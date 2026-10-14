👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Is Travis Etienne Jr. the Starting Running Back for the Saints When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start for the New Orleans Saints When He Returns?
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans could not settle its backfield even with Travis Etienne Jr. unavailable. Kendre Miller led the Saints with 10 carries against Minnesota in Week 5, while Alvin Kamara had three and CJ Donaldson four. None of the three has established a reliable lead role.

That leaves Etienne with an opportunity whenever his injured hamstring allows him back.

Still, it would be a mistake to assume the Saints will give him most of the touches simply because they signed him to a lucrative contract.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start for the New Orleans Saints When He Returns?

Etienne looks like the favorite to lead New Orleans' backfield again, but a committee is the more realistic expectation.

Coach Kellen Moore was dividing work before the injury, and he has made clear that he expects to use multiple running backs.

The Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March after he produced 1,107 rushing yards, 36 catches for 292 yards, and 13 total touchdowns for Jacksonville in 2025.

That investment supports an important role. His first three games with New Orleans, however, provide a better guide to how the coaching staff might use him.

Etienne opened with nine carries for 46 yards and seven catches for 32 yards against Detroit.

Kamara was sidelined by a knee injury, yet Miller also received nine carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

Etienne played roughly 59% of the offensive snaps, hardly an overwhelming share for a back without Kamara competing for work.

When Kamara returned in Week 2 against Baltimore, Etienne rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught two passes for six yards. He played about 54% of the snaps.

Etienne then gained 57 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 13 yards against Las Vegas, before aggravating the hamstring injury that had bothered him during the week.

His Week 3 snap share fell to 38%, but that included an early exit. It would be misleading to interpret the entire decline as a coaching decision.

Through those three appearances, Etienne had 30 carries for 128 yards and 11 catches for 51 yards on 13 targets, without a touchdown.

He was New Orleans' leading rusher when he went down, although his workload was already being shared.

The Saints placed him on injured reserve October 1. Moore subsequently described Kamara and Miller as the primary replacements, with Donaldson occupying a more specialized role.

The coach also emphasized that few NFL backfields rely on one runner for virtually everything.

The results since Etienne's injury have been uneven. Kamara scored twice against Atlanta in Week 4 but rushed seven times for only 23 yards.

Miller had six carries for nine yards, and Donaldson added 18 yards on three attempts.

Both of Kamara's touchdowns came from five yards or closer, another sign that Etienne will face competition for scoring chances.

Against Minnesota, Miller ran 10 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. Donaldson played the most snaps among the backs, 19, despite having only four carries.

Kamara, who was questionable with a back injury, played 12 snaps and finished with six scrimmage yards. His health might explain some of that limited work, but the Saints have not confirmed it.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Etienne must miss four games after going on injured reserve. With New Orleans off in Week 8, his first eligible game is November 8 against Cleveland in Week 9.

There is no confirmed return date or assurance he will immediately resume his previous workload. Managers with an available injured-reserve spot should generally keep him in 12-team leagues.

His path to useful PPR production is stronger than that of a typical injured backup, particularly if he resumes catching passes.

Still, the seven-reception opener came without Kamara, and Etienne had only two catches in each subsequent game.

If Moore gives Etienne regular receiving work alongside double-digit carries, he can contribute to fantasy lineups without becoming a traditional workhorse.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller compared to others:

Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brenton Strange
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Najee Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devonta Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darius Cooper
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cody White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Noah Fant
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cooper Kupp
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashee Rice
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Pickens
Alvin Kamara
vs
Evan Engram
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Efton Chism III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Parker Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Evans
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Matthew Golden
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mason Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Raridon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Davante Adams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trey McBride
Alvin Kamara
vs
Gunnar Helm
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brock Bowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ty Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cole Kmet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ted Hurst
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Charlie Kolar
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Troy Franklin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Nabers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Olave
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sean Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alvin Kamara
vs
Nico Collins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacob Cowing
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Mooney
Alvin Kamara
vs
Drake London
Alvin Kamara
vs
Noah Gray
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahan Dotson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian Watson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dawson Knox
Alvin Kamara
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Alvin Kamara
vs
Puka Nacua
Alvin Kamara
vs
Skyy Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Cameron
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Theo Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Treylon Burks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Hooper
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonnu Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
CJ Donaldson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Foster Moreau
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Bond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Brooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Badie
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Laube
Alvin Kamara
vs
Corey Kiner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ray Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Dillon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Luepke
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan James
Alvin Kamara
vs
Julius Chestnut
Alvin Kamara
vs
Alec Ingold
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brashard Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Audric Estime
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalel Mullings
Alvin Kamara
vs
Patrick Ricard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rasheen Ali
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adam Prentice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carson Steele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zavier Scott
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendre Miller
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendre Miller
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
DJ Moore
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kendre Miller
vs
AJ Barner
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Cade Otton
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendre Miller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Devonta Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Darnell Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kendre Miller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Luther Burden III
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Justice Hill
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kendre Miller
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendre Miller
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
George Pickens
Kendre Miller
vs
Cody White
Kendre Miller
vs
George Kittle
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Fant
Kendre Miller
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kendre Miller
vs
Parker Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Evans
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Davante Adams
Kendre Miller
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Trey McBride
Kendre Miller
vs
Evan Engram
Kendre Miller
vs
Brock Bowers
Kendre Miller
vs
Efton Chism III
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kendre Miller
vs
James Cook III
Kendre Miller
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Nabers
Kendre Miller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Olave
Kendre Miller
vs
Mason Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Eli Raridon
Kendre Miller
vs
Nico Collins
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Zay Flowers
Kendre Miller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Ty Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Drake London
Kendre Miller
vs
Cole Kmet
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Ted Hurst
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian Watson
Kendre Miller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kendre Miller
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendre Miller
vs
Troy Franklin
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendre Miller
vs
Sean Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendre Miller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacob Cowing
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Gray
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dawson Knox
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Kendre Miller
vs
Skyy Moore
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Cameron
Kendre Miller
vs
Theo Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Treylon Burks
Kendre Miller
vs
Austin Hooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kendre Miller
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Foster Moreau
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Badie
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Laube
Kendre Miller
vs
Corey Kiner
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ray Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Dillon
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Luepke
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan James
Kendre Miller
vs
Julius Chestnut
Kendre Miller
vs
Alec Ingold
Kendre Miller
vs
Brashard Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Audric Estime
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalel Mullings
Kendre Miller
vs
Patrick Ricard
Kendre Miller
vs
Rasheen Ali
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Adam Prentice
Kendre Miller
vs
Carson Steele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Kendre Miller
vs
Zavier Scott

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 6 TNF Matchup Ratings
Top 5 Injured Players To Stash



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 6 TNF Matchup Ratings
Top 5 Injured Players To Stash