Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 17! This Week 17 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the fantasy football championship.
With most leagues ending in Week 17, this is the final week of the fantasy football playoffs. That makes your lineup decisions that much more important in the fantasy football championship.
So, let's dive into every Week 17 game (Saturday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. This article will go through every player in every game to determine which players you should be starting in the final week of the fantasy football playoffs.
Matchups Analysis - Saturday Games
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
Spread: LAC -4
Matchups We Love:
RB J.K. Dobbins
Update: Dobbins will play in Week 17.
It remains to be seen if J.K. Dobbins (knee) will suit up in Week 17. But if he does, he will be a solid start in his first game back from injury. New England has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to the position while allowing an 80-plus-yard rusher in 10 of the past 12 games. Dobbins, though, will likely be on a snap count if he plays, so keep that in mind when deciding to start him or not.
Matchups We Hate:
It's going to be hard for fantasy managers to trust Rhamondre Stevenson in the fantasy football championship. He has scored under 13 PPR fantasy points in six straight games and now faces a tough Chargers defense in Week 17. Los Angeles has given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, and only two running backs have scored above 14.5 PPR fantasy points against this defense since Week 9.
There's a good chance that Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez will shadow Quentin Johnston in this game. As a result, Johnston should not be started in most fantasy leagues in Week 17. Gonzalez ranks fifth in passer rating allowed and 15th in catch rate allowed this season, which doesn't bode well for the young wideout in this game.
Other Matchups:
Justin Herbert had a strong fantasy showing last week, finishing with 23.7 fantasy points. Now, he gets a Patriots secondary that has surely had its troubles this season. Despite holding Josh Allen to only 12.2 fantasy points a week ago, this defense allowed over 23 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks from Week 11 to Week 13. So, Herbert will come in as a low-end QB1 play in 12-plus team leagues this weekend.
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh calls QB Justin Herbert “weather proof”:
“Some of the footing. He can hold the ball. The arm strength to cut through the wind, big hand. The durable, strength of 10 men that he has…It’s great to have a quarterback like that.”
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye has been a consistent fantasy quarterback option in recent weeks, scoring above 18 fantasy points in three straight games. Therefore, Maye will be a solid QB2 option for those in Superflex formats this week against the Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed a top-12 fantasy quarterback in five of the past seven weeks.
Ladd McConkey will continue to be a strong WR2 option in Week 17 against the Patriots. He has totaled over 80 receiving yards in four of the past five games while finishing as a top-24 fantasy wide receiver in five straight contests. So, make sure to keep the rookie in your lineups this week against a secondary that has allowed over 13 fantasy points per game to slot wideouts over the last six weeks.
TE Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry has been a reliable TE1 option since Drake Maye took over. Henry has seen at least eight targets in four of the past five games while finishing as a top-10 fantasy option in three of those contests. However, he'll come in as a risky TE1 play in Week 17 against the Chargers. Los Angeles has given up only one receiving touchdown to the position this year.
Patriots WRs
It's best to probably stay away from all Patriots wide receivers in this game. DeMario Douglas has finished outside the top 35 at the position in three straight games and has caught more than four passes in a game just once since Week 10. As for Kayshon Boutte, he is coming off a strong 20.5 PPR fantasy point day. However, it's too hard to trust him in the fantasy football championship. He has just two games over 10 PPR fantasy points.
Injuries:
None
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: CIN -3.5
Matchups We Love:
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix has a fantastic matchup in Week 17 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season while allowing multiple passing touchdowns in five of the past six games. That makes Nix a solid QB1 option in most leagues this weekend. Nix has also scored above 19 fantasy points in three of the past five contests.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Joe Burrow
If you made it this far, you are still starting Joe Burrow in the fantasy football championship. He has thrown at least three touchdowns in seven straight games and is currently the QB3 of the year. So, Burrow will be a strong QB1 option in Week 17 against the Broncos. Denver has allowed over 20 fantasy points to two different quarterbacks over the past three games, including a QB1 finish from Jameis Winston back in Week 13.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown played a season-high 98% of the team's offensive snaps last week and rushed for over 90 yards for the second straight week. So, he'll remain a strong RB1 option in Week 17 against the Broncos. Although Denver is allowing only 99.8 rush yards per game this season, Brown should remain in all lineups. He has seen at least 20 touches in six of the past seven games.
Broncos RBs
At this point, fantasy managers can't trust any Broncos running back heading into Week 17. Javonte Williams hasn't seen double-digit carries since Week 9, and Audric Estime has played under 25% of the team's offensive snaps in five straight games. Even though head coach Sean Payton has said that Estime has earned more opportunities moving forward, fantasy managers shouldn't trust him in the championship this weekend.
Bengals WRs
Update: Higgins is active for Saturday's game.
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should be in fantasy lineups this week against the Broncos. Chase will likely be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II on Saturday, so it'll be interesting to see who wins that matchup on the outside. Still, the Bengals wideout will be a strong WR1 option in Week 17.
As for Higgins, he will be a high-end WR2 play this week. He has finished as a top-18 fantasy wideout in five of the past six games while scoring over 17.5 PPR fantasy points in all five of those contests. Given that he is also averaging 17.3 PPR fantasy points this year, he is a must-start option.
Courtland Sutton has been a consistent fantasy option this season, scoring in double figures in PPR formats in eight straight games. As a result, Sutton will be a solid WR2 option against the Bengals in Week 17. This Cincinnati secondary has allowed some solid games to both George Pickens (74 yards and one touchdown) and CeeDee Lamb (93 yards and one touchdown) in recent weeks.
Injuries:
- Tee Higgins (ankle/knee)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Spread: LAR -5.5
Matchups We Love:
The Rams continue to feed Kyren Williams out of the backfield. He has seen 81 carries over the past three games to go with 317 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he gets an excellent matchup in Week 17 against the Cardinals. Arizona has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season while allowing a 100-yard rusher in four straight games. So, Williams is a strong RB1 play this weekend.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride had his worst fantasy game of the season last week. However, expect a bounce-back performance from him in Week 17 against the Rams. McBride has caught at least seven passes in four of the past five games, and this Los Angeles secondary has had a hard time stopping tight ends this season. This defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Kyler Murray
It might be too hard to trust Kyler Murray as your QB1 in the fantasy football championship this week. He has just been too inconsistent this season, finishing outside the top 22 at the position in five of the past 13 weeks. On top of that, this Rams defense has allowed only one top-12 fantasy quarterback finish since Week 10. So, Murray will be a riskier QB1 option in Week 17.
Matthew Stafford has not been a great fantasy quarterback option in recent weeks, scoring under 16 fantasy points in three of the past four games. As a result, Stafford will be more of a middle-of-the-pack QB2 option in Week 17 against the Cardinals. Arizona has also allowed only three top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 7.
RB James Conner
Update: Conner is listed as questionable for Saturday's game but expected to play.
It remains to be seen if James Conner (knee) will be able to suit up in Week 17. He left last week's game early due to a knee injury. If he can play on Saturday, though, he is a must-start against the Rams. Los Angeles has given up the eighth-most rush yards this season, and Conner has finished as a top-7 fantasy running back in three straight games.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been one of the biggest fantasy busts this season. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four of the past five games and currently ranks as the WR36 of the year. Therefore, he will be a risky flex play in Week 17 against the Rams. Harrison just can't be trusted in fantasy right now, even against a Los Angeles secondary that has allowed over 11 PPR fantasy points to seven different wideouts since Week 12.
WR Cooper Kupp
After being Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the passing game for years, that has certainly changed for Cooper Kupp in recent weeks. He has seen just six targets over the past two games while catching only three passes for 24 yards. So, Kupp is no longer a must-start. However, the veteran will still come in as a high-end WR3 against a Cardinals secondary that has allowed over 13.5 PPR fantasy points to slot wideouts since Week 11.
WR Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua will continue to be a strong WR1 option in Week 17 against the Cardinals. Nacua has seen at least nine targets in all eight of his full games this season, and he has emerged as Matthew Stafford's go-to target in the passing game. So, fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups this weekend.
Injuries:
- James Conner (knee)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Spread: BUF -10
Matchups We Love:
RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall has been a disappointing fantasy option for most of the year, especially as of late. Hall has scored under 14.5 PPR fantasy points in six of the past seven games. However, the Jets running back will be a strong RB2 option in Week 17 against the Bills. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season while allowing five rushing touchdowns over the past four games.
Khalil Shakir scored under 10 PPR fantasy points last week for just the third time all year. But expect Shakir to bounce back in Week 17 against the Jets. New York has allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot wideouts over the last six weeks, and the Bills playmaker has become a high-floor fantasy option for fantasy managers this season. So, he'll be a high-end WR3 play on Sunday.
Matchups We Hate:
Despite seeing seven targets in back-to-back games, Dalton Kincaid has played under 50% of the team's offensive snaps in consecutive weeks. Therefore, Kincaid will be a riskier TE1 option in Week 17 against the Jets. New York has given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, and only four tight ends have scored in double figures in PPR formats against this defense this year.
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers will come in as a high-end QB2 option in Week 17 against the Bills. With the Jets being 10-point underdogs, they will likely need to throw a lot to stay in this game. Given that Buffalo has also allowed multiple passing touchdowns in six of the past seven games, Rodgers will be a solid play in Superflex formats this weekend.
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen will remain a strong QB1 option this weekend against the Jets. Allen scored 24.4 fantasy points the last time he faced this New York defense back in Week 6, and this secondary has allowed a top-10 fantasy quarterback finish in four of the past six games. So, keep him in lineups for Week 17.
RB James Cook
James Cook hasn't played over 45% of the team's offensive snaps in five straight games, but the young running back continues to put up strong fantasy numbers. Cook has scored at least 19 PPR fantasy points in four of the past five contests. As a result, he'll be a must-start option in Week 17 against a Jets defense that just allowed 122 yards and one touchdown to Kyren Williams a week ago.
Update: Adams is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a hip injury.
Davante Adams has become a consistent option for fantasy managers in recent weeks, scoring above 17.5 PPR fantasy points in four straight games. During that span, Adams has caught five touchdown passes while seeing at least 11 targets in each of those four weeks. So, he'll remain a strong WR1 play this weekend against the Bills.
Even though Garrett Wilson has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three straight games, it took Aaron Rodgers until the fourth quarter to look his way in last week's loss. But Wilson will come in as a low-end WR2 play against the Bills this weekend. He torched this Buffalo secondary for 107 yards the last time these two teams played, and the Jets playmaker has caught at least five passes in three of the past four games.
Injuries:
- Davante Adams (hip)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: JAX -1
Matchups We Love:
Mason Rudolph will start once again for the Titans in Week 17, and he'll have some sneaky QB2 potential in Superflex formats against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has given up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks while allowing 10 different quarterbacks to finish top-12 at the position this season. Given that Rudolph has scored over 16.5 fantasy points in four of his five starts this season, he could be a QB2 option in deeper leagues.
RB Tony Pollard
Update: Pollard is listed out for Sunday's game.
Tony Pollard continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury, which led to him playing a season-low 39% of the team's offensive snaps a week ago. However, he will be a strong RB2 option in Week 17 against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, and Pollard just ran for 102 yards against this defense back in Week 14.
RB Tyjae Spears
Update: With Pollard listed as out for Sunday's game, Spears is in line for his first start of the year. Spears will be a high-end RB2 option against the Jaguars.
With Tony Pollard continuing to deal with a nagging ankle injury, Tyjae Spears has seen more opportunities in recent weeks. Spears has scored above 20 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games while playing over 50% of the team's offensive snaps in both of those contests. As a result, the second-year running back will be a sneaky flex option in most leagues this weekend in a great matchup against the Jaguars.
Calvin Ridley has a great matchup on deck against the Jaguars secondary in Week 17. Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards to opposing wideouts this season. Ridley also saw 12 targets the last time he faced this secondary back in Week 14. So, the 30-year-old will be a low-end WR2 play this weekend.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo is a sneaky TE1 play in Week 17 against the Jaguars. Okonkwo has put solid numbers over the past two weeks, catching 17 passes for 140 yards on 21 targets. Now, he gets a fantastic matchup on Sunday. Jacksonville has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season and just allowed over 20 PPR fantasy points to Brock Bowers a week ago.
Matchups We Hate:
After catching 11 passes for 73 yards in Week 15, Brenton Strange was almost a non-factor in the passing game in last week's loss. He caught just two passes for 22 yards while playing just 51% of the team's offensive snaps. So, Strange will be more of a TE2 play this week against a Titans defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position this year.
Other Matchups:
QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones should only be an option in deeper Superflex leagues this weekend. He has scored under 14 fantasy points in four of his five starts this season and only scored 7.1 fantasy points against this Titans defense the last time these two teams played back in Week 14. So, it's best to avoid Jones in most cases in Week 17.
Jaguars RBs
It's going to be hard to trust Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby in the fantasy football championship. Etienne hasn't scored above 13 PPR fantasy points since Week 2, and Bigsby has played under 30% of the team's offensive snaps in back-to-back games. Although the Titans just allowed 218 rush yards to Jonathan Taylor a week ago, both Jaguars backs will be riskier flex options in Week 17.
Brian Thomas Jr. will be a must-start wide receiver option in Week 17 against the Titans. Thomas has scored over 28 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games while seeing at least double-digit targets in four straight weeks. So, make sure to keep the rookie in your lineups this week. He just had eight catches for 86 yards against this Tennessee secondary three weeks ago.
Injuries:
- Tony Pollard (ankle)
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: TB -8
Matchups We Love:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young just had the best fantasy game of his career last week, scoring 27.1 fantasy points and finishing as the QB2. Now, he has a great matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 17. Tampa Bay has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. So, Young will be a solid QB2 play in Superflex formats this week.
Baker Mayfield struggled against this Panthers secondary back in Week 13. He threw for just 235 yards and one touchdown en route to a QB28 fantasy finish. However, Mayfield will still come in as a solid QB1 play in Week 17. Carolina has allowed over 19 fantasy points to four different quarterbacks over the past five games.
Buccaneers RBs
Both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have a great matchup in Week 17 against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed the most fantasy points and most rush yards to opposing running backs this season. That means Irving will be a must-start RB1 option, especially after he totaled 152 rush yards against this defense back in Week 13. As for White, he'll be an RB2 play on Sunday, given his receiving upside.
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans will come in as a solid WR2 option in Week 17 against the Panthers. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in five straight games and now has a great matchup on the outside this weekend. Evans totaled eight catches for 118 yards and one touchdown the last time he faced this Carolina secondary back in Week 13.
TE Cade Otton
Update: Otton has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Cade Otton missed last week's loss due to a knee injury. But assuming he plays this week against the Panthers, he will be a low-end TE1 play in 16-plus team leagues. Carolina has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season and has allowed three top-12 fantasy tight-end finishes over the past five weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Update 12/28 9:50 am: Chuba Hubbard has been placed on IR and is out for the season.
Chuba Hubbard bounced back in a big way for fantasy managers last week and scored 32.5 PPR fantasy points. Although Hubbard scored only 2.3 PPR fantasy points against the Buccaneers the last time he faced them in Week 13, the Panthers back will still come in as a high-end RB2 option. He has totaled at least 29 touches in two of the past three games.
With Hubbard now out for the season, Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone become low-end flex plays against a very good Buccaneers run defense.
Jalen McMillan has certainly turned things around in fantasy over the past few weeks. The rookie has totaled over 16 PPR fantasy points in three straight games while finishing as a top-20 fantasy wideout in all three of those contests. So, he’ll be a high-end WR3 in Week 17 against the Panthers.
WR Adam Thielen
Given Bryce Young's improved play, Adam Thielen has become a reliable fantasy WR2 in recent weeks. He has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points in three of the past four games. As a result, Thielen will come in as a low-end WR2 play against the Buccaneers in Week 17. The veteran caught eight passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against this Tampa Bay secondary back in Week 13.
Injuries:
- Cade Otton (knee)
- Chuba Hubbard (knee)
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Spread: NO -1.5
Matchups We Love:
Alexander Mattison was a solid running back option last week and led the way with a 57% snap share. With another great matchup on deck against the Saints in Week 17, Mattison will be a solid flex play in most leagues. New Orleans has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position, and opposing running backs are averaging over 4.8 yards per carry against this front seven this season.
Jakobi Meyers didn't do much in last week's win, but he'll still come in as a strong WR3 option in Week 17 against the Saints. New Orleans has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and outside wide receivers like Terry McLaurin (26.3 PPR fantasy points), Puka Nacua (17.3 PPR fantasy points), and Jerry Jeudy (25.2 PPR fantasy points) have had strong games against this secondary in recent weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Aidan O'Connell will make another start in Week 17, but he should only be an option in extremely deep Superflex leagues. O'Connell has scored under 13 fantasy points in four of his five starts this season, and the Saints have allowed only two top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 9. As a result, it's best to avoid him in most leagues.
Saints RBs
Update: Alvin Kamara has been ruled out.
It remains to be seen if Alvin Kamara (groin) will be able to suit up in Week 17 against the Raiders. Chances are, though, that Kendre Miller will make his second straight start. However, given how this Saints offense looked last week, Miller will be a low-end flex play in most leagues this weekend. The second-year back only played 39% of the team's offensive snaps a week ago and totaled just 15 yards on eight carries.
TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers will remain a must-start tight end in Week 17 against the Saints. Bowers caught 11 passes for 99 yards a week ago and is currently the TE1 in all formats this season. Although the Saints have allowed only five tight ends to score above 10 PPR fantasy points this season, the rookie should continue to be in all lineups in the fantasy football championship.
Injuries:
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Spread: PHI -9.5
Matchups We Love:
QB Jalen Hurts
Update: Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Jalen Hurts left last week's game early due to a concussion, so his status for Week 17 is currently up in the air. However, if he does play, he will be a strong QB1 option this weekend against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. If he can't go, then Kenny Pickett will be a low-end QB2 option.
Eagles WRs
A.J. Brown will be a must-start fantasy wide receiver in the fantasy football championship, even with Pickett at quarterback. Brown has finished as the WR8 in PPR formats in back-to-back weeks. As for DeVonta Smith, he will be more of a WR3 on Sunday. The good news for him is that he has seen 20 targets over the past two games and has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three straight weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Cooper Rush
It's best to stay away from Cooper Rush in most Superflex leagues this weekend against a tough Eagles defense. Philadelphia has allowed only three top-20 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 5, and Rush has scored over 15.5 fantasy points just once over the past four games. As a result, he'll be a low-end QB2 option on Sunday.
RB Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle wasn't used much in last week's win, and now he has an extremely difficult matchup against the Eagles in Week 17. Philadelphia has given up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season and has allowed only two top-12 fantasy running back finishes since Week 5. So, Dowdle will come in as a risky flex option this weekend.
Other Matchups:
Saquon Barkley will continue to be a strong RB1 option in Week 17 against the Cowboys. Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards in five of the past six games and is currently the RB1 of the year. So, the 27-year-old running back should remain in all lineups in the fantasy football championship.
Jake Ferguson had his best game with Cooper Rush last week, catching six passes for 40 yards. However, he will be a risky TE1 option in Week 17. Although the Eagles have allowed a top-10 fantasy tight-end finish in three of the past five weeks, Ferguson has just been too inconsistent to trust at the position heading into the fantasy football championship. He has scored over 10 PPR fantasy points just once since Week 10.
Injuries:
- CeeDee Lamb (shoulder)
- Jalen Hurts (concussion)
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
Spread: IND -8
Matchups We Love:
Update: Richardson is listed out for Sunday's game due to a back/foot injury. That makes Joe Flacco a potential QB2 option in Superflex formats this weekend.
Anthony Richardson has been a solid fantasy quarterback option in recent weeks, scoring above 20 fantasy points in three of the past five games. Now, he gets a fantastic matchup against the Giants in Week 17. New York has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and the fifth-most rush yards to the position. So, Richardson will come in as a low-end QB1 play this weekend.
RB Jonathan Taylor
After rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor should remain in all fantasy lineups in Week 17 against the Giants. New York has given up the fifth-most fantasy points to the position this season and has allowed a top-10 fantasy running back in five of the past six weeks. Therefore, Taylor is a strong RB1 option this week.
Update: Tracy is off the injury report for Week 17.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. continues to deal with an ankle injury, but assuming he suits up in Week 17, he'll be a solid RB2 play. The Colts have given up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs and just allowed Tyjae Spears to score 21.6 PPR fantasy points a week ago. With Drew Lock also under center, Tracy should see plenty of chances in the passing game. The rookie caught four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown last week.
Toe Tap TD for Tyrone Tracy Jr.!
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Drew Lock
Drew Lock will make another start for the Giants in Week 17. However, he should be avoided in most cases this weekend against the Colts. Lock has scored under 16 fantasy points in all three of his starts this season, and Indianapolis has allowed only two top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 6.
WR Malik Nabers
Update: Nabers is deemed a game-time decision due to a toe injury.
Despite the subpar quarterback play, Malik Nabers continues to put up solid fantasy numbers. The rookie has scored above 13.5 PPR fantasy points in four straight games. As a result, Nabers will come in as a low-end WR2 option against the Colts in Week 17. Calvin Ridley totaled 78 yards and one touchdown against this Indianapolis secondary a week ago.
WR Josh Downs
It was going to be tough to rely on Josh Downs in the fantasy football championship with Anthony Richardson starting. However, with Richardson downgraded to out for Sunday's game, Downs will now be a solid WR2 option against the Giants. In five games with Flacco this season, Downs has scored at least 12 PPR fantasy points in every game, including over 15.5 PPR fantasy points in three of those contests.
Michael Pittman Jr. has not been a reliable fantasy option this season and has finished outside the top 36 at the wide receiver position in seven of the past eight games. But with Joe Flacco now starting against the Giants in Week 17, Pittman will be a high-end WR3 option this weekend. The Colts wideout has scored at least 12.5 PPR fantasy points in three of his four games with Flacco under center this season.
Injuries:
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle)
- Malik Nabers (toe)
- Anthony Richardson (back/foot)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
Spread: MIA -6.5
Matchups We Love:
TE Jonnu Smith
Jonnu Smith will continue to be a strong TE1 option in Week 17 against the Browns. Smith has finished as a top-10 fantasy tight end in six straight weeks while finishing with over 12 PPR fantasy points in all six of those games. Now, he goes up against a Browns defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to the position this year. He'll still be a solid start in most leagues -- even with Tua Tagovailoa listed as out.
Matchups We Hate:
WR Jerry Jeudy
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center last week, Jerry Jeudy had just two catches for 20 yards. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for him in Week 17 against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. So, with Thompson-Robinson starting again this weekend, Jeudy will be a low-end flex play.
Other Matchups:
Update: Tagovailoa has been downgraded to out due to a hip injury.
Tua Tagovailoa has scored under 13 fantasy points in back-to-back games, and this matchup against the Browns isn't exactly a favorable one. Cleveland has given up a top-12 fantasy quarterback finish just twice since Week 10. On top of that, Tagovailoa doesn't play particularly well in colder games. The Dolphins quarterback is 0-7 in games with a listed temperature of 45 degrees or colder. So, he will be a riskier QB1 option.
De'Von Achane will be a must-start RB1 option in Week 17 against the Browns. Achane has finished as a top-14 fantasy running back in eight of the past nine games. The second-year back has also caught at least six passes in four straight weeks. So, fantasy managers should continue to start the Dolphins playmaker in all formats.
RB Jerome Ford
With Nick Chubb (foot) out for the year, Jerome Ford will enter Week 17 as a solid RB2 option against the Dolphins. He saw 80% of the team's offensive snaps last week and totaled 131 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Although Miami hasn't allowed more than 65 rush yards to a running back since Week 5, Ford is still a viable play in most leagues due to the potential volume he will see in this game.
WR Tyreek Hill
Update: Hill is active for Week 17.
Tyreek Hill has been a disappointment through the first two rounds of the fantasy football playoffs. He has just five catches for 65 yards and one touchdown over the past two weeks. With Tua Tagovailoa now listed as doubtful for Week 17, Hill will be a riskier WR3 option in Week 17. The veteran wideout didn't do much in fantasy without Tagovailoa earlier this year.
Update: Waddle is out due to a knee injury.
Jaylen Waddle returned to practice on Thursday, so there's a chance that he will return to the field in Week 17. If he plays, he will be a low-end flex play in 14-plus team leagues against the Browns. Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, and Waddle hasn't done much in fantasy this season.
TE David Njoku
Update: Njoku has been ruled out.
It remains to be seen if David Njoku (knee) will play in Week 17. He suffered a knee injury in last week's loss and has yet to practice this week. If he plays, though, Njoku will remain a solid TE1 play. The 28-year-old tight end caught eight passes for 66 yards with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center last week, and the Dolphins have allowed a top-12 fantasy tight end in three of the past five games.
Injuries:
- David Njoku (knee)
- Jaylen Waddle (knee)
- Tyreek Hill (wrist)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Spread: MIN -1.5
Matchups We Love:
Packers WRs
Update: Watson is out for Sunday's game.
All three Packers wide receivers (Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson) have a great matchup against the Vikings in Week 17. Minnesota has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. As a result, all three wideouts are solid flex plays in various leagues this weekend.
Reed scored 27.1 PPR fantasy points against this secondary the last time these two teams played, so he can be a solid play in 12-plus team leagues. As for Doubs and Watson, they are more viable flex plays in 14-plus team leagues. Both wideouts have caught four passes or fewer in six straight games. If Watson can't play in this game due to a knee injury, then Doubs becomes a much better play.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs will have a tough matchup in Week 17 against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, and Jacobs only scored 11.8 PPR fantasy points the last time these two teams played back in Week 4. However, the Packers running back will remain a strong RB1 option this weekend. The veteran has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in six straight weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold has been a strong QB1 option as of late, finishing as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in four of the past six games. During that span, he has thrown 15 touchdowns with only one interception. So, the Vikings signal-caller will be a low-end QB1 play in Week 17 against the Packers. Although Green Bay has allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, it's hard to sit a red-hot Darnold in fantasy.
QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love will come in as more of a QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy quarterback just twice since Week 8, and the Vikings have allowed only two top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 9. The last time Love faced this Minnesota secondary, though, he scored 31.1 fantasy points. So, he could be a QB1 option in 14-plus team leagues this weekend.
RB Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones will go up against his former team for the second time this year, and he'll be a solid RB2 option in Week 17. Although the Packers have allowed three top-12 fantasy running back finishes since Week 8, Jones should be started in most leagues on Sunday. He has scored above 16 PPR fantasy points in three of the past five games, and Green Bay has allowed the seventh-most receptions to running backs this season.
Vikings WRs
Both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will be strong starts in Week 17 against the Packers. Jefferson will remain a WR1 option this weekend and should be started in every league. As for Addison, he'll be a solid WR2 play. The second-year wideout has scored above 13 PPR fantasy points in five of the past six games while seeing at least eight targets in three straight weeks.
TE Tucker Kraft
It'll be hard to trust Tucker Kraft in the fantasy football championship. He has caught three passes or fewer in five of the past six games and has finished as a top-12 fantasy tight end just once since Week 9. So, Kraft will be more of a TE2 in Week 17 against a Vikings defense that has allowed just three top-12 fantasy tight-end finishes over the last 10 games.
T.J. Hockenson has been an inconsistent TE1 option since returning from injury in Week 9. Hockenson has only two top-10 fantasy tight-end finishes over the last six weeks and has totaled under 55 receiving yards in four straight games. As a result, he'll be a riskier TE1 option in Week 17 against the Packers. Green Bay, though, has allowed at least five catches to three different tight ends over the past five weeks.
Injuries:
- Christian Watson (knee)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
Spread: WAS -4
Matchups We Love:
Jayden Daniels will remain a strong QB1 option in a great matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season while allowing over 20 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks over the past six games. Given Daniels' rushing upside as well, he should be started in most scenarios this weekend.
Bijan Robinson will continue to be a strong RB1 play in Week 17 against the Commanders. Washington is allowing over 4.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season and the fifth-most rush yards to the position. So, Robinson needs to be in all lineups this week. He has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in three of the past four games.
WR Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin has been one of the best value picks from fantasy drafts this season. He is currently the WR5 in PPR formats and should continue to be a strong WR1 play in Week 17 against the Falcons. Atlanta has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and McLaurin should have his way against cornerback A.J. Terrell in this game. Terrell ranks 95th in man success rate in 2024.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Michael Penix Jr. made his first career start last week, but he wasn't much of a fantasy option. Penix scored just 7.4 fantasy points against the Giants. So, the rookie will be a low-end QB2 play in Week 17 against the Commanders. Washington has allowed just three top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 7.
Brian Robinson Jr. had a disappointing fantasy game last week, scoring only 2.1 PPR fantasy points. But expect the young running back to bounce back in Week 17 against the Falcons. Robinson has seen at least 17 touches in three of the past five games, and Atlanta has allowed over 16 PPR fantasy points to a running back in three straight weeks. So, he'll be a solid RB2 play on Sunday.
Falcons WRs
Darnell Mooney had a solid showing last week with Penix under center. He caught five passes for 82 yards and finished as the WR31 in PPR formats. So, he'll be a flex play in most 12-plus team leagues this weekend. As for Drake London, fantasy managers can continue to start him as a solid WR2 play.
TE Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz didn't do much in last week's win over the Eagles, and this is a tougher matchup for the tight end against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed only four tight ends to score in double figures in PPR formats this season. However, Ertz will be a low-end TE1 play this weekend. He has seen at least six targets in four of his last five full games.
Injuries:
None
Matchups Analysis - Monday Night Football
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Spread: DET -3.5
Matchups We Love:
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With no David Montgomery last week, Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 154 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches to go with 25.4 PPR fantasy points. So, Gibbs will continue to be a strong RB1 play in the fantasy football championship. This matchup against the 49ers is also a favorable one for the young running back. San Francisco has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Fantasy managers have surely been disappointed by Jauan Jennings' fantasy production in recent weeks. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four of the past five games and has finished outside the top 50 at the wide receiver position in back-to-back contests. However, Jennings will be a strong WR2 play this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.
Deebo Samuel Sr. finally had a big fantasy day last week, scoring 25.1 PPR fantasy points. Now, he gets a great matchup against the Lions in Week 17. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and this defense is currently dealing with a ton of injuries in the secondary. So, Samuel will be a low-end WR2 play on Monday night.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jared Goff
It might be hard for fantasy managers to sit Jared Goff this week. He has finished as a top-6 fantasy quarterback in three straight games while throwing multiple passing touchdowns in six of the past seven weeks. However, the 49ers have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Given that this defense has also allowed just one top-10 fantasy quarterback finish since Week 6, Goff will be a riskier QB1 option.
49ers RBs
Isaac Guerendo missed last week's game due to a hamstring injury, but there's a chance that he will return to the field in Week 17 against the Lions. Nevertheless, expectations should be tempered for the rookie running back. The Lions have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. So, Guerendo will be a riskier RB2 option in the fantasy football championship.
TE Sam LaPorta
Things have surely turned around for Sam LaPorta in recent weeks. The second-year tight end has finished as a top-10 fantasy option at the position in four straight games. However, LaPorta will be a riskier TE1 play against the 49ers in Week 17. San Francisco has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season while allowing just one top-12 fantasy tight-end finish since Week 7.
Other Matchups:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will come in as a low-end QB1 option in Week 17. With the Lions banged up in the secondary, Purdy could be a solid option in most leagues this week. He has scored over 22 points in two of the past three games, and this Detroit defense has allowed over 22 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks over the past four weeks.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown will continue to be a strong WR1 option in Week 17 against the 49ers. Although San Francisco has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to slot wideouts over the past six weeks, you are still starting St. Brown in the fantasy football championship. As for Jameson Williams, he's a solid flex play in most 12-plus team leagues. Williams has scored above 12.5 PPR fantasy points in three straight games.
George Kittle will be a must-start tight-end option in Week 17 against the Lions. Even though Detroit has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, fantasy managers can't sit Kittle in the fantasy football championship. The veteran tight end has scored in double figures in PPR formats in 11 of 13 games this season.
Injuries:
- Isaac Guerendo (hamstring)
