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When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DJ Moore - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football
DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) sat out yet another game in Week 6 due to a shoulder injury that's been bothering him since very early in the season. The new Bills WR1 hasn't been able to play much in his new offense yet.

Moore seemed to have excellent upside in this offense, with one of the most talented and productive passing quarterbacks in the NFL on his side of the ball. Unfortunately, his injury has thrown a wrench in that reality, and the universe we live in doesn't feature Moore going wild every week.

That really sucks. It's the nature of the game, though. And you're not stupid for drafting him -- it's impossible to predict when injuries will happen. So when will Moore be able to return? And will he return to his high-end fantasy status when he's back?

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DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Moore originally injured his shoulder on the play you can see in the video below. He fell hard on it trying to make a catch and suffered an AC joint sprain, according to the Bills. They indicated that the injury wasn't major.

Here's where it gets more complicated -- he aggravated the injury in Week 2, then returned in Week 3, then re-aggravated it in Week 4. He then missed Week 5, and was ruled out for Week 6 as well.

Everything's fine and great with his injury, apparently, until he undergoes some level of contact on the affected shoulder. That's inevitable in tackle football. Buffalo may decide to protect him from himself, or let him rush himself back into action and get injured again. We don't know for sure.

Bills head coach Joe Brady didn't clear it up very well. At least he didn't say anything overly negative about the situation. Moore should return within a week or two. Whether he injures the shoulder again remains to be seen.

AC joint sprains can negatively impact wide receiver production, though. Of course, it changes on a case-by-case basis. But a receiver catches the ball with his hands, which are attached to his arms.

And the arm bone is connected to the shoulder bone, as the song goes. We don't have enough of a sample size of Moore's productivity with his new team to draw broad conclusions. We have seen WRs play through, and eventually get shut down for, AC joint sprains though.

We are not doctors, but it's probably safe to assume that Moore didn't completely rip any of his shoulder ligaments, so the first image in the series could be what he's dealing with. The ligament has not had time to fully heal.

Many NFL injuries that players miss zero games with or only end up being out for minimal time with are ailments that doctors would recommend normal people take weeks or months off to recover from. But being in pro football, you don't have that luxury. With the Bills off in Week 7, Moore should have ample time to make a strong push to suit up in Week 8.

 

DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook

Moore needs to be healthy first and stay on the field for any kind of outlook to be accurate. This is not a difficult analysis to do. Moore is a good wideout and Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a highly productive passer.

And Moore is clearly the most talented receiver on the roster. He has weekly top-8 upside at the position when he's playing. That's about all there is to it. We don't know how much pain he's in and can't do medical scans on him so we won't know how much he'll be affected.

He got off to a hot start in Week 1, though we now know that the opposing Houston Texans defense is much worse than advertised this season. Moore is just a weekly must-start WR1 with great upside, that's all there is to it.

He's been on the decline efficiency-wise for a few seasons, but you won't notice that when he gets 10 Allen targets and scores 20 or more PPR fantasy points. His ceiling is quite high.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, J.K. Dobbins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Jacobs, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, J.K. Dobbins:

Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Dameon Pierce
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Trey McBride
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendre Miller
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Jacobs
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Demario Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson

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