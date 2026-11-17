When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.
With both Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) missing time due to injuries, there is a substantial target vacuum for this passing offense right now.
And Nacua was placed on injured reserve just ahead of Week 10, while Adams went on IR after Week 6. There's a significant time frame in which Adams could return and be the clear No. 1 target for this offense.
That would give him excellent fantasy upside, but when will he be coming back to play?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The latest word from the organization is that he's aiming for a comeback in Week 12. The Rams are on bye for Week 11, but Adams has already missed the required four games he needs after being placed on injured reserve.
The extra week to recover is fortunate. For now, we should assume he'll return at Week 13 at the latest. Nacua isn't eligible to come off injured reserve until Week 15, so Adams would have a huge role in the meantime.
Non-contact injury for #Rams WR Davante Adams. Came out of the game https://t.co/wSh2CYsLuD
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 18, 2026
Apparently, Adams tore his hamstring off the bone, which reasonably should fuel some skepticism of a Week 12 return. But as of now, the Rams are targeting this date for his return.
Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers https://t.co/a3qhulQXRj
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 12, 2026
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
In games where Nacua doesn't play, Adams is a genuine league-winning talent. There's been two such contests this year, and to the surprise of nobody who's watched him or the Rams offense play this season, he put up monster numbers.
In Week 2, he caught eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and caught seven of 13 passes floated his way for 137 yards just a week later. So he averages nearly 30 PPR fantasy points per game in outings in which Nacua is sidelined.
Matthew Stafford with a strike to Davante Adams for the TD 🎯
@NYGvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zFXrkI6gkg
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026
He's still a great talent, still is separating at a high level, and appears to have maintained much of his skill as a top-tier wideout. And he's in a great passing offense, though the quarterback play of Rams QB Matthew Stafford doesn't appear to be what it was last season.
Stafford has struggled at times, but from Adams' perspective, it doesn't matter much. This offense is still capable of feeding huge volume to any of its elite targets, and Rams head coach Sean McVay schemes up a ton of looks for his top guys.
11 scores in the last 6 games for Davante Adams 🔥
LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV https://t.co/qPDahBBaZS
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
When Nacua returns, he won't have nearly the upside or volume he has in games that Nacua misses. But there will be a window of a few weeks in which he could challenge for the spot of the No. 1 wideout in fantasy football.
Needless to say he's a must-start in the near future. Unfortunately, the Rams play a string of tougher defenses in the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers over the next three weeks.
So maybe a game with over 40 points is pretty unlikely. But he should not be left out of starting lineups. He scored over 20 PPR fantasy points against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, and they have one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past few seasons.
He is in easy WR1 territory with elite upside for the next few weeks, and more of a WR2 when Nacua comes back.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Jalen Coker, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Josh Downs, Jalen Coker, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tank Dell:
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