Quincy's NFL Week 5 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 5? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.
This NFL season is shaping up to be quite interesting. Just a few weeks ago, we were talking about the Bills as being unbeatable, Atlanta vying for the No. 1 pick, and a whole host of injuries in San Francisco. It just goes to show that you never know what you are going to get in this variable league.
As we head into Week 5, the 2026 story is beginning to shape up. It is still too early to know who may dominate all the way through to the end, but the best teams are beginning to separate themselves from the worst. Still, this is a war of attrition. At the end of the day, it is all about who can stay healthy.
With several weeks of data to turn to at this point, there will be quite a bit of movement up and down the board. Injuries, unexpected great play, and poor play all contribute to the power rankings each week. Let's dive in and see where each team stands.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins played the Vikings closely on Sunday, but this team simply does not have enough horses to be competitive. However, the effort level on this team remains high even as the losses continue to mount.
No. 31 - Tennessee Titans
The Titans are off to a very disappointing 0-4 start. Cam Ward continues to play sporadically. If this team could find some consistency on offense, it would fare much better. For now, they are trending towards yet another top pick in the draft.
No. 30 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Well that escalated quickly. Tampa Bay went from being a serious playoff contender to directionless in a matter of weeks. This season feels lost before it has even gotten started. Changes are likely coming for this team.
No. 29 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers find themselves at 0-4 with no offensive identity and a defense that is allowing everyone to score. Los Angeles did manage to score 23 points against a vaunted Seahawks defense in Week 4, but it was all for naught.
No. 28 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals dropped their third loss in a row this past weekend. It would appear that this team's Week 1 win over the now 0-4 Chargers was worth sneezing at. Arizona has no defense, and the offense has been inconsistent at times.
No. 27 - New York Jets
While the Jets have looked much better this year, this team still finds itself at 1-3. At least they are moving the ball and providing somewhat entertaining football.
No. 26 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders lost another quarterback this weekend when Marcus Mariota went down to injury. The loss of Mariota derailed the game, and Washington went on to be thumped by the Colts. On the bright side, Jayden Daniels is trending towards a Week 5 return.
No. 25 - Houston Texans
The Texans have plummeted in the power rankings after getting off to an 0-4 start. The Texans' strength of late has been their defense, a unit that has repeatedly let the team down this season. On the bright side, C.J. Stroud seems to have his mojo back.
No. 24 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans looked like a team on the cusp of putting it all together heading into Week 4. Unfortunately, this squad was trounced by the Falcons in primetime. There is still a lot to like about what New Orleans has accomplished this season, but the wins are not flowing the way this team would like them to.
No. 23 - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts find themselves on a little two-game winning streak after taking down the Commanders in London this past weekend. The Colts now have wins against teams with a combined one victory this season, so we will see how long this streak lasts.
No. 22 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay grabbed a victory in Week 4 against a struggling Buccaneers team. There is still not much to like about the Packers' season thus far. Still, this team is 2-2, right in the mix in the NFC North.
No. 21 - New York Giants
New York is in first place in the NFC East after another victory sans Jaxson Dart on Sunday. The Giants are holding on with Jameis Winston at the helm, and they have J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings should things go south with Winston.
No. 20 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh lost to the Browns on Thursday night. The loss sets Pittsburgh back in a season in which the margin for error will be much smaller than usual. If Cleveland is going to give this division trouble, Pittsburgh needs to be careful.
No. 19 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland is in first place in the AFC North after a truly solid victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. The Browns look like they could be legitimate playoff contenders. If Deshaun Watson keeps playing average football, this team will surely be in the mix.
No. 18 - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta has shot up the power rankings with a statement win on Monday night. With Michael Penix Jr. under center, the Falcons are averaging 40 points per game. That pace will fade at some point, but Falcons fans have to like what they are seeing from this team.
Penix and London for 26!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ypfhZgggeo
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
No. 17 - Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia is in a tough spot heading into Week 5. They are down several key players due to injury, including Saquon Barkley. To make matters worse, their storied offensive tackle Lane Johnson suddenly retired this week. Things do not look auspicious in Philly right now.
No. 16 - New England Patriots
There's the Drake Maye we all know and love. The Patriots got their groove back in Week 4. The defense stepped up to slow down the Bills' high-end attack. Maye himself looked very comfortable offensively. New England is back.
Drake Maye takes it himself and gets down to the 1-yard line
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/5PmitsOo6N
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
No. 15 - Carolina Panthers
Carolina has put itself on the map with a massive primetime win over the Lions. Bryce Young and this offense are legit. Frankly, this team has been one of the more enjoyable teams to watch in 2026.
Bryce Young is feelin' it
@DETvsCAR on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/eJVA9QoIv2
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026
No. 14 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas crawled its way back to 0.500 with a solid win over the Texans. The Cowboys managed to score a late go-ahead touchdown in convincing fashion, a feat they could not accomplish in Week 3 against Baltimore.
No. 13 - Detroit Lions
Detroit needs to get its act together before they watch this division slip away. Although they are sitting at 2-2, the Lions are in danger of going on a massive skid given how bad their defense is. This team needs help in its secondary ASAP.
No. 12 - Denver Broncos
Denver was thumped by the 49ers in Week 4. This offense looks lost, and Bo Nix has not taken the step that many thought he might this season. With Las Vegas and Kansas City looking strong this year, Denver needs to fix its issues quickly.
No. 11 - Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas may have fallen to 3-1, but the Raiders played the Chiefs very tough in Week 4. Las Vegas is well-coached, and this defense looks like it could be a good unit. In the end, Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III proved to be too much, but Las Vegas looks like a team vying for a playoff spot.
The effort from @Raiders CB Taron Johnson to chase down Kenneth Walker III and save a touchdown. https://t.co/5pAFzMptn7
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026
No. 10 - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals were bested by the Jaguars in Week 4, but this new and improved defense continues to come through for Cincinnati. Right now it is the offense that is holding the Bengals back.
No. 9 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams squeaked out a victory over the Eagles in Week 4. Philadelphia seemed like it had the win in the bag, but the Rams' running game came through in the end. Los Angeles is sitting at a much better 2-2 rather than 1-3.
No. 8 - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings continue to win in spite of poor offensive performances. Kyler Murray is not moving this offense the way many thought he might. However, this defense is perhaps the best in the league. Run or pass, there seems to be almost nothing opposing offenses can do against this unit.
No. 7 - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, Tyson Bagent, there appears to be no quarterback who can't find wins for the Bears. Chicago is going to be a scary team once Williams returns.
No. 6 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore narrowly beat the Titans in Week 4, and it may have lost Lamar Jackson to injury for a week or two. Tyler Huntley has held down the fort in the past, but this is not an ideal situation in a strong AFC North.
No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars continue to move up the ranks with solid performances week after week. Jacksonville's defense is legitimate, and the offense is playing with utter confidence. This team should do big things in 2026.
JAGUARS 4TH DOWN STOP FOR THE WIN
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FoNQrBIUEs
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
No. 4 - Buffalo Bills
The Bills dropped their first game of the Season in Week 4. Josh Allen has begun making mistakes left and right, and the whole offense has looked out of sorts for two weeks. Buffalo needs to get back to its run-first identity.
No. 3 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle looked like it was on its way to an utterly dominating victory in Week 4, until the Chargers made it interesting in the end. However, this team still looks strong. Seattle's first major test of the season will come in the Week 5 clash with the 49ers.
No. 2 - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City proved that it is a contender in Week 4 with a win over the Raiders. This team has too much talent to be overlooked anymore. Walker is running like a maniac and seems to be on pace for a special running back season.
No. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco finds itself in the No. 1 spot after rolling through the first four weeks of the season. Brock Purdy looks like an MVP candidate, and the team keeps winning despite mounting injuries. This Week 5 matchup with Seattle will reveal a lot about both teams.
Purdy and Samuel give the 49ers the lead!
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rl6k6qXiAs
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
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