November 2, 2026

Thunder Dan Palyo locks in his top NBA player props and best bets for Monday, 11/2/26. Capitalize on commission-free odds and market edges with today's top Novig picks.

With the NBA taking tomorrow off for Election Day, we get an absolutely packed slate of action tonight with all 30 NBA teams in action. You know I can't resist these big slates! We don't even have to target some of the wider spreads, as we have many juicy games that should stay close and produce a lot of counting stats.

If you're reading this, then I am going to assume that you are an NBA bettor. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Monday's massive NBA slate!

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NBA Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Tyrese Maxey OVER 25.5 Points (51%)

Tyrese Maxey has picked up right where he left off last season. Sure, the Sixers added two huge pieces this offseason in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, but Maxey continues to be an efficient scoring machine and the backbone of this offense.

SEASON-HIGH 38 FOR TYRESE MAXEY.

SIXERS MOVE TO 6-1 ON THE SEASON. 38 PTS (15 in 4Q)

4 REB

4 AST

2 STL Tonight marks the third time @TyreseMaxey has scored 15+ PTS in the 4Q of a game this season... no other player has done so more than once 😳 https://t.co/OomsqPISfr — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

He has 26 or more points in all seven games this season, and while the Fab Four of the Super Sixers may all play tonight, I am not sure it matters for Maxey, especially in this matchup against a Bulls team that is allowing the second-most made buckets per game in the league. The only worry here is a blowout, but I still think he could get there in 3.5 quarters, he's been that good.

Franz Wagner OVER 12.5 Rebounds + Assists (53%)

The Magic are playing their second game in as many nights after dropping a close one to Boston last night. Wagner had double-digit assists (12) in that one, which was his second game in a row with 10+ dimes.

Tristan da Silva C&S three, assisted by Franz Wagner https://t.co/kYkc8sUmGD — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) November 1, 2026

It's pretty simple right now in Orlando. Wagner has taken over as the lead facilitator in this offense and everything is running through him. When you pair that assist potential with a strong rebounding matchup (Washington is allowing the most offensive rebounds to opponents and the most boards to opposing forwards), I think Wagner sails over this number. And the best part is, we don't have to bank on his scoring tonight as he's really struggled with his shot over the last four games.

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (47%)

Tatum, along with Paul George, has been the main facilitator on offense for the Celtics this season. He has seven or more assists in all but one game, and he went under in that game only because it was a blowout and he played just 27 minutes, finishing with six assists (vs. Chicago).

It's a tough matchup tonight against Houston, but I think that brings the best out of Tatum and ensures we see him for a full 35 or even 36 minutes. His assist potential remains incredibly high every night as he's surrounded by good three-point shooters, and I think he gets to seven again tonight, so we can cash this prop at plus money!

Evan Mobley OVER 16.5 Points (52%)

We Cavs fans have been waiting to see if Mobley has another level to his game, and I think so far this season he has shown that he indeed does. He's been simply fantastic for Cleveland, averaging 19.7 points per game and drilling three long balls per game.

His interior game has been solid, too, and he finally looks like a three-level scorer. That's bad news for opposing teams, especially when Cleveland deploys him at the four as he's a major mismatch for other smaller forwards.

I think that's the case tonight for OKC, who will have to put guys like Kenrich Williams or Jaylin Williams on Mobley with Chet Holmgren out.

Mobley has gone over this prop in 6 of 7 games, and with the Cavs being "only" 4.5-point favorites tonight, I like his chances of getting his normal amount of minutes (32).

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get a FREE YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

NBA Value Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Assists (45%)

Do I worry that the Kings will roll over before Flagg can rack up enough dimes? Maybe a little, but honestly he might get there in the third quarter tonight. Flagg has been fantastic this year, dishing out 6.6 dimes per game. But that number is a bit lower than it should be, as he only played 17 minutes against the Pacers before getting hurt and missing the rest of the game.

Flagg is averaging over 12 potential assists per game as the point forward in this offense.

The Kings are bleeding points to opponents, allowing 128.3 points per game and allowing teams to shoot an incredible 51.2% from the field. If Flagg focuses on getting his teammates going early in this one, I think he'll rack up a bunch of dimes with very capable finishers Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford flanking him.

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 18.5 Points (54%)

Steph Curry sat out yesterday for the Warriors, allowing Yaxel to drop 37 points and firmly position himself as a rookie of the year candidate alongside Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., and Caleb Wilson.

YAXEL LENDEBORG: MOST POINTS BY A WARRIORS ROOKIE IN A SINGLE GAME SINCE STEPH IN 2010! 🌉 37 PTS (career-high, game-high)

🌉 6 AST

🌉 6 3PM

🌉 13-19 FGM 4 straight wins for @Yaxel_Lendeborg and the @warriors! https://t.co/422cb82ur7 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2026

Steph will be back tonight, but I don't think that matters too much for Yaxel in this matchup, as the Suns have been gashed on the wings. Lendeborg already has 26 points against them once this season, knocking down six threes in that game. He's arrived, folks, and we're not going to see his points prop below 20 for much longer.

Ausar Thompson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (51%)

The last time I took Thompson for this prop, he got hurt and left the game early. But he only missed one game for Detroit, and has averaged nearly eight boards per game over his last three.

One of those games was against tonight's opponent, the Charlotte Hornets. Thompson pulled down eight boards and played 29 minutes in that one. I expect him to see some extended run tonight as the primary defender on Charlotte's best scorer, Brandon Miller, and with more minutes, should come more rebounds.

Davion Mitchell OVER 19.5 Points + Assists (55%)

One of the sneakiest hot starts in the NBA belongs to Mitchell of the Miami Heat. He's averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 assists over Miami's first six games. While he's always been a good assist guy, he's typically been a low-usage player who doesn't shoot the ball much on offense.

Davion 3-ball 👌 https://t.co/9fXP7Xt5PX — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 31, 2026

But Mitchell is sitting at 20% usage for the season and attempting 13 shots per game. Five of those attempts are from behind the arc, where he's shooting 35%. I think many of us expected Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the team in assists, but it's been Mitchell who has been setting up teammates more often.

The Lakers allow the third-most points to opposing point guards this season, and with Mitchell logging 34 minutes per game this season, I think he can go over this number quite easily. The Lakers are on a back-to-back and this is one of the most tightly projected and potentially highest-scoring games on the slate (Lakers - 2, 239 total)

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks