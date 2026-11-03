November 3, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 3, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means, don’t you? It means we have the biggest prize pools on DraftKings all month. Multiple tournaments have $1000 or higher first-place prizes, including $20,000 to first place in the $20-entry Overload tournament.

Despite the big prize pools, we aren't forcing in big-name stacks just to get them on our rosters. A lot of sneaky teams are lurking and ready to make you all that money. Who do I like? Read on to find out.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Tuesday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/3/26

Anaheim Ducks (ANH1 - Leo Carlsson, Alex Killorn, Judd Caulfield; $13300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jackson LaCombe ($5400 DK)

Quack, quack, it’s time to get behind the Ducks. They have a fantastic matchup against a Vancouver team that has allowed 3.85 even-strength goals and 15 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. Their defensive pairing of Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek has been particularly generous, allowing 3.05 expected goals in 12.67 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Although an improvement over Kevin Lankinen, goalie Leevi Merilainen has been awful in his own right, allowing three or more goals in each of his past eight starts.

Anaheim’s top line, with Leo Carlsson, should be the biggest beneficiary, and we really want to focus on Carlsson. He’s accumulated 10 goals and assists, recording multi-point games in all four. Judd Caulfield hasn’t been quite as good, but he does have two goals, two assists, and three shots on goal over his past two games.

🚨 Leo 🚨 He slams home the rebound from Malott!

It's 4-1. #FlyTogether https://t.co/StZxTbK6Xz — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 28, 2026

I also want exposure to defender Jackson Lacombe, who is currently on a six-game point-scoring streak. He also contributes with blocked shots, recording at least two in all but three games this year. I’m probably running a mini-stack rather than a full line, but I definitely want exposure as my late-night hammer.

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek; $23000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Quinn Hughes ($6700 DK)

This stack is hard to afford, but they're playing so well. Kirill Kaprizov has slowed his pace down a little bit, but he still has 25 points in 16 games, recording at least one goal in eight of his past 10 outings. He’s also had at least three shots on goal in all three games this year, giving you a nice floor even if he fails to put one in the back of the net.

Matt Boldy is riding a five-game point-scoring streak, as is Joel Eriksson Ek. Ek is especially useful as he comes in $2000 cheaper than Kaprizov and has been equally as productive over the past couple of weeks. Defender Quinn Hughes has also been riding his own five-game points-scoring streak, and he has an incredible SABS (shots and blocked shots) floor, producing at least three in all three games this year. I am prioritizing Hughes and Ek given their price points.

This line will be squaring up against Philadelphia's defensive duo of Travis Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale. They have struggled at home, giving up 3.11 expected goals and 17.23 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Goalie Joseph Woll has been especially vulnerable at home, allowing nearly a full goal more per game; a total of 3.49. We may not be able to afford all of them, but we want exposure to Minnesota tonight.

New Jersey Devils (NDJ2 - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Arseny Gritsyuk; $19400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Luke Hughes ($4800)

The number next to the letters “NJD” might say two, but this is New Jersey's top line. Any line that has Jack Hughes is their best line. There aren’t any defensive pairings we particularly want to attack for Edmonton; it’s more the regression monster we’re trying to get on the right side of. The Oilers have allowed only two even-strength goals per 60 minutes, which is more than half a goal less than they were expected to surrender.

JACK HUGHES, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! 😳 https://t.co/TGYRGjra5C — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

Goalie Tristan Jarry pitched a shutout in each of his last two starts, but those were against the Islanders and Flames, neither of which is among the league's best offenses. Before that, he allowed at least three goals in three of his last five starts, including two six-goal blowouts. He’s definitely due for a regression; for example, there’s no way he is maintaining a perfect save percentage against high-danger shots.

Meanwhile, the Devils have scored a third of a goal per 60 minutes fewer than expected at home, yet they’re still averaging three even-strength goals per 60 minutes. This offense is humming. We know how good Hughes is, but Arseny Gritsyuk has held his own, too.

He has 12 points in 14 games, including seven goals in his prior eight games. He also has an aggressive streak, recording games of six and eight shots on goal over the past two weeks. He has ridiculous upside for a player priced at $4800, and is not just a mainstay in New Jersey stacks; he's a great one-off at his price.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

Back-to-back @DraftKings Fantasy Hockey World Championship trips! Let’s get the main prize this year! Thank you to @banksterdfs for the amazing daily fantasy content! @NHL pic.twitter.com/dONSvJMtIR — 🇺🇦Shockmain (@Shockmain) January 6, 2023

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

St. Louis Blues (STL3 - Connor McMichael, Dylan Holloway, Dalibor Dvorsky; $11000 DK)

I’m not totally sure what a talent like Dylan Holloway is doing on the third line for any team, but I’m sure going to take advantage of it. Holloway hasn’t blown anyone’s mind this year, but he’s still averaging nearly 10 DraftKings points per game, and he’s taken three or more shots on goal in three of his last five games. He has an assist in each of his last two games and is simply better than he’s been perceived.

Connor McMichael has struggled since his move to St. Louis, but he's played well in the past. He has only eight total points this year, but has 10 shots on goal over his last four games, so maybe he’s starting to find some of the aggressive play we liked from him in Washington.

Tonight they’re heading to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers, who have been fairly lucky when playing at home, giving up 1.15 fewer goals than expected. New York’s biggest weakness is that they allowed nearly 14 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home, but goalie Dylan Garrand has stood on his head.

He saved nearly 97% of the high-danger shots he’s faced at home, a number that is completely unsustainable. He could struggle against this St. Louis team, which has scored an extraordinary three even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, and we will take advantage of their third line's low price in this matchup.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Arturs Silovs (PIT - $7900 DK)

I love Vegas; we all know that. I make no bones about the fact that I believe the Golden Knights are the greatest franchise in sports history, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play against them. Vegas has struggled recently on the road, scoring two or fewer goals in three of their last four, opening up opportunities for big fantasy nights for goalies facing them. One of the main reasons we like using goalies against the Golden Knights is that they are a high-volume team, taking over 29 shots per game. That gives goalies more save opportunities, and those saves turn into fantasy points.

Arturs Silovs has been very hit-or-miss this year, but he’s been more hit at home than on the road, allowing 1.5 fewer goals per game and saving a significantly higher percentage of shots. Equally as important, Silovs has saved at least 24 shots in six straight starts. He has surpassed 15 fantasy points in half of those games. Two of those three were at home. Everything lines up for him to be a strong tournament option and a reasonable cash-game play, though I do prefer Jake Oettinger if we are looking purely for safety.

Others in consideration: Jake Oettinger, John Gibson, Connor Hellebuyck, Jet Greaves

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