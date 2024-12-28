X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Kendre Miller, Alexander Mattison, Amari Cooper, Chris Olave, Khalil Shakir, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Breece Hall, Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs, Mac Jones

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Kendre Miller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. Who Should I Start Tool
2. Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some of the most common Week 17 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Alexander Mattison, Amari Cooper, Chris Olave, Khalil Shakir, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Breece Hall, Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs, Mac Jones. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 17. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Who Should I Start for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 17 Player Decisions. Today's focus in on specific players - Kendre Miller, Alexander Mattison, Amari Cooper, Chris Olave, Khalil Shakir, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Breece Hall, Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs, Mac Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 17.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 17 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 17 (2024)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 17 for Kendre Miller, Alexander Mattison, Amari Cooper, Chris Olave, Khalil Shakir, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Breece Hall, Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs, Mac Jones:

Jk Dobbins or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Adam Thielen or Khalil Shakir
Jauan Jennings or Tyreek Hill
Deebo Samuelsr or Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir or DeVonta Smith
James Conner or Breece Hall
Jauan Jennings or DeVonta Smith
Courtland Sutton or Tyreek Hill
Jakobi Meyers or DeVonta Smith
Kendre Miller or Alexander Mattison
Jameson Williams or DeVonta Smith
Tyjae Spears or Kendre Miller
Tyrone Tracyjr or Alexander Mattison
Malik Nabers or Tyreek Hill
Aaron Jones or Breece Hall
Quentin Johnston or Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin or Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams or Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison or Tyreek Hill
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Alexander Mattison or Kendre Miller
Cooper Kupp or Khalil Shakir
Courtland Sutton or Tyreek Hill
Jakobi Meyers or Khalil Shakir
Jalen Mcmillan or Alexander Mattison
Josh Downs or Khalil Shakir
Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison
Jalen Mcmillan or DeVonta Smith
Jalen Mcmillan or Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams or Khalil Shakir
Jerome Ford or DeVonta Smith
Rachaad White or Alexander Mattison
Tank Bigsby or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Alexander Mattison
Adam Thielen or DeVonta Smith
Adam Thielen or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Brandin Cooks or Amari Cooper
Courtland Sutton or DeVonta Smith
Jakobi Meyers or Tyreek Hill
Rico Dowdle or Alexander Mattison
Tony Pollard or Alexander Mattison
Tyrone Tracyjr or DeVonta Smith
Brian Robinsonjr or Khalil Shakir
Calvin Ridley or DeVonta Smith
Calvin Ridley or Khalil Shakir
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Deebo Samuel or DeVonta Smith
Deebo Samuel or Tyreek Hill
Drake London or Tyreek Hill
Isaac Guerendo or Alexander Mattison
Isaac Guerendo or Kendre Miller
Jakobi Meyers or Alexander Mattison
Jalen Coker or Romeo Doubs
James Conner or Alexander Mattison
James Conner or Tyreek Hill
Jerry Jeudy or Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison or Khalil Shakir
Kenny Pickett or Mac Jones
Marvin Harrisonjr or Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby or Alexander Mattison
Tee Higgins or Breece Hall
Tee Higgins or DeVonta Smith
Tyreek Hill or DeVonta Smith
Zach Ertz or Tyreek Hill
Aaron Jones or Breece Hall
Adam Thielen or Breece Hall
Adam Thielen or Tyreek Hill
Alexander Mattison or Romeo Doubs
Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Brian Robinsonjr or Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo or Kendre Miller
Chuba Hubbard or Alexander Mattison
Darnell Mooney or Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuelsr or DeVonta Smith
Drake London or Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson or DeVonta Smith
Isaac Guerendo or Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers or Alexander Mattison
Jalen Mcmillan or Romeo Doubs
Jalen Mcmillan or Tyreek Hill
James Conner or Alexander Mattison
Jayden Reed or Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith
Jerome Ford or Tyreek Hill
Jordan Addison or DeVonta Smith
Josh Downs or Kendre Miller
Khalil Shakir or Breece Hall
Marvin Harrisonjr or Tyreek Hill
Mason Rudolph or Mac Jones
Quentin Johnston or Kendre Miller
Rachaad White or DeVonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson or Alexander Mattison
Rico Dowdle or Alexander Mattison
Rico Dowdle or Kendre Miller
Romeo Doubs or Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins or Khalil Shakir
Tyreek Hill or Khalil Shakir
Tyrone Tracyjr or Khalil Shakir
Wandale Robinson or Jalen Coker
Adam Thielen or Amari Cooper
Adam Thielen or DeVonta Smith
Adam Thielen or Jalen Coker
Adam Thielen or Kendre Miller
Aj Brown or Breece Hall
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Bo Nix or Mac Jones
Brandin Cooks or Jalen Coker
Brandin Cooks or Romeo Doubs
Brian Thomasjr or Tyreek Hill
Brock Bowers or DeVonta Smith
Bryce Young or Mac Jones
Bucky Irving or Tyreek Hill
Calvin Ridley or DeVonta Smith
Calvin Ridley or DeVonta Smith
Calvin Ridley or Tyreek Hill
Chuba Hubbard or Breece Hall
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Cooper Kupp or Tyreek Hill
Courtland Sutton or Alexander Mattison
Courtland Sutton or Khalil Shakir
Darnell Mooney or Kendre Miller
Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill
Deandre Hopkins or Kendre Miller
Deebo Samuelsr or Alexander Mattison
Deebo Samuelsr or Breece Hall
Deebo Samuelsr or Tyreek Hill
DeVonta Smith or Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson or Khalil Shakir
Isaac Guerendo or Kendre Miller
Jakobi Meyers or DeVonta Smith
Jakobi Meyers or Romeo Doubs
Jalen Mcmillan or Amari Cooper
Jalen Mcmillan or Amari Cooper
Jalen Mcmillan or DeVonta Smith
James Conner or Kendre Miller
Jauan Jennings or Khalil Shakir
Jayden Reed or Amari Cooper
Jayden Reed or Jalen Coker
Jayden Reed or Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Warren or Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren or Kendre Miller
Jerome Ford or Kendre Miller
Jerome Ford or Khalil Shakir
Jerry Jeudy or Romeo Doubs
Jk Dobbins or DeVonta Smith
Jk Dobbins or Tyreek Hill
Joe Mixon or Alexander Mattison
Jonnu Smith or Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison or DeVonta Smith
Jordan Addison or Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs or Jalen Coker
Josh Downs or Romeo Doubs
Kareem Hunt or Kendre Miller
Kayshon Boutte or Romeo Doubs
Kendre Miller or DeVonta Smith
Ladd Mcconkey or Breece Hall
Ladd Mcconkey or Tyreek Hill
Michael Pittmanjr or Jalen Coker
Patrick Taylorjr or Kendre Miller
Rachaad White or Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson or Kendre Miller
Rico Dowdle or Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs or Alexander Mattison
Romeo Doubs or Jalen Coker
Tank Bigsby or DeVonta Smith
Tee Higgins or Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Terry Mclaurin or Breece Hall
Tony Pollard or Khalil Shakir
Travis Etiennejr or Kendre Miller
Trey Mcbride or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Alexander Mattison
Tyrone Tracyjr or Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones or Alexander Mattison
Aaron Jones or Breece Hall
Aaron Jones or DeVonta Smith
Adam Thielen or Alexander Mattison
Adam Thielen or Amari Cooper
Adam Thielen or DeVonta Smith
Adam Thielen or DeVonta Smith
Adam Thielen or Kendre Miller
Adam Thielen or Kendre Miller
Adam Thielen or Khalil Shakir
Adam Thielen or Khalil Shakir
Adam Thielen or Mac Jones
Adam Thielen or Romeo Doubs
Aidan Oconnell or Mac Jones
Aj Brown or DeVonta Smith
Aj Brown or DeVonta Smith
Aj Brown or Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce or Jalen Coker
Alexander Mattison or Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison or DeVonta Smith
Alexander Mattison or Kendre Miller
Alexander Mattison or Khalil Shakir
Alexander Mattison or Khalil Shakir
Alexander Mattison or Romeo Doubs
Amari Cooper or Khalil Shakir
Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison
Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison
Ameer Abdullah or DeVonta Smith
Ameer Abdullah or Jalen Coker
Ameer Abdullah or Jalen Coker
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Kendre Miller
Ameer Abdullah or Khalil Shakir
Ameer Abdullah or Romeo Doubs
Anthony Richardson or Breece Hall
Anthony Richardson or Mac Jones
Antonio Gibson or Jalen Coker
Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall
Brandin Cooks or Alexander Mattison
Brandin Cooks or Kendre Miller
Breece Hall or DeVonta Smith
Breece Hall or Tyreek Hill
Brian Robinsonjr or Breece Hall
Brian Robinsonjr or DeVonta Smith
Brian Robinsonjr or Khalil Shakir
Brian Robinsonjr or Romeo Doubs
Brian Thomasjr or Khalil Shakir
Brian Thomasjr or Tyreek Hill
Brian Thomasjr or Tyreek Hill
Bucky Irving or Breece Hall
Bucky Irving or Breece Hall
Bucky Irving or Breece Hall
Calvin Ridley or Alexander Mattison
Calvin Ridley or Alexander Mattison
Calvin Ridley or Breece Hall
Calvin Ridley or DeVonta Smith
Calvin Ridley or Khalil Shakir
Calvin Ridley or Romeo Doubs
Chase Brown or Breece Hall
Chig Okonkwo or Alexander Mattison
Chig Okonkwo or Jalen Coker
Chig Okonkwo or Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave or Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson or Jalen Coker
Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs
Chuba Hubbard or DeVonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard or Khalil Shakir
Chuba Hubbard or Tyreek Hill
Chuba Hubbard or Tyreek Hill
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Cooper Kupp or Jalen Coker
Cooper Kupp or Jalen Coker
Cooper Rush or Mac Jones
Courtland Sutton or Breece Hall
Courtland Sutton or Khalil Shakir
Courtland Sutton or Tyreek Hill
Courtland Sutton or Tyreek Hill
Dandre Swift or Alexander Mattison
Dandre Swift or Alexander Mattison
Dandre Swift or DeVonta Smith
Dandre Swift or Kendre Miller
Darnell Mooney or DeVonta Smith
Darnell Mooney or Kendre Miller
Darnell Mooney or Romeo Doubs
Darnell Mooney or Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams or Breece Hall
Davante Adams or Breece Hall
Davante Adams or DeVonta Smith
Deandre Hopkins or Kendre Miller
Deebo Samuel or Alexander Mattison
Deebo Samuelsr or Khalil Shakir
DeVonta Smith or Chris Olave
DeVonta Smith or Jalen Coker
DeVonta Smith or Khalil Shakir
DeVonta Smith or Tyreek Hill
Dj Moore or Tyreek Hill
Dk Metcalf or Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks or Romeo Doubs
Drake London or Alexander Mattison
Drake London or Alexander Mattison
Drake London or DeVonta Smith
Drake London or DeVonta Smith
Drake London or Kendre Miller
Drake London or Khalil Shakir
Drake London or Khalil Shakir
Drake London or Romeo Doubs
Drake London or Tyreek Hill
Drake London or Tyreek Hill
Drake Maye or Mac Jones
Elijah Moore or Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson or Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson or Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson or Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson or Tyreek Hill
George Kittle or Tyreek Hill
Gus Edwards or Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry or Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry or Kendre Miller
Isaac Guerendo or Alexander Mattison
Isaac Guerendo or Alexander Mattison
Isaac Guerendo or Amari Cooper
Isaac Guerendo or Breece Hall
Isaac Guerendo or DeVonta Smith
Isaac Guerendo or Kendre Miller
Isaac Guerendo or Kendre Miller
Jakobi Meyers or Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers or Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers or Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker or Khalil Shakir
Jalen Mcmillan or Alexander Mattison
Jalen Mcmillan or DeVonta Smith
Jalen Mcmillan or Kendre Miller
Jalen Mcmillan or Kendre Miller
Jalen Mcmillan or Kendre Miller
Jalen Mcmillan or Kendre Miller
Jalen Mcmillan or Kendre Miller
Jalen Mcmillan or Khalil Shakir
Jalen Mcmillan or Romeo Doubs
James Conner or Alexander Mattison
James Conner or Alexander Mattison
James Conner or DeVonta Smith
James Conner or DeVonta Smith
James Conner or Kendre Miller
James Conner or Khalil Shakir
James Cook or Alexander Mattison
James Cook or Breece Hall
Jameson Williams or Alexander Mattison
Jameson Williams or DeVonta Smith
Jameson Williams or DeVonta Smith
Jameson Williams or Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams or Kendre Miller
Jameson Williams or Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams or Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams or Tyreek Hill
Jauan Jennings or Alexander Mattison
Jauan Jennings or DeVonta Smith
Jauan Jennings or DeVonta Smith
Jauan Jennings or DeVonta Smith
Jauan Jennings or Jalen Coker
Jauan Jennings or Kendre Miller
Jauan Jennings or Khalil Shakir
Jauan Jennings or Khalil Shakir
Jauan Jennings or Tyreek Hill
Jauan Jennings or Tyreek Hill
Javonte Williams or Alexander Mattison
Javonte Williams or Kendre Miller
Jaxon Smithnjigba or Tyreek Hill
Jayden Reed or Alexander Mattison
Jayden Reed or Breece Hall
Jayden Reed or Chris Olave
Jayden Reed or DeVonta Smith
Jayden Reed or DeVonta Smith
Jayden Reed or Kendre Miller
Jayden Reed or Khalil Shakir
Jayden Reed or Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle or Amari Cooper
Jaylen Waddle or Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Warren or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Jerome Ford or Breece Hall
Jerome Ford or Breece Hall
Jerome Ford or Breece Hall
Jerome Ford or DeVonta Smith
Jerome Ford or Kendre Miller
Jerome Ford or Khalil Shakir
Jerome Ford or Khalil Shakir
Jerome Ford or Khalil Shakir
Jerome Ford or Khalil Shakir
Jerome Ford or Romeo Doubs
Jerome Ford or Tyreek Hill
Jk Dobbins or Alexander Mattison
Jk Dobbins or Alexander Mattison
Jk Dobbins or Alexander Mattison
Jk Dobbins or Amari Cooper
Jk Dobbins or DeVonta Smith
Jk Dobbins or Jalen Coker
Jk Dobbins or Jalen Coker
Jk Dobbins or Tyreek Hill
Jonathan Taylor or Alexander Mattison
Jonnu Smith or Alexander Mattison
Jonnu Smith or Alexander Mattison
Jonnu Smith or DeVonta Smith
Jordan Addison or Breece Hall
Jordan Addison or Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison or Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison or Tyreek Hill
Jordan Love or Mac Jones
Josh Downs or DeVonta Smith
Kalif Raymond or Jalen Coker
Kareem Hunt or Alexander Mattison
Kareem Hunt or Kendre Miller
Kayshon Boutte or Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte or Kendre Miller
Kayshon Boutte or Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen or DeVonta Smith
Keenan Allen or Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen or Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller or Alexander Mattison
Kendre Miller or Alexander Mattison
Kendre Miller or Alexander Mattison
Kendre Miller or Kendre Miller
Kendre Miller or Khalil Shakir
Kenny Pickett or Mac Jones
Kenny Pickett or Mac Jones
Keon Coleman or Amari Cooper
Keon Coleman or Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir or Alexander Mattison
Khalil Shakir or DeVonta Smith
Khalil Shakir or Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir or Kendre Miller
Khalil Shakir or Romeo Doubs
Kimani Vidal or Kendre Miller
Kimani Vidal or Kendre Miller
Ladd Mcconkey or Breece Hall
Ladd Mcconkey or Khalil Shakir
Ladd Mcconkey or Romeo Doubs
Ladd Mcconkey or Tyreek Hill
Ladd Mcconkey or Tyreek Hill
Malik Nabers or DeVonta Smith
Malik Nabers or Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers or Tyreek Hill
Malik Nabers or Tyreek Hill
Marvin Harrisonjr or Alexander Mattison
Marvin Harrisonjr or Amari Cooper
Marvin Harrisonjr or Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrisonjr or Tyreek Hill
Marvin Mimsjr or Jalen Coker
Mason Rudolph or Mac Jones
Mason Rudolph or Mac Jones
Michael Penixjr or Mac Jones
Michael Pittmanjr or Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans or Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans or Tyreek Hill
Najee Harris or Kendre Miller
Nico Collins or DeVonta Smith
Olamide Zaccheaus or Alexander Mattison
Olamide Zaccheaus or Jalen Coker
Olamide Zaccheaus or Jalen Coker
Olamide Zaccheaus or Jalen Coker
Olamide Zaccheaus or Kendre Miller
Olamide Zaccheaus or Kendre Miller
Parker Washington or Jalen Coker
Puka Nacua or Tyreek Hill
Quentin Johnston or DeVonta Smith
Rachaad White or Alexander Mattison
Rachaad White or Breece Hall
Rashod Bateman or Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman or Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson or Alexander Mattison
Rhamondre Stevenson or Amari Cooper
Rhamondre Stevenson or Romeo Doubs
Ricky Pearsall or Jalen Coker
Rico Dowdle or Alexander Mattison
Rico Dowdle or Alexander Mattison
Rico Dowdle or Alexander Mattison
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Rico Dowdle or DeVonta Smith
Romeo Doubs or Alexander Mattison
Romeo Doubs or Amari Cooper
Romeo Doubs or Amari Cooper
Romeo Doubs or Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs or Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs or Tyreek Hill
Sam Laporta or Kendre Miller
Tank Bigsby or Jalen Coker
Tank Bigsby or Jalen Coker
Tank Bigsby or Jalen Coker
Tank Bigsby or Kendre Miller
Tank Dell or Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins or Breece Hall
Tee Higgins or Breece Hall
Tee Higgins or Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins or Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill
Terry Mclaurin or Tyreek Hill
Tony Pollard or Alexander Mattison
Tony Pollard or DeVonta Smith
Tony Pollard or DeVonta Smith
Tony Pollard or Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard or Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard or Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard or Tyreek Hill
Travis Etiennejr or Alexander Mattison
Trey Mcbride or Breece Hall
Trey Mcbride or DeVonta Smith
Tucker Kraft or DeVonta Smith
Tyjae Spears or Alexander Mattison
Tyjae Spears or Alexander Mattison
Tyjae Spears or DeVonta Smith
Tyjae Spears or DeVonta Smith
Tyjae Spears or Jalen Coker
Tyjae Spears or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears or Romeo Doubs
Tyreek Hill or Alexander Mattison
Tyreek Hill or Khalil Shakir
Tyrone Tracyjr or Alexander Mattison
Tyrone Tracyjr or Breece Hall
Tyrone Tracyjr or Breece Hall
Tyrone Tracyjr or Kendre Miller
Tyrone Tracyjr or Kendre Miller
Tyrone Tracyjr or Kendre Miller
Tyrone Tracyjr or Tyreek Hill
Xavier Worthy or DeVonta Smith
Zach Charbonnet or DeVonta Smith
Zach Ertz or Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers or DeVonta Smith
Aaron Jones or Tyreek Hill
Adam Thielen or DeVonta Smith
Aidan Oconnell or Mac Jones
Aj Brown or DeVonta Smith
Alec Pierce or Kendre Miller
Alexander Mattison or Tyreek Hill
Brian Thomasjr or DeVonta Smith
Ceedee Lamb or Tyreek Hill
Chuba Hubbard or Tyreek Hill
Cooper Kupp or DeVonta Smith
Deebo Samuelsr or Amari Cooper
Garrett Wilson or Alexander Mattison
Isaac Guerendo or Kendre Miller
Jalen Coker or Alexander Mattison
Jalen Mcmillan or Romeo Doubs
James Conner or Khalil Shakir
James Cook or Tyreek Hill
Jerome Ford or Alexander Mattison
Jerry Jeudy or Kendre Miller
Jerry Jeudy or Kendre Miller
Josh Downs or Jalen Coker
Josh Downs or Romeo Doubs
Kimani Vidal or Kendre Miller
Ladd Mcconkey or Tyreek Hill
Quentin Johnston or Alexander Mattison
Quentin Johnston or Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston or Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs or Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin or DeVonta Smith
Tim Patrick or Jalen Coker
Tyjae Spears or Alexander Mattison



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025
Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keyonte George10 mins ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins18 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu23 mins ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young28 mins ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.34 mins ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane42 mins ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant47 mins ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green54 mins ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry1 hour ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek2 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard2 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson2 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois2 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry3 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton13 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo13 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard13 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns15 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond15 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr15 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington15 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma15 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs15 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson16 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner16 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn16 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich17 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko17 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin17 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad17 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA18 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk18 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel18 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman18 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA18 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL18 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.19 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett20 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith22 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole22 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers22 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala23 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap23 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim24 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season

The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers of course. But even for […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]

J.K. Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL RBs: Wild Card Weekend Updates for J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Blake Corum

Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs on Wild Card Weekend, as of January 8. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Wild Card Weekend, including J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, and Blake Corum. As the NFL playoffs get underway and fantasy football continues, […]