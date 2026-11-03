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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Tuesday, 11/3/26)

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Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday11/3/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

November has arrived, and most teams have played 15 games with nearly even home/away splits. More games played means more data to analyze and uncover those hidden gems! This 11-game slate tonight offers several promising matchups, while others are best avoided. We'll focus on only the juiciest spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening; don't worry!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favorite NHL bets and NHL player props for Tuesday night's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (-1.5 goals) (37%)

During the past six games, the Devils have won five, scored at least four goals, and only given up more than three goals in two of those games. This is what we call a heat check game for the Devils. In a battle tonight against the hottest team in the NHL, the Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, seem to set records every game they play.

After three straight wins and only one goal allowed, the Oilers are likely to regress on the road, as their Expected Goals against per 60 minutes is almost .75 higher than what they are giving up. To beat the Oilers, keep the big 3 in check; there isn't much secondary scoring right now

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks OVER 6.5 Total Goals (56%) 

If you're a fan of goals and minimal defence/goalie production, then this one could very well be your ideal matchup.

The Canucks could probably be included in this spot every time they're on the slate, as they've already allowed 72 goals (14 more than the next team), meanwhile, they're in the top half of the league in goals scored, which is a perfect recipe for an "Over" tonight.

While the Ducks don't have much better luck on the road, they have an expected goals against per 60 of 3.25, which is third worst in the NHL, but they are 11th in the NHL in goals for with 49 through 14 games, I expect fireworks in this game, and if you are a DFS player, then this game should be near the top of your list of targets tonight.

 

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Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Cutter Gautheir (DAL) Anytime Goal (44%) at Vancouver Canucks

I am sure you are very surprised to see a player from Anaheim in this spot, but we go where the stats lead us, and tonight that is a Cutter Gautheir goal, it also helps that he has five goals and 15 shots in his last two games.

For Rotoballer members, I'm known for finding the best off-the-board plays, but I just can't pass up this opportunity, especially since Vancouver gives up the second-most shots and the second-most goals to left wingers at home, so I'd sprinkle Gautheir for two goals wherever you can as well.

Courtesy Shotpropz.com

 

Lane Hutson (MTL) OVER 0.5 Assists vs Winnipeg Jets (57%)

Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to La Belle Province tonight. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different. Hutson has scored three "apples" in the past two games and ten so far this season.

Tonight, he will face a Winnipeg Jets team that has already conceded 54 goals through its first 15 games and sits at 28th overall in the league in goals allowed.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 14.29x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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