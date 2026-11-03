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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (11/3/26)

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Jack Hughes - NHL DFS lineup picks daily fantasy hockey

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 3, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means, don’t you? It means we have the biggest prize pools on DraftKings all month. Multiple tournaments have $1000 or higher first-place prizes, including $20,000 to first place in the $20-entry Overload tournament. 

Despite the big prize pools, we aren't forcing in big-name stacks just to get them on our rosters. A lot of sneaky teams are lurking and ready to make you all that money. Who do I like? Read on to find out.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Tuesday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/3/26

Anaheim Ducks (ANH1 - Leo Carlsson, Alex Killorn, Judd Caulfield; $13300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jackson LaCombe ($5400 DK)

Quack, quack, it’s time to get behind the Ducks. They have a fantastic matchup against a Vancouver team that has allowed 3.85 even-strength goals and 15 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. Their defensive pairing of Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek has been particularly generous, allowing 3.05 expected goals in 12.67 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Although an improvement over Kevin Lankinen, goalie Leevi Merilainen has been awful in his own right, allowing three or more goals in each of his past eight starts. 

Anaheim’s top line, with Leo Carlsson, should be the biggest beneficiary, and we really want to focus on Carlsson. He’s accumulated 10 goals and assists, recording multi-point games in all four. Judd Caulfield hasn’t been quite as good, but he does have two goals, two assists, and three shots on goal over his past two games. 

 

I also want exposure to defender Jackson Lacombe, who is currently on a six-game point-scoring streak. He also contributes with blocked shots, recording at least two in all but three games this year. I’m probably running a mini-stack rather than a full line, but I definitely want exposure as my late-night hammer. 

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek; $23000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Quinn Hughes ($6700 DK)

This stack is hard to afford, but they're playing so well. Kirill Kaprizov has slowed his pace down a little bit, but he still has 25 points in 16 games, recording at least one goal in eight of his past 10 outings. He’s also had at least three shots on goal in all three games this year, giving you a nice floor even if he fails to put one in the back of the net. 

Matt Boldy is riding a five-game point-scoring streak, as is Joel Eriksson Ek. Ek is especially useful as he comes in $2000 cheaper than Kaprizov and has been equally as productive over the past couple of weeks. Defender Quinn Hughes has also been riding his own five-game points-scoring streak, and he has an incredible SABS (shots and blocked shots) floor, producing at least three in all three games this year. I am prioritizing Hughes and Ek given their price points. 

This line will be squaring up against Philadelphia's defensive duo of Travis Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale. They have struggled at home, giving up 3.11 expected goals and 17.23 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Goalie Joseph Woll has been especially vulnerable at home, allowing nearly a full goal more per game; a total of 3.49. We may not be able to afford all of them, but we want exposure to Minnesota tonight. 

New Jersey Devils (NDJ2 - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Arseny Gritsyuk; $19400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Luke Hughes ($4800)

The number next to the letters “NJD” might say two, but this is New Jersey's top line. Any line that has Jack Hughes is their best line. There aren’t any defensive pairings we particularly want to attack for Edmonton; it’s more the regression monster we’re trying to get on the right side of. The Oilers have allowed only two even-strength goals per 60 minutes, which is more than half a goal less than they were expected to surrender.  

 

Goalie Tristan Jarry pitched a shutout in each of his last two starts, but those were against the Islanders and Flames, neither of which is among the league's best offenses. Before that, he allowed at least three goals in three of his last five starts, including two six-goal blowouts. He’s definitely due for a regression; for example, there’s no way he is maintaining a perfect save percentage against high-danger shots. 

Meanwhile, the Devils have scored a third of a goal per 60 minutes fewer than expected at home, yet they’re still averaging three even-strength goals per 60 minutes. This offense is humming. We know how good Hughes is, but Arseny Gritsyuk has held his own, too. 

He has 12 points in 14 games, including seven goals in his prior eight games. He also has an aggressive streak, recording games of six and eight shots on goal over the past two weeks. He has ridiculous upside for a player priced at $4800, and is not just a mainstay in New Jersey stacks; he's a great one-off at his price.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

St. Louis Blues (STL3 - Connor McMichael, Dylan Holloway, Dalibor Dvorsky; $11000 DK)

I’m not totally sure what a talent like Dylan Holloway is doing on the third line for any team, but I’m sure going to take advantage of it. Holloway hasn’t blown anyone’s mind this year, but he’s still averaging nearly 10 DraftKings points per game, and he’s taken three or more shots on goal in three of his last five games. He has an assist in each of his last two games and is simply better than he’s been perceived. 

Connor McMichael has struggled since his move to St. Louis, but he's played well in the past. He has only eight total points this year, but has 10 shots on goal over his last four games, so maybe he’s starting to find some of the aggressive play we liked from him in Washington. 

Tonight they’re heading to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers, who have been fairly lucky when playing at home, giving up 1.15 fewer goals than expected. New York’s biggest weakness is that they allowed nearly 14 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home, but goalie Dylan Garrand has stood on his head. 

He saved nearly 97% of the high-danger shots he’s faced at home, a number that is completely unsustainable. He could struggle against this St. Louis team, which has scored an extraordinary three even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, and we will take advantage of their third line's low price in this matchup.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Arturs Silovs (PIT - $7900 DK)

I love Vegas; we all know that. I make no bones about the fact that I believe the Golden Knights are the greatest franchise in sports history, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play against them. Vegas has struggled recently on the road, scoring two or fewer goals in three of their last four, opening up opportunities for big fantasy nights for goalies facing them. One of the main reasons we like using goalies against the Golden Knights is that they are a high-volume team, taking over 29 shots per game. That gives goalies more save opportunities, and those saves turn into fantasy points. 

Arturs Silovs has been very hit-or-miss this year, but he’s been more hit at home than on the road, allowing 1.5 fewer goals per game and saving a significantly higher percentage of shots. Equally as important, Silovs has saved at least 24 shots in six straight starts. He has surpassed 15 fantasy points in half of those games. Two of those three were at home. Everything lines up for him to be a strong tournament option and a reasonable cash-game play, though I do prefer Jake Oettinger if we are looking purely for safety. 

Others in consideration: Jake Oettinger, John Gibson, Connor Hellebuyck, Jet Greaves

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Evan Rodrigues Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer Moved to Injured Reserve
Logan O'Connor Available Against Blackhawks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alexandre Sarr

Out of Action on Monday
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Miss Extended Period of Time
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth Adding After Heavy Workload in Week 8
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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