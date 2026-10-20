When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) sat out yet another game in Week 6 due to a shoulder injury that's been bothering him since very early in the season. The new Bills WR1 hasn't been able to play much in his new offense yet.
Moore seemed to have excellent upside in this offense, with one of the most talented and productive passing quarterbacks in the NFL on his side of the ball. Unfortunately, his injury has thrown a wrench in that reality, and the universe we live in doesn't feature Moore going wild every week.
That really sucks. It's the nature of the game, though. And you're not stupid for drafting him -- it's impossible to predict when injuries will happen. So when will Moore be able to return? And will he return to his high-end fantasy status when he's back?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Moore originally injured his shoulder on the play you can see in the video below. He fell hard on it trying to make a catch and suffered an AC joint sprain, according to the Bills. They indicated that the injury wasn't major.
DJ Moore Landed On His Shoulder.
This Does Not Look Good. https://t.co/zmw07oHkt5
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 18, 2026
Here's where it gets more complicated -- he aggravated the injury in Week 2, then returned in Week 3, then re-aggravated it in Week 4. He then missed Week 5, and was ruled out for Week 6 as well.
Everything's fine and great with his injury, apparently, until he undergoes some level of contact on the affected shoulder. That's inevitable in tackle football. Buffalo may decide to protect him from himself, or let him rush himself back into action and get injured again. We don't know for sure.
Joe Brady says the “hope and intent” is for Ed Oliver and DJ Moore to return from injury after the Bills’ bye week
“We’ll see I like to think that they’re close.” https://t.co/4CCNhrISPv
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 19, 2026
Bills head coach Joe Brady didn't clear it up very well. At least he didn't say anything overly negative about the situation. Moore should return within a week or two. Whether he injures the shoulder again remains to be seen.
AC joint sprains can negatively impact wide receiver production, though. Of course, it changes on a case-by-case basis. But a receiver catches the ball with his hands, which are attached to his arms.
And the arm bone is connected to the shoulder bone, as the song goes. We don't have enough of a sample size of Moore's productivity with his new team to draw broad conclusions. We have seen WRs play through, and eventually get shut down for, AC joint sprains though.
AC joint sprain diagram. DJ Moore dealing with one right now. https://t.co/dqwOHdpImt
— JohnJohn Analysis (@JohnJohnalytics) October 19, 2026
We are not doctors, but it's probably safe to assume that Moore didn't completely rip any of his shoulder ligaments, so the first image in the series could be what he's dealing with. The ligament has not had time to fully heal.
Many NFL injuries that players miss zero games with or only end up being out for minimal time with are ailments that doctors would recommend normal people take weeks or months off to recover from. But being in pro football, you don't have that luxury. With the Bills off in Week 7, Moore should have ample time to make a strong push to suit up in Week 8.
DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook
Moore needs to be healthy first and stay on the field for any kind of outlook to be accurate. This is not a difficult analysis to do. Moore is a good wideout and Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a highly productive passer.
And Moore is clearly the most talented receiver on the roster. He has weekly top-8 upside at the position when he's playing. That's about all there is to it. We don't know how much pain he's in and can't do medical scans on him so we won't know how much he'll be affected.
DJ MOORE'S FIRST TD AS A BILL 🚨
BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ https://t.co/CiM8LpAQEc
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
He got off to a hot start in Week 1, though we now know that the opposing Houston Texans defense is much worse than advertised this season. Moore is just a weekly must-start WR1 with great upside, that's all there is to it.
He's been on the decline efficiency-wise for a few seasons, but you won't notice that when he gets 10 Allen targets and scores 20 or more PPR fantasy points. His ceiling is quite high.
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