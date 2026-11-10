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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (11/10/26)

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Jack Hughes - NHL DFS lineup picks daily fantasy hockey

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 10, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Even though there are only seven games on the docket, this looks like one of the most challenging slates we’ve had so far this season. Most of the teams that are popping are priced so high that it’ll be difficult to comfortably run full stacks, and you can forget about pairing two of these big boys. 

That means mini-stacks could rule the day, or we'll have to dig deep into our bag of tricks to find value that makes our high-priced plays work. Thankfully, I’ve identified a few spots where we can find that value. Where do these mystery plays reside? Read on to find out!

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Tuesday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/10/26

Los Angeles Kings (LAK1 - Artemi Panarin, Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere; $17200 DK)

Defensive Addition: Erik Gustafsson ($3600 DK)

The Kings are possibly my favorite stack of the night. Alex Laferriere has been playing like a superstar, averaging 5.3 shots on goal per game over his past five starts. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in four of those games, despite recording just one goal and one assist during that span. His aggressive approach should play well against a Nashville squad that has been one of the luckiest defenses on tonight’s slate. 

The Predators have allowed 0.63 fewer goals than expected on the road this season, while allowing nearly 13 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Goalie Juuse Saros has stood on his head, saving nearly 92% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road, but that’s unsustainable, and the numbers back it up. While Saros has allowed just 1.97 goals per game, he’s expected to have allowed 3.47. That 1.5-goal-per-game difference is the largest on the slate, and I want to be on the right side when the regression monster hits. 

Joining Laferriere on the top line for the Kings is Artemi Panarin, who has taken at least three shots on goal in 80% of his games this year. He’s also had multi-point games in four of his past six, giving him one of the highest ceilings on the slate. Adrian Kempe rounds out this white-hot trio, scoring five points over his past two games and producing double-digit fantasy points in five of his last eight. Their recent strong play has raised the price of this stack, but they have proven worth the increase and are the late-night hammer you want in your lineup.  

 

New Jersey Devils (NJD2 - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Arseny Gritsyuk; $19700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Luke Hughes ($5200 DK)

Defender Josh Morrissey returns for the Jets, but I don’t expect that to help keep pucks out of the net, as he and Dylan DeMelo were the most generous pairing last season, allowing 11.62 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. Those shots will be a challenge for the Jets, as goalie Stuart Skinner has saved just 77% of the high-danger shots he’s faced at home this year. He hasn’t allowed fewer than two goals in any game, and has surrendered three or more in six of 13 starts. 

As a team, the Jets have given up over three goals per 60 minutes at home, while the Devils have scored 2.74 goals per 60 minutes on the road. What really favors New Jersey is that their success could be even greater, as advanced data shows they were expected to have scored 0.41 more goals per 60 minutes. I’m excited to see them try to reach that upside against a goalie as suspect as Skinner. 

Jack Hughes is a stud, having scored at least 20 DraftKings points in five of his past seven games, and his success has helped carry Jesper Bratt to a four-game run of double-digit fantasy points. Bratt has recorded 11 points over his previous nine games and is a perfect partner in a mini-stack with Hughes. If he’s a bit too pricey, Jack’s brother Luke Hughes makes sense at a reasonable price of $5200. The Hughes brothers run together on the power play, so they’re well correlated to play off each other. 

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy; $21800 DK)

Defensive Addition: Quinn Hughes ($6600) 

Few offenses are as good as the Minnesota Wild this season. The team has scored 2.67 even-strength goals on the road, which is 0.4 goals fewer than expected. Kirill Kaprizov has been on a tear all year, scoring 31 points in 19 games and recording at least one point in all but two. He’s had multiple points in three of his last four and four of his last six games, giving you one of the highest upsides in the game. 

Matt Boldy gets a little lost in the shuffle playing next to Kaprizov, but he’s got at least one point in eight of his past ten games, and has taken at least three shots on goal in 16 of 19 games. Defender Quinn Hughes has arguably been the best fantasy defender not named Evan Bouchard, recording 26 points in 19 games for an average of 13.9 fantasy points per game. He’s riding an eight-game point-scoring streak, during which he’s accumulated 13 points and six double-digit fantasy performances. 

Even if you’re not stacking the Wild, Hughes is a guy you can run as a one-off at a reasonable $6600. I’d even consider using him as your UTIL given that he’s producing similarly to forwards priced at at least $1000 more. The Canadiens are vulnerable at home, having allowed 2.53 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Goalie Jacob Fowler has allowed nearly two more goals per game and is saving fewer than 90% of the shots he’s faced at home. 

 

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ3 - Cole Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle; $10300 DK)

Florida’s defensive pairing of Dmitry Kulikov and Uvis Balinskis hasn’t played much together, but when they do, they’ve been terrible. The duo has allowed 5.62 expected goals, 48.72 scoring chances, and 26.24 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. While that kind of ineptitude is unsustainable, it does speak to how poorly they’ve played and how vulnerable they are to opposing offenses.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom has been a brick wall, allowing under two even-strength goals per game on the road, but if he’s facing a ton of pressure because of a poor defensive front, that kind of high-level play is hard to sustain. The Blue Jackets will be running their third line of Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle, and Cole Sillinger against Kulikov and Balinskis for a large percentage of the game. 

They are the line we want to load up on. They are so much better at home, averaging 28.5 DraftKings points per game, which is a great return for just over $10300 in salary. We’ve seen games where they pop off for well more than 30 fantasy points, showing the kind of upside we can see if things break correctly. Thankfully, they are an inexpensive trio, so they fit well with just about any other team you want to stack on this slate.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Linus Ullmark (OTT - $8000 DK)

It looks like Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark will return to the lineup tonight, and we are going straight to him if that’s the case. Ullmark has been incredible this year, allowing no more than two goals in any of his eight starts. The team is 7-1 in Ullmark’s starts, and while we don’t target goalie wins for fantasy, it’s still a nice bonus if they can get there. 

More importantly, Ullmark has had 25+ saves in half of his starts, and he could do it again tonight, as the Capitals average more than 27 shots on goal per game. My model has him as the clear top scorer at the position tonight, and even at $8000 he’s worth a play. I prefer him as a cash-game play at his price point, but in a pinch he will work in a tournament, since he shouldn’t tank your lineup. 

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, John Gibson, Jesper Wallstedt

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Jake Evans Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal Upgraded to Day-to-Day

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