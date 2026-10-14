Is Travis Etienne Jr. the Starting Running Back for the Saints When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
New Orleans could not settle its backfield even with Travis Etienne Jr. unavailable. Kendre Miller led the Saints with 10 carries against Minnesota in Week 5, while Alvin Kamara had three and CJ Donaldson four. None of the three has established a reliable lead role.
That leaves Etienne with an opportunity whenever his injured hamstring allows him back.
Still, it would be a mistake to assume the Saints will give him most of the touches simply because they signed him to a lucrative contract.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start for the New Orleans Saints When He Returns?
Etienne looks like the favorite to lead New Orleans' backfield again, but a committee is the more realistic expectation.
Coach Kellen Moore was dividing work before the injury, and he has made clear that he expects to use multiple running backs.
The Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March after he produced 1,107 rushing yards, 36 catches for 292 yards, and 13 total touchdowns for Jacksonville in 2025.
That investment supports an important role. His first three games with New Orleans, however, provide a better guide to how the coaching staff might use him.
A hat trick for Travis Etienne!
NYJvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
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NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
Etienne opened with nine carries for 46 yards and seven catches for 32 yards against Detroit.
Kamara was sidelined by a knee injury, yet Miller also received nine carries and scored a rushing touchdown.
Etienne played roughly 59% of the offensive snaps, hardly an overwhelming share for a back without Kamara competing for work.
When Kamara returned in Week 2 against Baltimore, Etienne rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught two passes for six yards. He played about 54% of the snaps.
Etienne then gained 57 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 13 yards against Las Vegas, before aggravating the hamstring injury that had bothered him during the week.
His Week 3 snap share fell to 38%, but that included an early exit. It would be misleading to interpret the entire decline as a coaching decision.
Through those three appearances, Etienne had 30 carries for 128 yards and 11 catches for 51 yards on 13 targets, without a touchdown.
He was New Orleans' leading rusher when he went down, although his workload was already being shared.
The Saints placed him on injured reserve October 1. Moore subsequently described Kamara and Miller as the primary replacements, with Donaldson occupying a more specialized role.
The coach also emphasized that few NFL backfields rely on one runner for virtually everything.
The results since Etienne's injury have been uneven. Kamara scored twice against Atlanta in Week 4 but rushed seven times for only 23 yards.
Miller had six carries for nine yards, and Donaldson added 18 yards on three attempts.
Both of Kamara's touchdowns came from five yards or closer, another sign that Etienne will face competition for scoring chances.
Against Minnesota, Miller ran 10 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. Donaldson played the most snaps among the backs, 19, despite having only four carries.
Kamara, who was questionable with a back injury, played 12 snaps and finished with six scrimmage yards. His health might explain some of that limited work, but the Saints have not confirmed it.
Kendre Miller gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Saints!
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NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Etienne must miss four games after going on injured reserve. With New Orleans off in Week 8, his first eligible game is November 8 against Cleveland in Week 9.
There is no confirmed return date or assurance he will immediately resume his previous workload. Managers with an available injured-reserve spot should generally keep him in 12-team leagues.
His path to useful PPR production is stronger than that of a typical injured backup, particularly if he resumes catching passes.
Still, the seven-reception opener came without Kamara, and Etienne had only two catches in each subsequent game.
If Moore gives Etienne regular receiving work alongside double-digit carries, he can contribute to fantasy lineups without becoming a traditional workhorse.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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