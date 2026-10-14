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Is Jonathon Brooks the Starting Running Back for the Panthers When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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Jonathon Brooks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Will Jonathon Brooks start for the Carolina Panthers when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jonathon Brooks return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Jonathon Brooks Start for the Carolina Panthers When He Returns?
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chuba Hubbard was already Carolina's starting running back when Jonathon Brooks returned in September. Four games into the season, Hubbard has given the Panthers even less reason to reconsider that arrangement.

Brooks, meanwhile, is facing another lengthy absence after a groin injury that required core-muscle surgery.

Carolina enters Week 6 coming off its bye, but Brooks remains on injured reserve. The more useful fantasy question is how much work will be available when he is healthy enough to rejoin the backfield.

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Will Jonathon Brooks Start for the Carolina Panthers When He Returns?

Brooks is unlikely to start when he returns.

Hubbard has kept the lead role he held entering the season, and his production has backed it up: 61 carries for 306 yards and three rushing touchdowns through four games, plus 10 catches for 84 yards and two receiving scores.

His workload was substantial even before Brooks got hurt. Hubbard ran 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown against Chicago in the opener, while Brooks received four carries for 14 yards.

Brooks did produce a 48-yard reception, but that was his only catch in the game.

Against Atlanta in Week 2, Brooks carried five times for 16 yards and caught one pass for minus-five yards before exiting late with a groin injury.

Hubbard had 12 carries for 53 yards and added a receiving touchdown.

Brooks finished his two-game stint with nine carries for 30 yards and two catches for 43 yards.

That 48-yard play accounts for more than all of his receiving yardage because of the negative gain in Atlanta. The low usage wasn't simply the result of the injury. Brooks played 13 offensive snaps in Week 1 and 20 in Week 2.

Before the opener, coach Dave Canales said he had no formal limitations and was excited about deploying Brooks alongside Hubbard.

The actual split showed Carolina wasn't ready to treat the two as equal-volume backs.

Since then, Hubbard has increased his involvement.

He rushed 19 times for 82 yards against Cleveland in Week 3 and followed with 20 attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 4 victory over Detroit. The Panthers were off in Week 5, so those remain his most recent performances.

Brooks' injury history makes his return especially difficult to project. He played three games as a rookie in 2024 before tearing the same ACL he had injured in college, then missed all of 2025.

His return this September lasted two appearances.

After Brooks aggravated a groin problem against Atlanta, Carolina placed him on injured reserve September 23. Canales estimated a six-to-eight-week recovery with core-muscle surgery.

That puts a possible return into November, but the team has not announced a date for him to practice or play.

On October 13, Carolina designated three players to begin practicing again, including running back Trevor Etienne. Brooks was not among them.

Etienne could compete for backup opportunities, although the Panthers have primarily discussed bringing him back to handle returns.

Veteran AJ Dillon has served as a reserve runner, managing 43 yards on 17 carries through four games.

Neither his output nor Etienne's pending return changes the basic picture: Hubbard has the starting job, and Brooks must first regain his health before pressing for additional snaps.

 

Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook

The Panthers used the 46th overall pick on Brooks in 2024, but his 11 touches this season provide little evidence that he will command a useful fantasy workload immediately upon activation.

Hubbard has also caught 10 passes in four games, leaving no guaranteed passing-down role for Brooks.

For redraft managers, he is an injured-reserve stash in deeper leagues where the roster space costs little.

He's easier to release in shallow formats, while dynasty managers have reason to be more patient.

Hubbard's 39 carries over his last two games offer a concrete measure of the work Brooks will have to earn before he becomes a weekly fantasy option.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 6?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, AJ Dillon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chuba Hubbard, AJ Dillon. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chuba Hubbard, AJ Dillon compared to others:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
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vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
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Tyler Warren
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vs
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Michael Mayer
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Justice Hill
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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vs
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Pierre Strong Jr.
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vs
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vs
Antonio Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Efton Chism III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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vs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jaylin Noel
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vs
Austin Ekeler
Chuba Hubbard
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Colby Parkinson
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vs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Sean Tucker
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vs
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vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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vs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Seth McGowan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Badie
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dylan Laube
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ray Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan James
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Julius Chestnut
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alec Ingold
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brashard Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Audric Estime
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Patrick Ricard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rasheen Ali
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bam Knight
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Adam Prentice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carson Steele
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zavier Scott
A.J. Dillon
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Ray Davis
A.J. Dillon
vs
Chimere Dike
A.J. Dillon
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
Tanner Koziol
A.J. Dillon
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
A.J. Dillon
vs
Jordan Watkins
A.J. Dillon
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
Cade Stover
A.J. Dillon
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
A.J. Dillon
vs
Josh Cuevas
A.J. Dillon
vs
Nate Boerkircher
A.J. Dillon
vs
Jackson Hawes
A.J. Dillon
vs
Corey Kiner
A.J. Dillon
vs
Ian Thomas
A.J. Dillon
vs
Adam Trautman
A.J. Dillon
vs
Dyami Brown
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Nate Adkins
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Bryce Lance
A.J. Dillon
vs
Malachi Corley
A.J. Dillon
vs
Mitchell Evans
A.J. Dillon
vs
Ben Sinnott
A.J. Dillon
vs
Elijah Higgins
A.J. Dillon
vs
Kaden Wetjen
A.J. Dillon
vs
Elijah Arroyo
A.J. Dillon
vs
Travis Hunter
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Tez Johnson
A.J. Dillon
vs
Elijah Sarratt
A.J. Dillon
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
A.J. Dillon
vs
Ameer Abdullah
A.J. Dillon
vs
Luke Farrell
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Zachariah Branch
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Calvin Ridley
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Barion Brown
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Drew Ogletree
A.J. Dillon
vs
Tim Patrick
A.J. Dillon
vs
Brashard Smith
A.J. Dillon
vs
Matthew Hibner
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Jalen Royals
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Devontez Walker
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
Elic Ayomanor
A.J. Dillon
vs
Audric Estime
A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
vs
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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A.J. Dillon
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Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Dillon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
A.J. Dillon
vs
Kendre Miller
A.J. Dillon
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Dillon
vs
RJ Harvey
A.J. Dillon
vs
Alvin Kamara
A.J. Dillon
vs
Blake Corum
A.J. Dillon
vs
Dameon Pierce
A.J. Dillon
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
A.J. Dillon
vs
Najee Harris
A.J. Dillon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
A.J. Dillon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
A.J. Dillon
vs
Tyjae Spears
A.J. Dillon
vs
Rachaad White
A.J. Dillon
vs
Rico Dowdle
A.J. Dillon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
Justice Hill
A.J. Dillon
vs
Kimani Vidal
A.J. Dillon
vs
Emmett Johnson
A.J. Dillon
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
A.J. Dillon
vs
George Holani

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

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Sonny Gray

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Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

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