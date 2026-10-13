Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

Is Jordyn Tyson out for the season? When is Jordyn Tyson coming back? The latest Jordyn Tyson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
In the first five weeks of the fantasy football season, we've already seen some outstanding performances and some exciting rookie breakouts. Unfortunately, we've also seen many injuries in the early going, and some rookies have yet to even start their season. Jordyn Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, but when will he be ready to get on the field for the Saints?
The Saints drafted Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick, but the star from Arizona State and Colorado has been sidelined by an injury. He hasn't had a chance to prove his fantasy football value yet, but he's still sitting on the bench or the IR in most leagues.
Will Tyson play again this season? Does he still make sense for fantasy managers to hold on to? Let’s dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordyn Tyson was expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver in the Saints' growing offense under coach Kellen Moore and second-year QB Tyler Shough.
Tyson showed his potential and earned his spot as a top-10 pick with 158 catches for 2,282 yards and 24 total touchdowns in just 33 games in college. He struggled with injuries in college, and those issues continued after the Saints drafted him.
He missed the NFL Combine with a "significant" hamstring injury, and he remained limited throughout the team's offseason workouts. He was a full go in training camp, though, before a new issue popped up that Kellen Moore said was not necessarily related to previous issues and would have been the same for anyone based on how the injury occurred.
The team sought multiple opinions and spent a long time establishing a timeline for his return before ultimately opting to place him on IR. After missing the first four games of the season, Tyson is officially eligible for his return window to be open at any time, but he is not ready to start his return to practice, according to the latest from the Saints.
Jordyn Tyson Making Progress, but Practice Return Remains Uncertain
https://t.co/2FjvhmIDQq
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 12, 2026
The fact that he continues to make progress and is seen as an option to return soon indicates he is still most likely going to play this season. He hasn't been ruled out for any specific long-term timetable and is eligible to come back at any point.
Some initial reports had the injury on a two-month timeline, and that is coming up next week. He could be ready for his NFL debut soon, although it seems unlikely the Saints will rush him back after taking this much time to cautiously ease him along.
Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyson was one of the most exciting rookie receivers coming out of the NFL Draft, and he landed in a great spot to capitalize on his skill set. He still has a very high fantasy football ceiling when he does return, so if it's at all possible to stash him on IR or your bench, he could pay off down the stretch.
Chris Olave has clearly established himself as the WR1 in the Saints' offense and one of the best receivers in the league, while Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson have been solid complementary options. Vele won't block Tyson, though, since the team was so extremely high on him at the draft.
Jordyn Tyson.
Check out the separation he creates against Quincy Riley on the left side of your screen. https://t.co/rzVVxcpxTG
— NOF (@nofnetwork) August 8, 2026
He may be eased back into playing time, but once he ramps back up to full speed, he has the potential to be a weekly fantasy starter down the stretch. If you drafted Tyson, it's still worth holding if possible, and if someone in your league has decided they can't wait, Tyson is a great stash from the waiver wire.
Vele and Johnson should continue to get more work until he returns, giving them fantasy value in the short term.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara compared to others:
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