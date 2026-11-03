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When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans' return date and injury updates for 2026.

San Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans has had an injury-plagued beginning to the 2026 season. Fantasy managers who drafted Evans in round five may be frustrated by his availability, but there is no doubt that when Evans is on the field, he produces.

In the preseason, he dealt with multiple minor injuries. In Week 2, he suffered a hip injury, and in Week 3, he suffered a chest injury and exited the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He returned for Weeks 4 and 5, playing through his chest injury, but in Week 6, he aggravated an ongoing Achilles tendonitis injury.

When will Mike Evans return from his lingering Achilles tendonitis? Will he be a difference-maker for fantasy teams once he returns?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football

During the 49ers' Week 8 bye week, general manager John Lynch spoke on KNBR radio of the Bay Area and said, "Mike's been working tirelessly" and "He'll continue to do that. He's on a great plan, and I think the idea is you've just got to quiet that thing down" regarding Mike Evans rehabbing his Achilles tendonitis. According to Lynch, it's an issue that Evans has been dealing with throughout his entire career.

Per David Lombardi of the SF Standard, there is a chance that Evans returns in Week 9 after leaving Week 6's matchup early and missing Week 7 due to the aggravation.

Evans has been known to attempt to tough out any discomfort if he can. Evans' resilience was evident when he decided to play in the 49ers' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos after fracturing ribs in their Week 3 game. Lynch pointed out Evans' toughness after their Week 3 game, which could support Evans making his comeback sooner rather than later.

It appears that he will be making his return within the next couple of weeks, but fantasy managers should continue to monitor Mike Evans' availability for Week 9.

 

Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook

Mike Evans had a streak of 11 years with at least 1,000 receiving yards a year, coming in at the second most only to legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. In 2025, Evans only played in 8 games, which consequently snapped his streak. Evans is now 33 years old, with his best years behind him, but has proven that he is able to produce fantasy points.

Despite Evans' inconsistent on-field availability this year, he is still a consistent fantasy asset with upside when he is on the field. In five out of the six games Evans has played in 2026, which includes two games he didn't finish, he has surpassed 10 half-PPR fantasy points.

In the 49ers Week 5 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, Evans showcased his ability to put up strong fantasy numbers, catching seven of his 10 targets for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown while playing through fractured ribs.


Evans is no doubt still an important part of this 49ers team, and a go-to target for QB Brock Purdy; Evans ranks number four in the league in targets per route run (min. 100 routes) at 0.32 targets/route run, behind only Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Evans remains a great receiver at the catch point and a threat in the red zone, accumulating 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The San Francisco 49ers have a sparse room of pass-catchers, with tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel being at the forefront, so when Mike Evans is available, he will be utilized. Evans fantasy numbers this year are encouraging, seeing that he has yet to see a snap rate over 63% since Week 1.

Once Evans is healthy and active, he will be a plug-and-play WR2 with upside to push into the top 12 every week.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr.:

Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Evans
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Savion Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tory Horton
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Reggie Virgil
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Evans
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
vs
Devin DuVernay
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Kirk
Mike Evans
vs
Jack Bech
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Simi Fehoko
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Bell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Savion Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tory Horton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Reggie Virgil
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Cameron
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devin DuVernay
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jack Bech

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