October 30, 2026

Andy's Week 6 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 6 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! With another week of NHL action behind us (and the calendar almost turning to November!), it's time for another deep dive into the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.

With over a month of data in the books, finding top streaming options is getting easier. Below, we will look at our brand-new streaming grid to easily identify which players we should target for the upcoming week.

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Week 6 Schedule and Streaming Grid

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, October 29 AM.

Matt Coronato, RW, Calgary Flames

Rostered - 17%

The Calgary Flames have quietly been one of the more productive teams in the sport over the last few weeks. However, the fantasy side of the hockey world has not truly bought into this surge, as many of their top players remain widely available in Yahoo. With a four-game slate ahead, including three on light-scheduled days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), now is the time to pick them up.

Matt Coronato had a breakout season in 2024, scoring 24 goals, but after some regression hit him in 2025, he fell off the radar in many fantasy leagues. However, over 12 games, Coronato has scored two goals and recorded eight assists while taking 29 shots on goal.

He is skating on the top forward line (with Joel Farabee and Mikael Backlund and has generated a solid 3.21 xGoals For Per 60) and is on the top power-play unit. His ice time alone makes him a top streamer, and he enters Week 6 with seven points over his last six.

I also wanted to give a quick shout to Joel Farabee, as he is just under the 40% roster threshold mark on Yahoo. Farabee has put three pucks in the back of the net (eight points) over his last six games and offers a boost in banger formats (five hits, four blocks in this stretch), and would be the preferred play over Coronato if he were still available.

Trevor Connelly, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 10%

I've discussed Trevor Connelly before, but the rookie winger remains very under-rostered and has a prime chance to shine in a four-game set in Week 6 and with many favorable matchups.

Despite sitting on 90% of waiver wires, Connelly has been productive in his first 14 NHL games, tallying nine points (four goals) on 24 shots. Despite spending most of his time on the third line, Connelly has consistent usage on the top power play (2:39 PPTOI/G over his last six games), which greatly raises his ceiling.

If he continues this production, there is a path for him to slide into the top-6, making him a worthwhile long-term pickup in deeper formats as well.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 20%

It's very surprising to see Viktor Arvidsson still available in 80% of Yahoo formats. Over 12 games, the Skelleftea native has been a borderline point-per-game player, tallying 10 (five goals) on 31 shots on goal. However, unlike the two names we just discussed, Arvidsson is not only seeing top power-play minutes, but is also seeing top usage in 5-on-5.

While Arvidsson's product could dip with Dylan Larkin out of the lineup (and soon to be off the roster), the team's "new" top line has been very impressive under the hood. Arvidsson, Emmitt Finnie, and Alex DeBrincat have generated a sharp 59.5% xG% and 3.43 xGoals For per 60.

Individually, Arvidsson has generated a team-high six expected goals with a 64.3% On-Ice xGoals%.

Ville Koivunen, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered -1%

Our next winger is a target for deep leagues. Ville Koivunen and the Penguins have a four-game slate, putting him on the streaming radar. His lack of NHL production makes him a risky pickup, but he's been productive. In 10 games, he has tallied five points, three of them in his last five.

While he has been deployed on the third line in 5-on-5 play, Koivunen has also played on the top power-play unit, like Connelly, making him a worthy streamer.

However, while he hasn't lit up the score sheet yet, the young winger has been productive in 5-on-5 play, generating a 60.2% On-Ice xGoals% and a strong 57% Corsi%, the third-highest mark among Penguins forwards.

Koivunen carries more risk, as a move off the top power-play unit during the week could sink his upside, but those in deeper 12+ team formats looking for an upside flier should take it. As long as he remains on the top power-play, he is worth a closer look.

Emmitt Finnie, C/LW, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 17%

Let's also check out Arvidsson's linemate. However, unlike Arvidsson, who is more of a "standard" category contributor, Finnie can chip some banger stats, which makes him even more valuable over a four-game slate in Week 6.

Over 12 games, the second-year skater has tallied 14 hits and scored five goals (eight points). In his debut season (82 games), Finnie racked up 131 hits while scoring 13 goals.

He has begun to show far more offensive production, and his deployment on the top 5-on-5 line and power-play unit will only continue to bolster his upside. Over his last seven games, he has been a point-per-game player while averaging 1:38 PPTOI/G.

Compared to his rookie season, Finnie has been far more productive, and his underlying marks are starting to show in the box score. Finnie has the potential to be more than a streamer given his ability to register 125+ hits.

Stat Corsi% On-Ice xGoals% 2025 51% 52.20% 2026 55% 54.40%

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 13%

While the Blues don't have the coveted four-game slate, they do have a three-game slate and sit very high on our matchup ratings grid. Jake Neighbours isn't the most prolific scorer, but he has the profile managers should target in category leagues.

Through his first 12 contests, Neighbours has tallied six points (three goals) while chipping in 39 hits. Last season, Neighbours posted his second-straight 150+ hit campaign and found the back of the net 15 times.

Facing the Rangers and Predators, both in the bottom 10 in expected goals allowed, puts the winger who skates on the top power-play unit in prime scoring position. Even if he doesn't find twine, his hits should give him a safe floor.

Garnet Hathaway, RW, Florida Panthers

Rostered - 1%

Let's end our forward section with a deep-league bangers league play. This week's pick comes from the Sunshine State, where the Panthers top our Week 6 streaming grid. While most of their "scorers" are widely rostered, Garnet Hathaway is a viable streamer for those needing hits and blocks.

While he won't factor into scoring, Hathaway plays on three of the shorter slates, which gives managers an edge. He has tallied 37 hits and six blocked shots over his last eight games. If you want to stack up some hits this week, Hathaway is worth a look.

Other Names:

Arseny Gritsyuk, NJD (seeing second-line minutes but riding a hot streak, has a four-game slate)

Jonathan Marchessault, NSH (discussed last week but continues to see PP1 time and has a prime schedule)

Ben Kindell, PIT (sees top-six minutes in Pittsburgh but is on the second power-play unit, unlike Koivunen)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, DET (discussed many times in this column; if for some reason he is available, he's a top add)

Roman Kantserov, CHI (riskier play but a four-game slate with top minutes put him on the radar)

Martin Pospisil, CGY (four-game slate, great pickup for hits and face-offs)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Rostered - 28%



If your league mates haven't noticed, the Tampa Bay blue line could be seeing a change of guard, especially on the power play. While John Carlson opened the campaign on the PP1, the 28-year-old has since taken over the role.

Over his last four games, he has tallied five points while logging over two minutes of power-play time in two of those games. Given that the Tampa Bay power play has struggled much of the year (26th in conversion rate), if D'Astous maintains this level of play, he could remain in this role long term.

Is this another Darren Raddysh? Likely not, but managers should not overlook him, assuming this is a blip of production.

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

Rostered - 22%

Zayne Parekh has been one of the few PP1 D-men available in most standard leagues for much of the first month. However, with the Flames riding a nice hot streak, Parekh is worth picking up.

Manages who selected the young blue-liner with a late pick likely cut him after his first seven games when he tallied just one helper with five hits and eight blocks. However, over his last five, Parekh has tallied three points while averaging just under two shots on goal per game (nine).

Having him for a four-game slate (with all the games being on the off nights) makes him an even better pickup.

Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 1%

As always, let's give a name for our 14-team league managers. Dickinson was a healthy scratch in the first two games of the season but has since seen his role gradually grow on the blue line.

Through the first seven games, Dickinson averaged 18:19 TOI/G, but that mark has since improved by a full minute over his last four. While he is a non-factor for scoring, he has tallied 13 blocks and 18 hits in 11 games and has logged at least two blocked shots in three of his last four contests.

Last season, Dickinson averaged nearly a blocked shot per game (70 in 72 games), and with more ice time, he should be a solid contributor in deeper category formats, especially in a four-game slate.

Other Names :

Dimitry Orlov, SJ (four-game slate like Dickinson but a preferred option in shallower formats)

Tristan Luneau, ANA (deep-league play, six points and eight blocks over his last seven and has a four-game slate)

Jamie Drysdale, PHI (sees top 5-on-5 time and power-play time)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

Anthony Stolarz, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 25%

Our goalie for shallower leagues this week is the No. 2 in Toronto, but may not be for long. Veteran Sergei Bobrovsky may have run into Father Time as the 38-year-old has posted a .868% SV% and a 3.50 GAA over his last six outings.

On the season, he holds a modest .885% SV% with a 3.28 GAA, which is far from the mark for a typical starting goaltender in the NHL. Under the hood, he has generated a 0.0 Goals Saved Above Expected (per MonyePuck), which suggests his quality play is unlikely to improve.

Stolarz was sharp for the Leafs in 2024, posting a .926% SV% over a 34-game stint, but struggled with injuries in 2025 as he was limited to just 26 contests. However, through the early going this fall, the 32-year-old has posted a 4-1 record with a .907% SV% and a 2.79 GAA.

As shown below (per NHL EDGE), Stolarz has been well above the average netminder in all but long-range shots.

He has won each of his last two starts and held a .943% SV% over this stretch and made at least 32 saves in each contest. Bobrovsky likely will still have the edge in starts, but Stolarz is making a push. If these struggles linger, this will be St. Louis's chance to lose.

Those who need an upside play at netminder should stash Stolarz before he takes the lead.

Cam Talbot, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rostered - 5%

Look away, Jet Greaves managers. Greaves was well-positioned to take the bulk of the starts in Columbus and likely build on his 2025 breakout, as 39-year-old Cam Talbot was the other option on the roster. However, it is now Talbot who could be sitting atop the depth chart.

Over his last four appearances, Greaves has posted a 2.01 GAA with a .928% SV%. He surrendered more than two goals in one of these outings and picked up a victory in each of his last two. Greaves, on the other hand, posted an .883% SV% over his first six outings of the season (through October 29) and surrendered another three goals on Thursday night.

Managers should expect Talbot to continue to see more starts going forward. While it is difficult to trust a 39-year-old netminder, he has generated 2.5 Goals Saved Above Expected and a 0.47 GAA Better Than Expected.

Other Names:

Daniil Tarasov, DET