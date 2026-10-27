Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Mike Washington Jr. in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Bam Knight has the strongest immediate lineup case in this group, provided Jeremiyah Love misses another week. He has led the Arizona Cardinals in rushing in consecutive games while Love has been sidelined.
Samaje Perine scored Sunday but saw his workload shrink sharply from his previous game.
Mike Washington Jr. remains an interesting backup behind Ashton Jeanty.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Samaje Perine Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 12% of leagues
Perine scored from the one-yard line in the Cincinnati Bengals' 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, giving him a touchdown in consecutive appearances. He had caught a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 before the bye.
Samaje Perine extends the @Bengals lead in Baltimore
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/acyS97lfqQ
NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Perine's role shrank from 14 carries and two catches against the Dolphins to four carries and no receptions against the Ravens.
Chase Brown handled 11 carries and caught four passes Sunday, leaving Perine a narrow supporting assignment despite Cincinnati winning comfortably.
Brown also played 40 offensive snaps to Perine's 12, reinforcing the gap between their roles.
Perine's one-yard touchdown came with Cincinnati leading 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, so it was an important scoring opportunity, but only one of four touches.
That leaves him a bench option against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
I'd add Perine in 12-team leagues, particularly when protecting a roster that already includes Brown.
His 78 scrimmage yards against Miami showed he can produce when the workload expands, though that outing was unusual: Perine had totaled just 13 carries across Cincinnati's first four games before getting 14 against the Dolphins.
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Bam Knight Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 25% of leagues
Knight has made a strong case for more work alongside Tyler Allgeier. With Love missing the Arizona Cardinals' last two games with an ankle injury, Knight has collected 161 scrimmage yards on 27 touches.
He rushed 15 times for 80 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, then gained 48 yards on seven carries against the Denver Broncos. Allgeier had eight carries for 19 yards Sunday.
Across the two games, Knight has averaged 5.8 yards on 22 attempts, giving Arizona a productive backfield alternative.
Knight caught three of five targets for 15 yards against the Broncos after catching two passes for 18 yards in Week 6.
Allgeier stayed involved through the air with three receptions for 30 yards Sunday, so Knight hasn't taken control of both parts of the committee.
Add Knight in 12-team leagues ahead of the Week 8 trip to face the Dallas Cowboys.
He enters the flex discussion if Love stays out, and his recent production supports a claim even for managers who don't roster Arizona's injured starter. A Love return would leave Knight competing for a much smaller reserve workload.
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Mike Washington Jr. Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 30% of leagues
Washington was active despite entering Sunday questionable with foot and back injuries.
He carried six times for 27 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 21-yard gain, and finished without a reception in the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-21 loss.
Las Vegas gave Jeanty only eight carries, but he stayed central to the passing game with eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
His 16 touches to Washington's six preserved a clear lead in overall involvement even with the rushing attempts close.
Washington rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, then handled nine carries for 43 yards and caught a pass against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
The latest two games have produced 16 touches for 77 scrimmage yards combined.
Confirmed touchdown 😤 #LVvsNO | 📺 Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Bi3uaodfQM
Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2026
Washington belongs on 12-team benches as Jeanty's backup, but he would be a difficult Week 8 start against the New York Jets.
He's caught only three passes on the season, limiting his usefulness when Las Vegas leans on the passing game. Jeanty managers seeking insurance have the clearest reason to use a claim here.
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