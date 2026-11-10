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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce posted a career season in 2025, catching 84 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He was immediately rewarded with a four-year, $114 million contract extension, setting him up for another big year as the WR1 for Daniel Jones. However, he battled injuries during the offseason, and unfortunately, that remained a theme early in the 2026 campaign.

With many fantasy managers desperate for consistent wide receiver production, Pierce is chilling in IR spots across leagues.

When will he return to action, and what is his fantasy football outlook when he does? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pierce appeared in just two games to kick off the 2026 season, catching five of seven targets for 72 yards. However, he aggravated his preseason heel injury and has been on the Injured Reserve list ever since. Fantasy managers have had to fill in the spot he has vacated since Week 2, and the Colts have averaged just 173.7 passing yards per game.


Unfortunately, there isn't a clear timetable for Pierce's return. The former second-round pick is still rehabbing, and with the team headed toward a lost season, there would be no reason to rush him back. Fantasy managers holding out hope for him will have to continue waiting on a further update from the organization. For now, it's tough to know what to expect. He's been eligible to return for several weeks.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

Although there is a real chance Pierce doesn't play again this season, considering Indianapolis is in "sell" mode and won't make the playoffs, you can never know for sure. That said, even if he does return, he runs the risk of further injury and limited physical ability.

The Colts could opt to bench Daniel Jones at any point after a 2-7 start. In Jones' second year with the team, he has completed just over 60% of his passes for 1,722 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.


He's nowhere near the player he was last season before suffering a torn Achilles, so whether he is the starter when and if Pierce comes back, or the organization turns to Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard, it likely won't be pretty for Pierce's fantasy ceiling.

The Colts' top pass-catcher is Josh Downs, who has tallied just 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. This is not an offensive environment conducive to fantasy production for wide receivers. All that said, fantasy managers hoping for a Pierce return should temper expectations mightily.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Seth McGowan. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Warren, Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Seth McGowan:

Tyler Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Warren
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tyler Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Warren
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Warren
vs
Tank Dell
Tyler Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Warren
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Davis Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tyler Warren
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Drew Sample
Tyler Warren
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Warren
vs
Luke Farrell
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Warren
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tyler Warren
vs
Eric Saubert
Tyler Warren
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Cuevas
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Eli Raridon
Keenan Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Keenan Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Gunnar Helm
Keenan Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Keenan Allen
vs
Reggie Virgil
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Tutu Atwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Savion Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keenan Allen
vs
Treylon Burks
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Keenan Allen
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Efton Chism III
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Josh Downs
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Downs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tank Dell
Josh Downs
vs
Seth McGowan
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Darnell Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Devin Singletary
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Mack Hollins
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Austin Ekeler
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Eli Raridon
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Watkins
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Gunnar Helm
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Reggie Virgil
Josh Downs
vs
Corey Kiner
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tutu Atwell
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kimani Vidal
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Savion Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Josh Downs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Downs
vs
Mason Taylor
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Audric Estime
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Josh Downs
vs
Treylon Burks
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Efton Chism III
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Bell
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Bam Knight
Seth McGowan
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Colby Parkinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordan Addison
Seth McGowan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Darren Waller
Seth McGowan
vs
Darnell Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Josh Downs
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Seth McGowan
vs
Mark Andrews
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Alvin Kamara
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Dalton Schultz
Seth McGowan
vs
Juwan Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
David Montgomery
Seth McGowan
vs
Tank Dell
Seth McGowan
vs
Greg Dulcich
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Mayer
Seth McGowan
vs
Omarion Hampton
Seth McGowan
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Mack Hollins
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Austin Ekeler
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordan Mason
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Seth McGowan
vs
Eli Raridon
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Justice Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Seth McGowan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordan Watkins
Seth McGowan
vs
Germie Bernard
Seth McGowan
vs
AJ Barner
Seth McGowan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Seth McGowan
vs
Gunnar Helm
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Tre Tucker
Seth McGowan
vs
Reggie Virgil
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Seth McGowan
vs
Carnell Tate
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Seth McGowan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Seth McGowan
vs
Tutu Atwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Braelon Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Savion Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Tucker Kraft
Seth McGowan
vs
Malachi Fields
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Mason Taylor
Seth McGowan
vs
Woody Marks
Seth McGowan
vs
Audric Estime
Seth McGowan
vs
KC Concepcion
Seth McGowan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Seth McGowan
vs
Denzel Boston
Seth McGowan
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Ty Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Cooper Kupp
Seth McGowan
vs
Hunter Henry
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyjae Spears
Seth McGowan
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Seth McGowan
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Seth McGowan
vs
Bijan Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
James Cook III
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaylen Warren
Seth McGowan
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Seth McGowan
vs
Javonte Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Seth McGowan
vs
Kyren Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Seth McGowan
vs
Derrick Henry
Seth McGowan
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Seth McGowan
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Seth McGowan
vs
Chase Brown
Seth McGowan
vs
Tony Pollard
Seth McGowan
vs
Breece Hall
Seth McGowan
vs
Blake Corum
Seth McGowan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Seth McGowan
vs
Jadarian Price
Seth McGowan
vs
Rachaad White
Seth McGowan
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Seth McGowan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Seth McGowan
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Herbert
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaylen Wright
Seth McGowan
vs
Sione Vaki
Seth McGowan
vs
Lan Larison
Seth McGowan
vs
Trevor Etienne
Seth McGowan
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Seth McGowan
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaytron Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Ray Davis
Seth McGowan
vs
George Holani
Seth McGowan
vs
Hunter Luepke

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Scottie Barnes

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Jake Ferguson

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Jordan Davis

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Brandon Aiyuk

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Derrick Henry

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