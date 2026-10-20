Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Is De'Zhaun Stribling out for the season? When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? The latest De'Zhaun Stribling injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
San Francisco's passing game lost another receiver during Monday night's win over Washington, but the setback doesn't change De'Zhaun Stribling's immediate situation. Mike Evans exited with an Achilles issue after catching three passes for 94 yards. Coach Kyle Shanahan later indicated the problem wasn't serious.
For Stribling, the issue is an ankle injury that has kept him out since San Francisco's season opener. His projected absence stretches well beyond the 49ers' Week 7 visit to Atlanta, even with the receiving corps short-handed.
The rookie hasn't been ruled out for 2026. But whether he eventually returns to a fantasy-relevant role is a different question from whether he can get back on the active roster.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
- PPR rankings
- Half-PPR rankings
- Non-PPR (Standard) rankings
- Rookie rankings
- Superflex rankings
- Best Ball rankings
- Underdog rankings
- Dynasty rankings
- IDP rankings
Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the 2026 Season?
The 49ers haven't announced a season-ending designation for Stribling. Their latest confirmed timeline is still the roughly 10-week absence Shanahan described in mid-September after the wide receiver had ankle surgery.
The coach said then that he was optimistic Stribling would play again this season.
Stribling hurt his left ankle in the September 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne. He played 21 offensive snaps without a target before his debut ended.
Later reports identified a deltoid ligament sprain, and surgery followed on September 16.
San Francisco placed the No. 33 overall pick on injured reserve September 19.
A player on regular injured reserve has to miss at least four games, but Stribling's estimated rehab is much longer. He's already cleared the minimum absence without being ready to play.
Roughly 10 weeks after the mid-September surgery announcement points to late November. That makes a return around Week 12 conceivable, but not official.
The 49ers haven't announced that Stribling is medically cleared or opened his practice window, and a longer recovery is still possible.
Even after a return designation, the team would have up to 21 days to evaluate him at practice before activating him.
San Francisco plays Atlanta on October 25 and has its bye in Week 8.
Those dates create no shortcut for Stribling, whose return depends on his ankle responding to rehab, not on how badly the offense needs another receiver.
De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
The 49ers' current shortage could look different by the time Stribling is healthy.
Evans aggravated an existing Achilles problem against Washington, while Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (calf) were unavailable.
Kirk has already resumed practicing as part of his own return process. Shanahan's early comments also suggest Evans avoided a major injury.
That uncertainty makes it hard to assign Stribling a future target share.
Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing are among the receivers San Francisco has been using, and other injured veterans could return before the rookie does.
Nothing about Monday's depleted depth chart guarantees Stribling a featured role in late November.
There's still reason to be interested in his talent.
San Francisco used its first pick in April on Stribling, and he caught seven passes for 63 yards in the first half of his preseason debut against Tennessee.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Those flashes helped him earn early opportunities, but his regular-season resume is still 21 snaps and no targets.
Any meaningful projection has to account for the weeks of practice and game conditioning he's missed.
Volume is a concern even on a healthy roster.
George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey combined for 18 targets in the Washington game, which shows how much of the offense can run through positions other than wide receiver.
A late-season rookie return doesn't automatically bring enough routes or targets to produce usable fantasy scores.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle connect for the first TD of the game 🗣️
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gUpcqqMUkC
NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
Stribling is still worth holding in dynasty leagues, where his draft investment matters beyond this season. In ordinary 10- and 12-team redraft formats, managers who need an active contributor can move on.
An open IR slot makes a stash less costly, but he shouldn't be penciled into a fantasy playoff lineup without evidence of both health and consistent involvement.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Brandin Cooks, Kaelon Black, Christian Kirk. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brandin Cooks, Kaelon Black, Christian Kirk. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Brandin Cooks, Kaelon Black, Christian Kirk compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!