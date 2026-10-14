Is Jonathon Brooks the Starting Running Back for the Panthers When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Jonathon Brooks start for the Carolina Panthers when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jonathon Brooks return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Chuba Hubbard was already Carolina's starting running back when Jonathon Brooks returned in September. Four games into the season, Hubbard has given the Panthers even less reason to reconsider that arrangement.
Brooks, meanwhile, is facing another lengthy absence after a groin injury that required core-muscle surgery.
Carolina enters Week 6 coming off its bye, but Brooks remains on injured reserve. The more useful fantasy question is how much work will be available when he is healthy enough to rejoin the backfield.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jonathon Brooks Start for the Carolina Panthers When He Returns?
Brooks is unlikely to start when he returns.
Hubbard has kept the lead role he held entering the season, and his production has backed it up: 61 carries for 306 yards and three rushing touchdowns through four games, plus 10 catches for 84 yards and two receiving scores.
His workload was substantial even before Brooks got hurt. Hubbard ran 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown against Chicago in the opener, while Brooks received four carries for 14 yards.
Brooks did produce a 48-yard reception, but that was his only catch in the game.
Jonathon Brooks 48-yard reception 🤘 https://t.co/dvczLjpVKO
Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 13, 2026
Against Atlanta in Week 2, Brooks carried five times for 16 yards and caught one pass for minus-five yards before exiting late with a groin injury.
Hubbard had 12 carries for 53 yards and added a receiving touchdown.
Brooks finished his two-game stint with nine carries for 30 yards and two catches for 43 yards.
That 48-yard play accounts for more than all of his receiving yardage because of the negative gain in Atlanta. The low usage wasn't simply the result of the injury. Brooks played 13 offensive snaps in Week 1 and 20 in Week 2.
Before the opener, coach Dave Canales said he had no formal limitations and was excited about deploying Brooks alongside Hubbard.
The actual split showed Carolina wasn't ready to treat the two as equal-volume backs.
Since then, Hubbard has increased his involvement.
He rushed 19 times for 82 yards against Cleveland in Week 3 and followed with 20 attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 4 victory over Detroit. The Panthers were off in Week 5, so those remain his most recent performances.
Chuba Hubbard breaks free for 31 yards!
@DETvsCAR on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rMqibmkKL4
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Brooks' injury history makes his return especially difficult to project. He played three games as a rookie in 2024 before tearing the same ACL he had injured in college, then missed all of 2025.
His return this September lasted two appearances.
After Brooks aggravated a groin problem against Atlanta, Carolina placed him on injured reserve September 23. Canales estimated a six-to-eight-week recovery with core-muscle surgery.
That puts a possible return into November, but the team has not announced a date for him to practice or play.
On October 13, Carolina designated three players to begin practicing again, including running back Trevor Etienne. Brooks was not among them.
Etienne could compete for backup opportunities, although the Panthers have primarily discussed bringing him back to handle returns.
Veteran AJ Dillon has served as a reserve runner, managing 43 yards on 17 carries through four games.
Neither his output nor Etienne's pending return changes the basic picture: Hubbard has the starting job, and Brooks must first regain his health before pressing for additional snaps.
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
The Panthers used the 46th overall pick on Brooks in 2024, but his 11 touches this season provide little evidence that he will command a useful fantasy workload immediately upon activation.
Hubbard has also caught 10 passes in four games, leaving no guaranteed passing-down role for Brooks.
For redraft managers, he is an injured-reserve stash in deeper leagues where the roster space costs little.
He's easier to release in shallow formats, while dynasty managers have reason to be more patient.
Hubbard's 39 carries over his last two games offer a concrete measure of the work Brooks will have to earn before he becomes a weekly fantasy option.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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