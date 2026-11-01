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Eagles vs. Commanders Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Tanner McKee, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, Rachaad White, Makai Lemon, Stefon Diggs, Dallas Goedert, and more

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Eagles vs. Commanders on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 8 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

NFC East rivals are set to square off in Sunday night primetime action, as the Eagles travel to face the Commanders in Week 8.

Both of these squads have slumped mightily in 2026 largely due to injuries, but we do have some key fantasy football players in action.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 8 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Sunday, November 1, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

QB Tanner McKee 

Tanner McKee has a solid matchup in Week 8 against the Commanders. Washington has given up the second-most fantasy points, fourth-most passing yards, and third-most passing touchdowns per game to opposing QBs this season. That will put McKee on the QB2 radar in Superflex formats this weekend.

QB Jayden Daniels 

Jayden Daniels will be a solid QB1 option this weekend. Daniels has scored at least 21 fantasy points in his last two games, and he just threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the 49ers. He will now face an Eagles defense that has allowed over 19.5 fantasy points to a QB in four of the past five weeks.

Commanders WRs 

The Commanders will hope Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams can lead this WR room for the rest of the season with Terry McLaurin out for the year. This week, Diggs and Williams could be solid WR starts. Diggs will be a WR2, while Williams could be a flex option in 12+ team leagues. The Eagles have given up the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to wideouts this year.

Eagles WRs 

Update: Both Smith and Wicks are out for this week. Makai Lemon is a flex option in 12+ team leagues, while Cooper and Brown are deeper league options. 

It remains to be seen whether DeVonta Smith will be able to suit up in Week 8. His no practice on both Wednesday and Thursday obviously puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday's contest. If he plays, this is a plus matchup against the Commanders. He would be a solid WR2 play. If he misses and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also misses, Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown would be potential options in 14+ team leagues. 

TE Dallas Goedert 

Dallas Goedert will be a high-floor TE1 option this week, especially if Smith misses another week. Goedert has caught at least five passes in three consecutive games and saw at least seven targets in each of those contests. The veteran playmaker has clearly become McKee's safety valve in the middle of the field, and the Commanders have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this year.

 

Matchups We Hate

Eagles RBs 

Update: Saquon Barkley will play this week. He's a mid-tier RB2.

There's a strong chance that the Philadelphia Eagles will have to turn to Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue for Week 8. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start either running back in this brutal matchup. The Commanders have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points and the eighth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backs in 2026.

TE Chig Okonkwo 

Chig Okonkwo could see more work in the passing game with McLaurin out for the season. Okonkwo caught four passes for 60 yards back in Week 5 and caught seven passes for 69 yards in Week 6. While that usage is encouraging moving forward, the Commanders playmaker is risky to start as a TE1 this weekend. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest receptions to TEs.

 

Other Notable Matchups

RB Rachaad White 

In his first game without Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White played 69% of the team's offensive snaps and saw 11 opportunities (seven rushes and four catches). With Croskey-Merritt still out, White has RB2 upside this week against an Eagles defense that just let Javonte Williams rush for 155 yards and one touchdown a week ago.

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Dallas Goedert Start 105.9 TE PHI WAS
Saquon Barkley Start 105.8 RB PHI WAS
Makai Lemon Risky Start 103.7 WR PHI WAS
Hollywood Brown Sit 101.7 WR PHI WAS
Elijah Mitchell Sit 101.3 RB PHI WAS
Darius Cooper Sit 101.2 WR PHI WAS
Tanner McKee Sit 100.9 QB PHI WAS
Dameon Pierce Sit 100.2 RB PHI WAS
Elijah Moore Sit 95.8 WR PHI WAS
Johnny Mundt Sit 95.8 TE PHI WAS
Eli Stowers Sit 95 TE PHI WAS
Britain Covey Sit 92.6 WR PHI WAS
Grant Calcaterra Sit 92.6 TE PHI WAS
Cole Payton Sit 89.6 QB PHI WAS
Joe Milton III Sit 89.6 QB PHI WAS
Jake Elliott Sit 85.9 K PHI WAS
Philadelphia Eagles Sit 76.7 DEF PHI WAS

 

Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Stefon Diggs Start 113.8 WR WAS PHI
Rachaad White Start 107.5 RB WAS PHI
Jayden Daniels Start 105.1 QB WAS PHI
Chig Okonkwo Risky Start 103.8 TE WAS PHI
Washington Commanders Risky Start 103.5 DEF WAS PHI
Antonio Williams Risky Start 102.4 WR WAS PHI
Dyami Brown Sit 101.4 WR WAS PHI
Drew Stevens Sit 101.2 K WAS PHI
Treylon Burks Sit 101.1 WR WAS PHI
Austin Ekeler Sit 101.1 RB WAS PHI
Jeremy McNichols Sit 99.4 RB WAS PHI
Marcus Mariota Sit 99 QB WAS PHI
John Bates Sit 96.8 TE WAS PHI
Colson Yankoff Sit 96.4 TE WAS PHI
Ben Sinnott Sit 95.2 TE WAS PHI
Athan Kaliakmanis Sit 95 QB WAS PHI
Luke McCaffrey Sit 94.1 WR WAS PHI

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Player 2
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Makai Lemon, Saquon Barkley, Antonio Williams, Rachaad White, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Colston Loveland
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Laporta
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Germie Bernard
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonah Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Omarion Hampton
Makai Lemon
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Stefon Diggs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rachaad White
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Mason
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Coker
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Moore
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Golden
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
KC Concepcion
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonah Coleman
Saquon Barkley
vs
Parker Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Germie Bernard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tre Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Denzel Boston
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Colston Loveland
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Jacobs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Antonio Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Antonio Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Antonio Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Antonio Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 8
Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Matchup Ratings
Week 8 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Breece Hall

Jets "Hoping" Breece Hall Will Return in Week 9
Breece Hall

Not Expected to Play in Week 8
Treylon Burks

Expected to Play Against the Eagles in Week 8
Maxx Crosby

Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Saquon Barkley

Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Jaylen Waddle

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 8
Breece Hall

Braelon Allen to Start Again in Week 8
Jock Landale

Exits with Left Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Elijah Mitchell

Elevated to Active Roster for Week 8
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to See Normal Workload in Week 8
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Jadarian Price

Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Zach Charbonnet

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
RJ Harvey

Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Colston Loveland

Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ochai Agbaji

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Josh Jacobs

NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
TreVeyon Henderson

Downgraded to Out in Week 8
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 8
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Kyle Monangai

out vs. Seattle
Josh Jacobs

Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Carnell Tate

Expected to Return After Bye Week
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Joonas Korpisalo

Returns to Practice
TOR

Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Hayden Hodgson

Handed Two-Game Suspension
Nikita Kucherov

to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Anthony Mantha

Injured in Friday's Win
Garrett Wilson

"No Way" the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson at Deadline
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Micah Parsons

Expected to Practice Next Week
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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