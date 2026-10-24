October 24, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for October 24, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

To Edmonton or not Edmonton will be the biggest question you ask yourself about this slate. The Oilers are playing insanely good offensive hockey, but that upside comes at a price you may not want to pay. If you choose not to use them, who do you want to go with? We will dive into that tonight.

The rest of the slate is a mishmash of interesting pieces, with the defending champs, a potential shootout in Washington, and the greatest organization in sports history all making appearances. Some will feature in this article, while others merely make cameos in the Heat Map. Read on to find out who I think you should be building your lineups around.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 10/24/26

Edmonton Oilers (EDM1 - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin; $24700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Evan Bouchard ($8000 DK)

How much do you trust your ability to find value? That’s what you’ll have to do at the highest levels to fully stack Edmonton. Even if you spend all the way down to a $6,900 Yaroslav Askarov (who isn't in nearly as enviable a spot as he was on Thursday), you'd still have just $ 2,600 per player to spend on the other four spots on your roster.

This was easy on Thursday when San Jose’s third line was staring us in the face, but no line with that kind of value is popping in the Heat Map. That means to use the entire foursome on Edmonton, we will have to mix and match and hope something works out. That’s a lot of “ifs” for one lineup…so why bother doing it?

The Oilers offense, and more specifically Connor McDavid, is off to an historically hot start. Through 10 games, McDavid is on pace to obliterate Wayne Gretzky's single-season points record of 215 set over 40 years ago. He has 31 points, is averaging just about 25 DraftKings points, and has scored at least 20 fantasy points in 60% of his games. No one is safer in the sport, and no one has a higher ceiling.

Lost in all of this is the incredible start to the season by Leon Draisaitl, who is averaging 21.5 DraftKings points and has 10 goals, 11 assists, and is taking 3.5 shots on goal per game. Evan Bouchard and Vasily Podkolzin have combined for 34 points and an average of 32.7 fantasy points per game. Together, the quartet averages 78.9 DraftKings points per game, or 3.2 fantasy points per $1000 salary. That’s ridiculous, and it’s exactly why you have to consider punting everyone to go with a full stack.

Pittsburgh Penguins (PIT1 - Sidney Crosby, Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell; $15800 DK)

Defensive Addition: Erik Karlsson ($5300 DK)

If spending all that money on Edmonton scares you, you can save over $ 10,000 and grab the surprisingly advanced-data-friendly Penguins. Pittsburgh has averaged 2.9 even-strength goals and 14.82 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home this season, giving them one of the highest ceilings on the slate. The team is dealing with a plethora of injuries, which means Tommy Novak and his $3500 price tag are slotted on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell.

Novak has been one of their better home-ice players, averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game, and don’t forget about defender Erik Karlsson. He’s been one of their best fantasy producers, with 1 goal and 5 assists over his last five games, including two multi-point games.

Nashville will be the team’s opponent, and they have been one of the worst road teams in the NHL. They have allowed 2.75 even-strength goals and 14.68 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, and advanced data suggests they are 0.31 goals worse than even that.

Their defensive pairing of Adam Wilsby and Roman Josi has been especially generous, allowing 19.65 high-danger chances and over three expected goals per 60 minutes on the road. That’s the duo that will try to stop Crosby and company, a tall task even if the Pens are running out a depleted lineup.

Detroit Red Wings (DET1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard; $15700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Moritz Seider ($6400)

The Red Wings make their second premium-play appearance this week, coming off a five-goal performance in Vancouver on Thursday night. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Lucas Raymond had big nights, combining for two goals and three assists in a 5-2 win. Dylan Larkin didn’t do much in that game, but he’s had a handful of strong games this season, including a 23.3 fantasy point night on Tuesday against the Kraken.

RAYMOND LIGHTS IT UP! 💡 https://t.co/yIghPGDQr9 — Detroit SportsNet (@WatchDSN) October 23, 2026

The Red Wings have underperformed by about half a goal on the road this season, and they’ll look to even that out against one of hockey's worst defenses. The Flames have allowed 4.24 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, giving teams nearly 13 high-danger chances. Their defensive pairing of Jake Middleton and Zach Whitecloud has been especially bad, giving up 35.39 scoring chances and 14.15 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home.

Goalie Dustin Wolf’s 4.31 goals allowed per 60 minutes is a full goal worse than expected, but let’s not pretend giving up 3.3 goals is that much better. Expected improvement or not, he’s allowed four or more goals in all but one game, allowing at least six in 60% of his starts. Even with regression to his expected level, he’s a goalie we want to take shots against.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Minnesota Wild (MIN2 - Blake Coleman, Ryan Hartman, Bobby Brink; $9400 DK)

Outside of Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, the Minnesota Wild offense hasn’t had much to like. Although the team has scored just 2.17 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, advanced data suggests better times may be ahead. The Wild’s performance is two-thirds of a goal worse than expected, and their 12 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road show they're at least putting pressure on opposing goalies.

Regardless of what the offensive data says, I like this matchup more because of the Seattle defense than any expected improvements by the Wild. Seattle has allowed 1.77 fewer goals per 60 minutes than expected at home while giving up 13.1 high-danger chances. This kind of data suggests a very bad game is on the horizon for the defense. Goalie Joey Daccord has surrendered more than two fewer goals per 60 minutes than expected at home, and one of the league's leakiest defensive pairings, Adam Larrson and Vince Dunn, is helping him.

The “not a country band” has given up a slate-high 4.77 expected goals, 42.85 scoring chances, and 15.83 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. That kind of defensive deficiency will eventually get a goalie peppered, and that peppering will lead to goals given how much above his weight Daccord has been punching. Blake Coleman and Bobby Brink are talented castoffs from other organizations who haven’t quite put it together yet, but this is exactly the kind of matchup that can get them going against veteran Ryan Hartman.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Arturs Silovs (PIT - $8100 DK)

Arturs Silovs was a late add to Thursday's slate, and he immediately vaulted to the top of my goalie model. He posted a 26-save performance against the Florida Panthers. Tonight he faces a much worse Nashville Predators squad, and he once again sits atop my model.

One main reason for this projection is that he’s allowed a minuscule 0.89 even-strength goals per game at home this season. Silovs hasn’t surrendered a single goal off a high-danger shot at even strength and has stopped 96.1% of all even-strength shots he’s faced at home. Those numbers are somewhat unsustainable long term, but against a weak offense like Nashville, they should still hold.

ARTŪRS ŠILOVS DENIES NATHAN MACKINNON ON THE PENALTY SHOT 🚫 https://t.co/IRYJxDwfts — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2026

The Predators have scored just 1.53 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, producing a paltry 10.09 high-danger chances. The team has taken nearly 28 shots on goal per game, which, as we saw on Thursday, is enough to keep a goalie like Silvos in decent fantasy shape. At $8100, he’s a bit pricey for a tournament given his lack of true upside, but he’s a great cash-game play given his consistent home performance.

Others in consideration: Daniil Tarasov (DET), Jet Greaves (CBJ), Joey Daccord (SEA), Joel Hofer (STL)

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