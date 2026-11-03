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When Is Carnell Tate Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Carnell Tate coming back? Will Carnell Tate play again this season? Read about Carnell Tate's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was the first receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, going off the board at No. 4 overall to the Titans. While it took him some time to adjust to the league, he seems to be starting to find his rhythm and post some strong games while developing chemistry with second-year QB Cam Ward.

However, Tate was forced to miss Week 8 with a shoulder injury. He still has huge potential and plenty of raw talent, but the injury could derail his momentum.

When is Tate coming back? Will he miss the rest of the season? Let's dive in!

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Carnell Tate Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The Titans are on a bye in Week 9, and the team may have used that to their advantage to get their star rookie two weeks but only miss one game. He picked up a shoulder injury in the team's Week 7 loss to the Browns, in which he finished with a team-high five catches and 69 yards on seven catches.

Tate missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before being ruled out for Week 8. The team hasn't announced that he will miss any further time, though, or that the injury is anything significant.

Obviously, the rookie is dealing with something, but hopefully, he'll be able to return after the bye week with some very favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

 

Carnell Tate Fantasy Football Outlook

Tate has been the Titans' top receiver all season and still leads the team in targets with 51 and in receiving yards with 413 receiving yards despite missing a game. He is averaging 59.0 receiving yards per game and has at least five catches in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he also scored his first touchdown in the NFL.

Tate has some very favorable matchups coming out of the bye, facing the Jaguars twice and the Cowboys in the next three weeks. The Jags have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, while the Cowboys have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points.

While the Titans are on a bye, it could be a great time to buy low on Tate, depending on how his managers feel about his injury and upside. He is a very solid WR3 with WR2 upside coming out of the bye week and could be a great pickup as long as his shoulder injury isn't more serious than reported so far.

While he was out in Week 8, Ward threw for over 300 yards against the Bengals, showing impressive growth for the second-year QB. He focused on Chimere Dike, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor at wide receiver, while also getting Gunnar Helm more involved.

Those options will have larger roles if Tate misses more time, but their emergence could also help open up more space for Tate, who will continue to be the team's top priority in the passing game as soon as he's ready to return.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jonah Coleman
vs
Corey Kiner
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
David Montgomery
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Greg Dulcich
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Derrick Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Denzel Boston
vs
Trey McBride
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Devin Singletary
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Demario Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Bell
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Treylon Burks
Denzel Boston
vs
Malachi Fields

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