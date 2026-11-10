👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Prop Picks

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.

2026 was supposed to be the season that DeVonta Smith emerged as an unquestioned WR1 in both real life and fantasy football. The Eagles traded away A.J. Brown and added a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, who hoped to elevate the passing attack after a down season in 2025.

Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned. The offensive line suffered turnovers. Jalen Hurts continued to turn down throws to the middle of the field before being shut down with a blood clot issue. And most importantly, DeVonta Smith has been limited with a hamstring injury the entire year.

When will DeVonta Smith return? What will his fantasy production look like when he does? Let’s dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football

DeVonta Smith has missed five games so far this season due to a recurring hamstring injury. The issues for him began in training camp, when an initial injury sidelined him for multiple weeks.

Smith was ultimately able to return in time for Week 1, showing little to no rust over the first three weeks of the season despite playing in a new offense. Unfortunately, his first setback occurred after Week 3 and cost him two games.

The veteran receiver returned in Week 6, putting up an impressive seven receptions on 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown. However, he once again aggravated the hamstring injury and played just 65% of the Eagles’s snaps in a loss to the Panthers. Smith has not played since.

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni was recently asked if the Eagles were considering shutting Smith down for the season (now that the season is slowly slipping away) and didn’t give a definitive answer, though he did praise Smith’s work in his rehab despite not getting ideal results.

The Eagles and fantasy managers alike are hoping that he can turn the corner soon and return to the field.

 

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

When healthy, DeVonta Smith has given fantasy managers what they hoped for in 2026. In four games played this season, Smith has logged two 20+ point efforts in PPR formats, including a top-5 finish in Week 2 (27.7) and a top-8 finish in Week 6 (20.5 points). His 17.5 PPR points per game in four games (sample size alert) ranks 10th among all wide receivers with a minimum of one game played.

Unfortunately, he just hasn’t been available enough to matter for fantasy purposes. Smith will be the unquestioned WR1 in Philadelphia when he’s healthy, but it’s also important to note that the version of the Eagles’ offense he will return to is dramatically different than the one he left.

Smith’s final game played in Week 6 came with backup quarterback Tanner McKee. Since then, the Eagles have pivoted to their third-string quarterback (Joe Milton III) to try and find a spark on offense.

Milton showed the kind of mobility fantasy managers covet in his first start of the season in Week 9, but his ability to pass the ball was much more of a work in progress. The veteran quarterback completed just 52.9% of his passes for 169 yards against the Giants.

Among 35 quarterbacks with a dropback in Week 9, Milton finished 31st in passing success rate (32.4%) and completion percentage over expectation (-8.0%) with the second-highest off-target rate (32.4%) and the second-most sacks taken (7). Having a player like Smith would mitigate some of those problems, but the lack of accurate passes could cap Smith’s ceiling as well.

When Smith returns, he will get the passing volume needed to be a solid WR2 for fantasy managers. Unfortunately, the lack of accurate targets from Milton or McKee will likely cap his upside, limiting the ceiling so many hoped for at the start of the year.

Smith is talented enough to produce WR1 weeks in that situation, but the fact that a nagging hamstring injury has already plagued his season could limit his explosiveness after the catch or continue to keep him off the field until the team inevitably shuts him down in a lost season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jakobi Meyers, Keenan Allen, Zay Flowers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jakobi Meyers, Keenan Allen, Zay Flowers:

Jakobi Meyers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Carnell Tate
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Demario Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Braelon Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Germie Bernard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Corey Kiner
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Mason
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DK Metcalf
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rachaad White
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tank Dell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jadarian Price
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Warren
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
A.J. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Blake Corum
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Sam Laporta
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Downs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Darren Waller
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Kelce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kaelon Black
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tony Pollard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chase Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Seth McGowan
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Bam Knight
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jalen Coker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Pickens
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tee Higgins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Parker Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Matthew Golden
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashee Rice
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DJ Moore
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jameson Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mack Hollins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keon Coleman
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Savion Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Eli Raridon
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Reggie Virgil
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Tutu Atwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Savion Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Corey Kiner
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zay Flowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Germie Bernard
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Antonio Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Tank Dell
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zay Flowers
vs
Mack Hollins
Zay Flowers
vs
Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Watkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Reggie Virgil
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Tutu Atwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Savion Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Malachi Fields
Zay Flowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zay Flowers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zay Flowers
vs
Treylon Burks

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Lauri Markkanen

Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Expected to Play Tuesday
Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10