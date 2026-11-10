When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce posted a career season in 2025, catching 84 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He was immediately rewarded with a four-year, $114 million contract extension, setting him up for another big year as the WR1 for Daniel Jones. However, he battled injuries during the offseason, and unfortunately, that remained a theme early in the 2026 campaign.
With many fantasy managers desperate for consistent wide receiver production, Pierce is chilling in IR spots across leagues.
When will he return to action, and what is his fantasy football outlook when he does? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Pierce appeared in just two games to kick off the 2026 season, catching five of seven targets for 72 yards. However, he aggravated his preseason heel injury and has been on the Injured Reserve list ever since. Fantasy managers have had to fill in the spot he has vacated since Week 2, and the Colts have averaged just 173.7 passing yards per game.
#Colts star WR Alec Pierce, who aggravated a heel injury that was surgically repaired, will attempt to rehab the ailment rather than have surgery, sources say.
Pierce is slated to be out several weeks while he heals, but if all goes well, he could return midseason. https://t.co/9dQR0PD7X0
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2026
Unfortunately, there isn't a clear timetable for Pierce's return. The former second-round pick is still rehabbing, and with the team headed toward a lost season, there would be no reason to rush him back. Fantasy managers holding out hope for him will have to continue waiting on a further update from the organization. For now, it's tough to know what to expect. He's been eligible to return for several weeks.
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Although there is a real chance Pierce doesn't play again this season, considering Indianapolis is in "sell" mode and won't make the playoffs, you can never know for sure. That said, even if he does return, he runs the risk of further injury and limited physical ability.
The Colts could opt to bench Daniel Jones at any point after a 2-7 start. In Jones' second year with the team, he has completed just over 60% of his passes for 1,722 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
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— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He's nowhere near the player he was last season before suffering a torn Achilles, so whether he is the starter when and if Pierce comes back, or the organization turns to Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard, it likely won't be pretty for Pierce's fantasy ceiling.
The Colts' top pass-catcher is Josh Downs, who has tallied just 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. This is not an offensive environment conducive to fantasy production for wide receivers. All that said, fantasy managers hoping for a Pierce return should temper expectations mightily.
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Seth McGowan. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Warren, Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Seth McGowan:
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