When is Romeo Doubs coming back? Will Romeo Doubs play again this season? Read about Romeo Doubs's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been a maddeningly inconsistent player this season. While he was expected to have great upside thanks to his previous play and the injuries to Patriots WR1 A.J. Brown (hamstring), we haven't seen that pan out.
Instead, Doubs started his 2026 season with a goose egg -- zero PPR fantasy points -- against the Seattle Seahawks. He has three touchdowns in just six games played, but three of those contests saw him fail to reach eight PPR fantasy points.
And he's been sidelined since Week 6 with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a major target vacuum to fill that hasn't been filled by Brown, who's played in just four games with only two of those contests being full games. So when will Doubs return? How will he play once back?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Romeo Doubs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
His short-term prognosis isn't looking very good, unfortunately. The Patriots play on Sunday this week, and Doubs (along with Brown) was absent entirely from practice. He remains on injured reserve for now.
It's been speculated that the injury occurred on the play below. Doubs fell hard on his right shoulder while making a touchdown catch. He appeared to remain down in pain and only raised his left arm to celebrate the catch, while he kept his right arm mostly immobile.
Drake hits Rome for the score 🎯
📺 CBS https://t.co/MCfJL3mIY0
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2026
Reports are that he suffered a scapula injury. The scapula is also known as the shoulder blade, and it's possible he could have sprained a ligament or suffered a fracture in the area.
It's not likely to be season-ending, the Patriots would have put him on season-ending injured reserve and had him have surgery. And Doubs returned to practice on Wednesday.
WR Romeo Doubs (87) is present at the media-access portion of practice Wednesday, indicating that he is being designated to return from injured reserve (scapula).
That is now 7 of the 8 allotted designations allowed in the regular season. https://t.co/JfejnVY2bP
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2026
With his practice window now open, he has a chance to play in Week 12.
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook
Doubs was expected to be a mainstay of the Patriots passing offense for multiple upcoming seasons. Instead, he's struggled with high-profile drops and simply hasn't become a target hog, even in Brown's absence.
The play of Patriots starting QB Drake Maye has also regressed. His statistical splits against winning teams versus against teams with a losing record is pretty stunning, and the passing offense tends to struggle mightily against solid defenses.
Patriots QB Drake Maye fractured right fibula, out indefinitely. (via @AdamSchefter) https://t.co/4fX0II5hCL
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026
If that wasn't bad enough, he suffered a fractured right fibula in Week 10. He hasn't been placed on injured reserve, but it would probably be a bad idea to put him back in this season.
Should Maye return to the field, he won't be 100 percent, and he would be at risk for compensation injuries -- quarterback Daniel Jones tried to play through a fractured fibula for the Colts in 2025 and ended up tearing his Achilles tendon.
The Patriots season is likely over, and Doubs may be a casualty of his own mistakes and the overall state of the team. It's hard to trust him in fantasy football moving forward -- his target rate is far too low. He has just one game with four or more targets. Keep him on the bench for now.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins:
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