November 1, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Eagles vs. Commanders on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 8 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

NFC East rivals are set to square off in Sunday night primetime action, as the Eagles travel to face the Commanders in Week 8.

Both of these squads have slumped mightily in 2026 largely due to injuries, but we do have some key fantasy football players in action.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 8 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Sunday, November 1, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Matchups We Love

QB Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee has a solid matchup in Week 8 against the Commanders. Washington has given up the second-most fantasy points, fourth-most passing yards, and third-most passing touchdowns per game to opposing QBs this season. That will put McKee on the QB2 radar in Superflex formats this weekend.

QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels will be a solid QB1 option this weekend. Daniels has scored at least 21 fantasy points in his last two games, and he just threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the 49ers. He will now face an Eagles defense that has allowed over 19.5 fantasy points to a QB in four of the past five weeks.

Commanders WRs

The Commanders will hope Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams can lead this WR room for the rest of the season with Terry McLaurin out for the year. This week, Diggs and Williams could be solid WR starts. Diggs will be a WR2, while Williams could be a flex option in 12+ team leagues. The Eagles have given up the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to wideouts this year.

Eagles WRs

Update: Both Smith and Wicks are out for this week. Makai Lemon is a flex option in 12+ team leagues, while Cooper and Brown are deeper league options.

It remains to be seen whether DeVonta Smith will be able to suit up in Week 8. His no practice on both Wednesday and Thursday obviously puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday's contest. If he plays, this is a plus matchup against the Commanders. He would be a solid WR2 play. If he misses and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also misses, Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown would be potential options in 14+ team leagues.

Friday's Injury Report #PHIvsWAS https://t.co/FWs60KQd2c — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2026

TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert will be a high-floor TE1 option this week, especially if Smith misses another week. Goedert has caught at least five passes in three consecutive games and saw at least seven targets in each of those contests. The veteran playmaker has clearly become McKee's safety valve in the middle of the field, and the Commanders have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this year.

Matchups We Hate

Eagles RBs

Update: Saquon Barkley will play this week. He's a mid-tier RB2.

There's a strong chance that the Philadelphia Eagles will have to turn to Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue for Week 8. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start either running back in this brutal matchup. The Commanders have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points and the eighth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backs in 2026.

More about the Eagles RB Saquon Barkley not being traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move from Philadelphia. https://t.co/rzXVy9tQ2W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

TE Chig Okonkwo

Chig Okonkwo could see more work in the passing game with McLaurin out for the season. Okonkwo caught four passes for 60 yards back in Week 5 and caught seven passes for 69 yards in Week 6. While that usage is encouraging moving forward, the Commanders playmaker is risky to start as a TE1 this weekend. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest receptions to TEs.

Other Notable Matchups

RB Rachaad White

In his first game without Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White played 69% of the team's offensive snaps and saw 11 opportunities (seven rushes and four catches). With Croskey-Merritt still out, White has RB2 upside this week against an Eagles defense that just let Javonte Williams rush for 155 yards and one touchdown a week ago.

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup

Rating ▾ Pos. Team Game

Matchup Dallas Goedert Start 105.9 TE PHI WAS Saquon Barkley Start 105.8 RB PHI WAS Makai Lemon Risky Start 103.7 WR PHI WAS Hollywood Brown Sit 101.7 WR PHI WAS Elijah Mitchell Sit 101.3 RB PHI WAS Darius Cooper Sit 101.2 WR PHI WAS Tanner McKee Sit 100.9 QB PHI WAS Dameon Pierce Sit 100.2 RB PHI WAS Elijah Moore Sit 95.8 WR PHI WAS Johnny Mundt Sit 95.8 TE PHI WAS Eli Stowers Sit 95 TE PHI WAS Britain Covey Sit 92.6 WR PHI WAS Grant Calcaterra Sit 92.6 TE PHI WAS Cole Payton Sit 89.6 QB PHI WAS Joe Milton III Sit 89.6 QB PHI WAS Jake Elliott Sit 85.9 K PHI WAS Philadelphia Eagles Sit 76.7 DEF PHI WAS

Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup

Rating ▾ Pos. Team Game

Matchup Stefon Diggs Start 113.8 WR WAS PHI Rachaad White Start 107.5 RB WAS PHI Jayden Daniels Start 105.1 QB WAS PHI Chig Okonkwo Risky Start 103.8 TE WAS PHI Washington Commanders Risky Start 103.5 DEF WAS PHI Antonio Williams Risky Start 102.4 WR WAS PHI Dyami Brown Sit 101.4 WR WAS PHI Drew Stevens Sit 101.2 K WAS PHI Treylon Burks Sit 101.1 WR WAS PHI Austin Ekeler Sit 101.1 RB WAS PHI Jeremy McNichols Sit 99.4 RB WAS PHI Marcus Mariota Sit 99 QB WAS PHI John Bates Sit 96.8 TE WAS PHI Colson Yankoff Sit 96.4 TE WAS PHI Ben Sinnott Sit 95.2 TE WAS PHI Athan Kaliakmanis Sit 95 QB WAS PHI Luke McCaffrey Sit 94.1 WR WAS PHI

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Makai Lemon, Saquon Barkley, Antonio Williams, Rachaad White, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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