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Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

Is Jordyn Tyson out for the season? When is Jordyn Tyson coming back? The latest Jordyn Tyson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

In the first five weeks of the fantasy football season, we've already seen some outstanding performances and some exciting rookie breakouts. Unfortunately, we've also seen many injuries in the early going, and some rookies have yet to even start their season. Jordyn Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, but when will he be ready to get on the field for the Saints?

The Saints drafted Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick, but the star from Arizona State and Colorado has been sidelined by an injury. He hasn't had a chance to prove his fantasy football value yet, but he's still sitting on the bench or the IR in most leagues.

Will Tyson play again this season? Does he still make sense for fantasy managers to hold on to? Let’s dive in!

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Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?

Jordyn Tyson was expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver in the Saints' growing offense under coach Kellen Moore and second-year QB Tyler Shough.

Tyson showed his potential and earned his spot as a top-10 pick with 158 catches for 2,282 yards and 24 total touchdowns in just 33 games in college. He struggled with injuries in college, and those issues continued after the Saints drafted him.

He missed the NFL Combine with a "significant" hamstring injury, and he remained limited throughout the team's offseason workouts. He was a full go in training camp, though, before a new issue popped up that Kellen Moore said was not necessarily related to previous issues and would have been the same for anyone based on how the injury occurred.

The team sought multiple opinions and spent a long time establishing a timeline for his return before ultimately opting to place him on IR. After missing the first four games of the season, Tyson is officially eligible for his return window to be open at any time, but he is not ready to start his return to practice, according to the latest from the Saints.

The fact that he continues to make progress and is seen as an option to return soon indicates he is still most likely going to play this season. He hasn't been ruled out for any specific long-term timetable and is eligible to come back at any point.

Some initial reports had the injury on a two-month timeline, and that is coming up next week. He could be ready for his NFL debut soon, although it seems unlikely the Saints will rush him back after taking this much time to cautiously ease him along.

 

Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyson was one of the most exciting rookie receivers coming out of the NFL Draft, and he landed in a great spot to capitalize on his skill set. He still has a very high fantasy football ceiling when he does return, so if it's at all possible to stash him on IR or your bench, he could pay off down the stretch.

Chris Olave has clearly established himself as the WR1 in the Saints' offense and one of the best receivers in the league, while Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson have been solid complementary options. Vele won't block Tyson, though, since the team was so extremely high on him at the draft.

He may be eased back into playing time, but once he ramps back up to full speed, he has the potential to be a weekly fantasy starter down the stretch. If you drafted Tyson, it's still worth holding if possible, and if someone in your league has decided they can't wait, Tyson is a great stash from the waiver wire.

Vele and Johnson should continue to get more work until he returns, giving them fantasy value in the short term.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara compared to others:

Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brenton Strange
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry

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