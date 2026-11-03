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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a four-year, $116 million contract to return to the Colts this offseason, and the team traded Michael Pittman Jr., opening the door for him to be the team's No. 1 option at receiver. Pierce showed a high ceiling in the past and got some hype as a potential breakout in an expanded role.

Like many of the Colts' hopes for this season, that plan unraveled quickly as the season got underway. Pierce never seemed to be fully healthy this season and landed on IR after week 2.

When is Pierce coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns last season, while working very effectively with QB Daniel Jones. The team brought both players back this offseason, but Pierce needed offseason ankle and heel surgery. Chris Ballard, who was Colts GM at that point, said the receiver needed a three-month recovery timeline, which would have put him back on the field for training camp.

Despite that initial optimism, Pierce's return kept getting pushed later and later into training camp, and he ultimately wasn't activated from the PUP list until August 27. He played in Week 1, catching four of his six targets for 61 yards against the Ravens. He missed some practice before Week 2, but was able to play again on Sunday. He caught one pass for 11 yards before heading to the medical tent at the end of the first quarter.

Pierce was unable to return to the game, but X-rays were negative. He was unable to put weight on the injury, though, and he left the stadium on crutches with a boot on. Coach Shane Steichen said Pierce aggravated the injury that requires surgery in March, but Pierce opted to rehab the injury rather than undergo surgery again. He was placed on IR, meaning he would miss at least four games, with Week 7 as his earliest possible return.

While Pierce has shed his cast, according to reports, he has still not been able to return to practice. He is officially eligible to return, but there have been no reports that give him a specific timetable.

His return could be just a few weeks away, but the Colts could also opt to bring him along slowly or even shut him down for the season, since they have struggled so badly. There isn't much urgency to rush him back.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

Even though his team is only 2-6 and rumored to be in sell mode at the NFL Trade Deadline, Pierce could be just the jolt the offense needs. He brings elite downfield ball skills and the ability to make big plays when healthy.

Although his return is still uncertain, he will have a large enough role when he returns to be a strong stash option if someone in your league gave up on him too early. There is still the risk that he requires surgery and misses the season, but the possible reward of him stepping back in as the team's top receiver gives him a very high ceiling.

With his fellow receiver Josh Downs requesting a trade, Pierce could have an even clearer path to targets once he does return. If Downs does get traded, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and Deion Burks would likely get more time until Pierce returns.

If you have the roster flexibility, adding Pierce is a smart move that could pay off if he does return from this injury before the end of the season.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Tyler Warren:

Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Davis Allen
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Kyle Williams
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Corey Kiner
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Efton Chism III
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Tory Horton
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Jaylen Wright
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Tank Dell
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Makai Lemon
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Tommy Tremble
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Puka Nacua
Laquon Treadwell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Malik Nabers
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.

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