on Monday as they fell to the Sharks (3-2) in a shootout. However, they would get back in the column for the first time since October 29 on Thursday night, when they took down the Los Angeles Kings 5-2. In this contest, veteran forward Brayden Schenn led the way with three points.

They ended the week with an impressive 6-2 victory over the high-flying Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. The Islanders continue to sit in the middle of the pack with a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 games.

No. 19 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 18

Washington ended last week with an impressive upset over the Panthers and stayed hot on Tuesday, taking down the Senators in a 3-2 overtime win. In this contest, Logan Thompson stopped 24 of the 26 shots he saw, while young defender Cole Houston led the team with two points.

They ended the week with a home-and-home series with the Devils and took two regulation losses, falling to a combined score of 13-6. Washington will begin Week 8 on the road in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

No. 18 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 14

The Kraken spent the week in Finland facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the International Series. Unfortunately, Seattle got the short end of the stick in both matchups, losing in regulation by a combined 9-2 score. They found the back of the net only once in each game and allowed at least four goals in each.

Despite this, Seattle still sits at 9-8-1, but their 4-6 record over the last 10 (three straight losses) drops them in our rankings heading into Week 8.

No. 17 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 13

Utah saw their slump continue in Week 7. They went on a three-game slump and lost all three, but managed to pick up two loser points against the Blues (shutout loss) and the Sharks (shutout loss). They lost in regulation to the Golden Knights (5-3) on Wednesday night.

After their hot start, the Mammoth now sit at 3-4-3 over their last 10 games but remain near the top of the Central Division with a 10-8-3 record. They will have a prime get-right matchup against the struggling Canucks on Monday night.

No. 16 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 20

After ending last week with a victory in Seattle, the Blue Shirts continued their trip along the West Coast, making stops in Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver in week 7. Over the three games, the Rangers would post a 2-1 record. Their one loss came at the hands of the Oilers, while they beat the Flames and Canucks 8-2 combined.

The Rangers are 5-5 over their last 10 but still sit at a solid 12-8-1 record this season. The Rangers will return home on Monday night to face the Montreal Canadiens.

No. 15 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 23

The Jets swept the board last week, picking up all possible six points, and did so again in Week 7. The Jets are now riding a six-game winning streak into Week 8 and continue to surge up our rankings. This week, Winnipeg would take down the Devils, Stars, and Blackhawks (with two in regulation) by a combined 17-9 score.

The Jets are 6-4 over their last 10 and continue to make up ground after their mid-October slump. They will look to push their win streak to even games when they host the Senators on Tuesday.

No. 14 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 17

The Predators kept their win streak alive to begin the week. After ending their last four games in the win column, the Predators picked up victories No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 over the Kings, Ducks, and Golden Knights to begin Week 7. They only need the extra frame in one of the games (over the Golden Knights).

However, they could not push their win streak to eight games on Sunday as they fell 4-2 to the Sharks. Despite that, their recent surge gave them a massive boost in the standings, and they now sit comfortably in the top half of our power ranking. They have a big test on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

No. 13 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 16

The Ducks were one of our biggest risers last week but began Week 7 with a bit of a skid. They opened the slate on Wednesday, hosting the Nashville Predators, and took a 4-2 loss to one of the sport's top teams. They would then welcome the Islanders to California but took another regulation loss (this time 6-2).

However, they got themselves a much-needed two points on Sunday night, taking down the Flames in a dominant 6-1 victory. While Cutter Gauthier has stolen much of the headlines over the past few weeks, second-year winger Beckett Sennecke has been just as sharp, scoring seven goals with 11 helpers over his last 11 games.

Anaheim goal! Scored by Beckett Sennecke with 15:31 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Ian Moore and Mikael Granlund. ANA: 4 | CGY: 1 #CGYvsANA #FlyTogether #Flames https://t.co/myu73a7MiT — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 16, 2026

No. 12 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 12

Florida ended last week with a tough loss to the Boston Bruins but quickly rounded into form in Week 7. Over a busy four-game slate, the Florida Cats picked up seven of their eight possible points. They began the week earning three straight victories over the Blue Jackets, Red Wings, and Blues.

On Sunday, they would fall to the Stars (2-1) in overtime. Florida has picked up at least one point in seven of their last 10 and is quickly establishing itself as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

No. 11 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 11

Colorado came out of last week with a massive 4-0 shutout win over the Red Wings and stayed hot on Tuesday, taking down the Leafs 6-3. In that win, Cale Makar and Devon Toews both had multi-point games. They ended the week with an overtime loss to the Senators but got back in the win column, taking down the Canadiens (4-1).

While they carry a strong 6-2-2 record over their last 10, they will be without their top two players, Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, for a long period of time, which will put their depth to the test.

No. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 8

Vegas pushed their win streak to four games on Wednesday night, opening Week 7 with a 5-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth. In this contest, Mitch Marner and Victor Olofsson both tallied three points. However, the rest of their week didn't go as smoothly, as they fell to the Predators (3-2 SO) and the Canucks (6-3) on Sunday night.

While they still carry a 5-2-3 record in their last 10, their loss to the Canucks does knock them down slightly in our rankings. Their path to bouncing back won't get much easier as they will have a two-game set against the Stars on Tuesday and Thursday.

No. 9 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 10

Ottawa continues to stack points and prove that trading Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers has been the right move. In Week 7, the Senators picked up five of their six possible points. Their one loss came at the hands of the Capitals (3-2 OT) before they defeated the Avalanche and Penguins to end the week.

The Senators now boast a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games and a 13-6-2 overall record. They are now firmly within our top-10 and appear to be serious contenders in the Atlantic.

No. 8 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 9

Dallas ended last week with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks but did not have the same fortunes to begin Week 7. They re-took the ice on Thursday night against the surging Winnipeg Jets nd took a tough 8-3 loss. Fortunately, Dallas had a two-game stretch on the weekend and picked up four points to wash this loss away.

They would defeat the Sabres and Panthers, by a combined 4-1 score, Dallas has taken a slight dip in the standings but still carry a 12-6-2 overall record. Netminder Jake Oettinger remains the backbone of this team, boasting a 2.17 GAA through his first 15 appearances.

No. 7 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 7

After a heartbreaking loss to the Jets last week, the Bolts wasted little time to get back on track, taking down the Sabres (8-3) on Wednesday night and the Blue Jackets (3-1) on Thursday. However, they were unable to push their win streak to three games, as they ended the week with a 2-0 loss to the Bolts.

Tampa carries a sharp 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games into Week 8 and sits comfortably in the upper tier of rout rankings. After a slow start, veteran blue liner John Carlson has found his footing in Florida, tallying 12 points (four goals) over his last 12 contests.

No. 6 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 2

Boston had a short two-game slate and saw their placement on our rankings dip. They suffered two straight losses, falling to the Montreal Canadiens (5-2) on Thursday and later to the Minnesota Wild (6-2) on Saturday night. However, since both teams sit in our top-10, it won't affect them much in our ranking.

Boston still boasts a 13-6-1 record and a 6-4 record over the last 10. They will look to get back on track on Tuesday night when they host the struggling Kings.

No. 5 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 5

Montreal had a tough schedule in Week 7, facing three of the sport's top teams. They began the week on Tuesday facing the Wild and took a 2-1 overtime loss. However, they rebounded well, defeating the top team in the Atlantic, the Boston Bruins, by a commanding 5-2 score.

Their week wound down with a regulation loss to the Colorado Avalanche (4-1). Montreal still boasts a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 contests, with a +7 GD. They will continue to face the top class of the East Conference in the next two weeks, with matchups against the Devils and Hurricanes later in the week.

No. 4 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 6

The Devils' impressive stretch came to a halt in Winnipeg on Tuesday night. They fell to the Jets 4-2 as former Devil, Dawson Mercer, put two pucks in the back of the net. However, the Devils wasted little time getting back on track, defeating the Capitals in two commanding wins.

They took them down by a combined 13-7 score, bringing them to a 15-6 record. The Devils have lost just two of their last 10 games and are quickly catching up to Carolina for the top spot in the Metropolitan.

No. 3 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 3

Minnesota continues to look like a top Stanley Cup contender. They faced a few tough teams in Week 7 but proved they deserve a spot near the top of the power rankings by taking down the Canadians (2-1) and the Bruins (6-2). Their other victory came against the inconsistent Maple Leafs (5-2).

Quinn Hughes and company have now picked up points in each of their last 10 games (8-0-2 record) and sit with a near-perfect 5-0-2 record at home.

No. 2 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 4

Edmonton had a busy four-game stretch and kept producing. Over these four games, the Oilers picked up all possible eight points and enter Week 8 with a five-game winning streak. They began the week back home, hosting the Rangers and Flyers, then headed east to face the Maple Leafs and the Flyers again.

The Oilers now enter Week 8 with a strong 16-3-3 record, putting them atop the league standings (but with one more game played than the Hurricanes). They have held an 8-1-1 record in their last 10.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

The Canes spent the week in Finland and faced the Seattle Kraken in a two-game set. The reigning champions took care of business once again, taking down Seattle in both contests in dominant fashion, by a combined 9-2 score.

Carolina sits with 34 points (16-3-2 record) and holds an 8-1-4 record over the last 10 contests. Carolina once again looks like the clear frontrunner for the Cup and is showing no signs of falling out of the top spot.