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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) broke out as arguably the best deep-threat wide receiver in the NFL last season.

Among WRs with 40 or more receptions, he led the league in yards per catch (21.3) and eclipsed 1,000 yards, scoring six touchdowns in just 15 games.

This season, he was expected to be a fantasy football draft steal, serve as the WR1 for the Colts, and put up big numbers. So when will he return from his injury, and what's his fantasy football outlook?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

For once, and on a Monday, too, we finally have an update that isn't "no update," but rather a recent one that can update even those who typically stay on top of the latest injury news.

Pierce won't return to practice ahead of Week 7. That means it's highly unlikely he plays in Week 7 after not practicing at all, though we have seen that happen before. Instead, it's more reasonable to expect a Week 9 return date.

Week 8 could happen, of course, but the Colts would be wise to let him heal fully this time. He rushed himself back from an offseason ankle injury and ramped up too quickly to full practices before re-injuring his heel.

Expect a return within the next two weeks. Perhaps Colts head coach Shane Steichen is afraid for his job after the team just fired its general manager, Chris Ballard.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

The Colts just somehow lost to the worst team in the NFL -- the Tennessee Titans pulled out an improbable victory over them. It's likely a healthy Pierce would have made a difference in the game.

Pierce should immediately return as the WR1, depending on how healthy he is when he comes back, and get fed plenty of targets. The problem is that Colts QB Daniel Jones is still playing terrible football. He tore his Achilles last season, so it's understandable.

Jones had a hot streak with the team early last season, but he was playing behind a great offensive line and had an excellent run game to rely on. He's a draft bust and has hurt the team far too often this season with his poor play.

It's possible that Steichen will scheme as many plays up for Pierce as possible once he's fully healthy. And that should help the offense. Pierce should be treated as a WR2 when he returns and plays without restrictions.

Pierce should get the ball at a higher rate than he did last season. The Colts paid him plenty of money to stay with the team, and Jones has been reluctant to throw the ball to slot WR Josh Downs much, despite him separating at a high rate.

Pierce should be held on to in fantasy leagues, and is a solid buy-low in redraft leagues. He may need until Week 10 or so to get things going, but should be an every-week starter after that.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren:

Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 7?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Early Week 7 FLEX Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Mike Evans

49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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