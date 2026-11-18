When is Kenneth Walker III coming back? Will Kenneth Walker III play again this season? Read about Kenneth Walker III's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) missed the team's 35-13 Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury. Is the star tailback in danger of missing more time?
Walker is in the middle of the best season of his career. The hope for the Chiefs is that the groin injury won't slow him down too much or keep him out of the lineup for a long period of time, but it is obviously a development worth monitoring.
When is Walker coming back? Will he return to his high-volume role once he is back in action? Let's take a closer look at what is going on with Walker.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Walker showed up on the injury report late last week as the Chiefs were preparing for the Week 10 game with the Falcons. He did not appear on the report with any sort of injury designation on Thursday or Friday, but suffered a groin strain during Thursday's session. He popped up on the injury report on Friday due to tightness in the groin.
Walker did not participate in practice on Friday of last week because of the problem with his groin. Generally speaking, when a player shows up on the injury report for the first time that late into the week, the outlook for that player's availability on Sunday is often in question.
On Saturday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Walker was not going to play against the Falcons. The Chiefs officially ruled him inactive on Sunday before the Week 10 kickoff.
It was the first game Walker has missed in 2026, as he played in the other eight games for Kansas City this season.
According to multiple reports from reputable sources, Walker's groin injury is considered minor. By all accounts, Kansas City decided to play it safe and opted to keep him off the field in Week 10 for precautionary reasons. The team seemingly felt there was no need to risk further injury.
To take out most of the speculation here, Walker's injury is not expected to keep him out long-term, and he could potentially return as early as this week for Kansas City's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
With that said, there is also no guarantee that Walker returns in Week 11. If Walker isn't 100% healthy, or at least close to it, the Chiefs very well could decide to keep him out of the lineup longer. Kansas City is currently 7-2 and has no reason to rush Walker back into things.
On an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show” this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned that the idea from Kansas City regarding Walker was to "shut him down for a week." Schefter added that the "hope" and "belief" from the Chiefs is that it is indeed a short-term injury for Walker. However, he also noted that Walker has dealt with soft tissue injuries that have kept him out for longer than a week in the past.
Additionally, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN mentioned on Tuesday that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Chiefs decide to keep Walker on the bench for another week since the Chiefs have no incentive to rush him back immediately.
Still, Walker's groin injury does not appear to be an issue that is going to force him to miss a long stretch of games.
Obviously, fantasy managers will need to pay close attention to the injury report to monitor Walker's status this week, particularly later in the week. However, barring any setbacks, the general feeling is that Walker is likely to return to face the Cardinals in Week 11 or in Week 12 for a showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
"The Chiefs idea was to shut Kenneth Walker down for a week..
They believe that it's a short-term injury and that's their hope right now" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/H0frEKrDn2
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow)
Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Outlook
There is really no debate about Walker's role once he returns to the lineup, which is likely to happen soon.
He has played 378 offensive snaps in 2026 and recorded an offensive grade of 91.7, which leads the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus.
As mentioned earlier, Walker is well on his way to having a career year. The Super Bowl LX MVP has tallied 159 rushing attempts for 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through eight games played. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 109.0 rushing yards per game. Despite having a bye week already and missing Week 10, Walker ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards.
The Michigan State product has also amassed 26 receptions (on 36 targets) for 172 receiving yards (6.6 yards per catch) and four additional touchdowns. Walker has not fumbled in 2026.
According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Walker ranks third among running backs in total fantasy points in half-PPR scoring settings in 2026 with 183.4 points. He also ranks second in his position group in fantasy points per game at 22.9.
Walker is the true workhorse running back that the Chiefs expected to get when they signed him in March.
Now, with that in mind, the Chiefs have the luxury of sitting Walker for another week if necessary due to the emergence of rookie running back Emmett Johnson.
Johnson, who got the start against the Falcons in Week 10 with Walker out, rushed the ball 22 times for 101 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and added six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns versus the Falcons. The number of carries, rushing yards, receptions, and touchdowns all set new career highs for Johnson.
Johnson, who was a fifth-round draft pick out of Nebraska (No. 161 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft, gives Kansas City insurance if Walker isn't quite ready to go in Week 11.
While Walker should continue to dominate snaps and touches once he returns, it's fair to speculate that Johnson could play a more consistent role than he was previously playing behind Walker moving forward, which could keep Walker fresher following the groin injury.
There is no reason to fret about Walker's workload once he is back on the field. There is always a chance he could be on a limited count when he initially returns to the lineup, but with his groin injury considered minor, that doesn't feel likely.
.@Kenneth_Walker9 is the first Chief to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in just eight games since 2017‼️ https://t.co/7P0EKc6Zcx
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emmett Johnson, Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our "Who Should I Start?" tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Emmett Johnson, Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Josh Downs:
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