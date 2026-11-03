When Is Carnell Tate Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Carnell Tate coming back? Will Carnell Tate play again this season? Read about Carnell Tate's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was the first receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, going off the board at No. 4 overall to the Titans. While it took him some time to adjust to the league, he seems to be starting to find his rhythm and post some strong games while developing chemistry with second-year QB Cam Ward.
However, Tate was forced to miss Week 8 with a shoulder injury. He still has huge potential and plenty of raw talent, but the injury could derail his momentum.
When is Tate coming back? Will he miss the rest of the season? Let's dive in!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Carnell Tate Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The Titans are on a bye in Week 9, and the team may have used that to their advantage to get their star rookie two weeks but only miss one game. He picked up a shoulder injury in the team's Week 7 loss to the Browns, in which he finished with a team-high five catches and 69 yards on seven catches.
This catch by Carnell Tate 👏
CLEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tCaPREyxHZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Tate missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before being ruled out for Week 8. The team hasn't announced that he will miss any further time, though, or that the injury is anything significant.
Obviously, the rookie is dealing with something, but hopefully, he'll be able to return after the bye week with some very favorable matchups in the coming weeks.
Carnell Tate Fantasy Football Outlook
Tate has been the Titans' top receiver all season and still leads the team in targets with 51 and in receiving yards with 413 receiving yards despite missing a game. He is averaging 59.0 receiving yards per game and has at least five catches in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he also scored his first touchdown in the NFL.
Carnell Tate's first NFL TD ties it!
TENvsIND on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Dbvm9z4Htt
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Tate has some very favorable matchups coming out of the bye, facing the Jaguars twice and the Cowboys in the next three weeks. The Jags have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, while the Cowboys have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points.
While the Titans are on a bye, it could be a great time to buy low on Tate, depending on how his managers feel about his injury and upside. He is a very solid WR3 with WR2 upside coming out of the bye week and could be a great pickup as long as his shoulder injury isn't more serious than reported so far.
While he was out in Week 8, Ward threw for over 300 yards against the Bengals, showing impressive growth for the second-year QB. He focused on Chimere Dike, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor at wide receiver, while also getting Gunnar Helm more involved.
Those options will have larger roles if Tate misses more time, but their emergence could also help open up more space for Tate, who will continue to be the team's top priority in the passing game as soon as he's ready to return.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston:
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