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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is in the midst of an extended absence due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3.

He's now missed four games, and the Saints have a bye this week, meaning he'll have been out five weeks before their Week 9 contest.

Etienne signed a large contract with the team this offseason and was seen as the potential starter and workhorse RB1 for the Saints. But when will he be back from his injury?

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Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Etienne is on injured reserve. He was placed on the list after Week 3, meaning he's technically already missed all the games he's forced to miss due to the designation. And the bye week is a nice boost here. He gets an extra week to recover without having to miss another game.

While every hamstring injury is different, Etienne's case is a classic one where he simply pulled up while running at full speed. The hamstring is put under immense stress when running at full speed. That's the situation under which it's maximally loaded.

Hamstring issues have at times held players out for extended periods. There hasn't been much signaling out of the Saints organization that this case is especially severe, though. In fact, it may be on the milder side, with the team taking every precaution to get him healthy.

These injuries are especially notorious because you can feel great for multiple days or even weeks, then pull your hamstring yet again. They can linger for a long time and be re-injured over and over again.

We almost prefer players to get put on IR when they get hamstring issues so they don't recur. Signs seem to be pointing to his return in Week 9 for now. It's unlikely he's held out beyond Week 10.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

His first two games were extremely disappointing from both a volume and production standpoint. He had just 17 carries in those two games and didn't show clear RB1 volume. That improved in Week 3, as he took a commanding lead over the backfield touches before his injury.

That begs the question whether he had hamstring problems in the offseason and saw his touches restricted as a result, then aggravated the same injury and was placed on injured reserve to actually recover this time.

It's known that his hamstring was bothering him during the week, but it's just not clear if it was throughout the offseason; it's certainly possible. We'll see how things turn out here.

Upon his initial return, though, it's hard to imagine he'll be a must-start fantasy RB1. We could see him splitting reps with the team's other running backs in an ugly three-way committee. RBs Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara have seen substantial touches this year.

Etienne had nine targets in Week 1, so it appears they had substantial plans for him as a pass-catcher this season. But he was targeted just twice in Week 2 while Kamara saw six targets. Kamara didn't play in Week 1, so it looks like Etienne's receiving role is less than stellar.

That plants him firmly in RB3 range until he shows us otherwise. The Saints' run-blocking has not been good this season, unfortunately.

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Elijah Mitchell, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jonah Coleman, Elijah Mitchell, Josh Downs:

Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Elijah Mitchell
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Darnell Washington
Elijah Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Michael Mayer
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Treylon Burks
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Savion Williams
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Elijah Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Elijah Mitchell
vs
AJ Barner
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ty Johnson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Eli Raridon
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Bam Knight
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tre Harris
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Mason Taylor
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Evan Engram
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ted Hurst
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Corey Kiner
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kyle Williams
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tommy Tremble
Elijah Mitchell
vs
RJ Harvey
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tyler Goodson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Efton Chism III
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Josh Cameron
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kyren Williams
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Derrick Henry
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Javonte Williams
Elijah Mitchell
vs
James Cook III
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Josh Jacobs
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Warren
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Bucky Irving
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Elijah Mitchell
vs
D'Andre Swift
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jordan Mason
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Breece Hall
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Mason Taylor
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Josh Downs
vs
Breece Hall
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed

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