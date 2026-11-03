When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a four-year, $116 million contract to return to the Colts this offseason, and the team traded Michael Pittman Jr., opening the door for him to be the team's No. 1 option at receiver. Pierce showed a high ceiling in the past and got some hype as a potential breakout in an expanded role.
Like many of the Colts' hopes for this season, that plan unraveled quickly as the season got underway. Pierce never seemed to be fully healthy this season and landed on IR after week 2.
When is Pierce coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns last season, while working very effectively with QB Daniel Jones. The team brought both players back this offseason, but Pierce needed offseason ankle and heel surgery. Chris Ballard, who was Colts GM at that point, said the receiver needed a three-month recovery timeline, which would have put him back on the field for training camp.
Despite that initial optimism, Pierce's return kept getting pushed later and later into training camp, and he ultimately wasn't activated from the PUP list until August 27. He played in Week 1, catching four of his six targets for 61 yards against the Ravens. He missed some practice before Week 2, but was able to play again on Sunday. He caught one pass for 11 yards before heading to the medical tent at the end of the first quarter.
Pierce was unable to return to the game, but X-rays were negative. He was unable to put weight on the injury, though, and he left the stadium on crutches with a boot on. Coach Shane Steichen said Pierce aggravated the injury that requires surgery in March, but Pierce opted to rehab the injury rather than undergo surgery again. He was placed on IR, meaning he would miss at least four games, with Week 7 as his earliest possible return.
While Pierce has shed his cast, according to reports, he has still not been able to return to practice. He is officially eligible to return, but there have been no reports that give him a specific timetable.
His return could be just a few weeks away, but the Colts could also opt to bring him along slowly or even shut him down for the season, since they have struggled so badly. There isn't much urgency to rush him back.
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Even though his team is only 2-6 and rumored to be in sell mode at the NFL Trade Deadline, Pierce could be just the jolt the offense needs. He brings elite downfield ball skills and the ability to make big plays when healthy.
Although his return is still uncertain, he will have a large enough role when he returns to be a strong stash option if someone in your league gave up on him too early. There is still the risk that he requires surgery and misses the season, but the possible reward of him stepping back in as the team's top receiver gives him a very high ceiling.
With his fellow receiver Josh Downs requesting a trade, Pierce could have an even clearer path to targets once he does return. If Downs does get traded, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and Deion Burks would likely get more time until Pierce returns.
If you have the roster flexibility, adding Pierce is a smart move that could pay off if he does return from this injury before the end of the season.
Alec Pierce a Glaring Stash Ahead of Return, Teammate's Potential Trade https://t.co/3Abl4ElABc
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 28, 2026
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
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Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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