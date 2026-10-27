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Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups - Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr.

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr. in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Bam Knight has the strongest immediate lineup case in this group, provided Jeremiyah Love misses another week. He has led the Arizona Cardinals in rushing in consecutive games while Love has been sidelined.

Samaje Perine scored Sunday but saw his workload shrink sharply from his previous game.

Mike Washington Jr. remains an interesting backup behind Ashton Jeanty.

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Samaje Perine Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 12% of leagues

Perine scored from the one-yard line in the Cincinnati Bengals' 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, giving him a touchdown in consecutive appearances. He had caught a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 before the bye.

Perine's role shrank from 14 carries and two catches against the Dolphins to four carries and no receptions against the Ravens.

Chase Brown handled 11 carries and caught four passes Sunday, leaving Perine a narrow supporting assignment despite Cincinnati winning comfortably.

Brown also played 40 offensive snaps to Perine's 12, reinforcing the gap between their roles.

Perine's one-yard touchdown came with Cincinnati leading 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, so it was an important scoring opportunity, but only one of four touches.

That leaves him a bench option against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

I'd add Perine in 12-team leagues, particularly when protecting a roster that already includes Brown.

His 78 scrimmage yards against Miami showed he can produce when the workload expands, though that outing was unusual: Perine had totaled just 13 carries across Cincinnati's first four games before getting 14 against the Dolphins.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Bam Knight Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 25% of leagues

Knight has made a strong case for more work alongside Tyler Allgeier. With Love missing the Arizona Cardinals' last two games with an ankle injury, Knight has collected 161 scrimmage yards on 27 touches.

He rushed 15 times for 80 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, then gained 48 yards on seven carries against the Denver Broncos. Allgeier had eight carries for 19 yards Sunday.

Across the two games, Knight has averaged 5.8 yards on 22 attempts, giving Arizona a productive backfield alternative.

Knight caught three of five targets for 15 yards against the Broncos after catching two passes for 18 yards in Week 6.

Allgeier stayed involved through the air with three receptions for 30 yards Sunday, so Knight hasn't taken control of both parts of the committee.

Add Knight in 12-team leagues ahead of the Week 8 trip to face the Dallas Cowboys.

He enters the flex discussion if Love stays out, and his recent production supports a claim even for managers who don't roster Arizona's injured starter. A Love return would leave Knight competing for a much smaller reserve workload.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Mike Washington Jr. Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 30% of leagues

Washington was active despite entering Sunday questionable with foot and back injuries.

He carried six times for 27 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 21-yard gain, and finished without a reception in the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-21 loss.

Las Vegas gave Jeanty only eight carries, but he stayed central to the passing game with eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

His 16 touches to Washington's six preserved a clear lead in overall involvement even with the rushing attempts close.

Washington rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, then handled nine carries for 43 yards and caught a pass against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

The latest two games have produced 16 touches for 77 scrimmage yards combined.

Washington belongs on 12-team benches as Jeanty's backup, but he would be a difficult Week 8 start against the New York Jets.

He's caught only three passes on the season, limiting his usefulness when Las Vegas leans on the passing game. Jeanty managers seeking insurance have the clearest reason to use a claim here.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr.:

Samaje Perine
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
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Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
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Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
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Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
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Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
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Makai Lemon
Samaje Perine
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Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
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Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
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Khalil Shakir
Samaje Perine
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Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
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Jakobi Meyers
Samaje Perine
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Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
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Courtland Sutton
Samaje Perine
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T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
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Tre Tucker
Samaje Perine
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Caleb Douglas
Samaje Perine
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Jadarian Price
Samaje Perine
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Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
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Antonio Williams
Samaje Perine
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Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
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Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
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Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
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Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Kimani Vidal
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
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Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
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James Conner
Samaje Perine
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Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
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Kenny Gainwell
Samaje Perine
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Jeremy McNichols
Bam Knight
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Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
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Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
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Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
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Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
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Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
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Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
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Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
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Jadarian Price
Bam Knight
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Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
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Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
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Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
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Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
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Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Bam Knight
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Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
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Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
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Jordyn Tyson
Bam Knight
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Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bam Knight
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T.J. Hockenson
Bam Knight
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Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
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Rachaad White
Bam Knight
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Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
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Keaton Mitchell
Bam Knight
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bam Knight
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Kimani Vidal
Bam Knight
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Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
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Jonathon Brooks
Bam Knight
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James Conner
Bam Knight
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Dylan Sampson
Bam Knight
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Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Darius Cooper
Mike Washington Jr.
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Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
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Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
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T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Pat Freiermuth
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
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James Conner
Mike Washington Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
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Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
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Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jeremy McNichols
Mike Washington Jr.
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Roschon Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaytron Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Herbert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Carter

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