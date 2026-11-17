Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels in Week 11 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Konata Mumpfield is the Los Angeles Rams receiver to claim through the Week 11 bye if you start three wideouts in a 12-team league. CJ Daniels was much closer to Mumpfield than to Tutu Atwell in playing time in Arizona, making Daniels the better deep-league stash of the two.
All three are off until the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.
Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) are on injured reserve. Nacua will miss the Green Bay game. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams was targeting that game for his return. Mumpfield led the Rams’ wide receivers in snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in their first game without both starters.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Konata Mumpfield Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues
Mumpfield helped set up touchdowns on either side of halftime in the Rams’ win over Arizona. His 27-yard catch moved the ball to the Arizona 20 before Tyler Higbee scored to put Los Angeles in front. Matthew Stafford found him for 44 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, setting up a Blake Corum touchdown.
He finished with three catches on four targets for a team-high 81 yards. He’d gone without a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 and had 20 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. His playing time rose from 33 snaps at Washington to 48 against Arizona.
Higbee and Corum each matched his four targets, and Stafford threw only three passes after halftime with the Rams already ahead 17-6.
Konata Mumpfield scores against Denver in Week 3.
— @NFL September 27, 2026
Mumpfield gained 93 yards and scored on four catches against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, another example of what he can do with a few downfield throws. If Adams returns against Green Bay, leave Mumpfield on the bench for that first game. Against Arizona, two of his four targets supplied 71 of his 81 yards.
Stash in 12-Team Leagues With Three WR Slots
Tutu Atwell Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues
Atwell converted fourth-and-six with a 31-yard catch on the Rams’ first scoring drive in Arizona. Stafford targeted him only once more, on a deep incompletion in the final minute of the first half. Atwell played 16 offensive snaps after logging 35 against Washington.
Tutu Atwell converts fourth-and-six with a 31-yard catch against Arizona.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
Against Washington, Atwell drew five targets and caught two passes for 16 yards. He had two catches for 52 yards against the Chargers the previous week, with a 40-yard gain doing most of the work. Two catches accounted for 71 of his 99 yards over those three games. Leagues that reward long receptions make that profile easier to use.
Wait until after waivers to add Atwell in 14-team leagues. Daniels played 30 more snaps in the first game with both starting receivers out. Even with Adams’s return date open, Atwell can be the drop if you need a receiver who plays in Week 11.
Leave on the Wire Outside Deep Leagues
CJ Daniels Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in one percent of Yahoo leagues
Daniels went from one offensive snap against Washington to 46 against Arizona. He started and made his first NFL catch, a 22-yard gain. He also got open near the goal line in the first quarter, where Stafford missed him high. The rookie had the same number of targets as Atwell on nearly three times as many snaps.
Daniels had played six offensive snaps as a pro before Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay had said the rookie would get more opportunities, and the first came in the starting lineup. Daniels gets the edge over Atwell for a bench spot in 14-team PPR leagues.
Los Angeles also played Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen on more than 50 snaps apiece against Arizona. Higbee and Allen each caught a touchdown.
Both of Daniels’s targets came in the first quarter, before the Rams took their first lead. His first start tells us more about his place in the receiver rotation than his share of Stafford’s throws.
Stash in 14-Team PPR Leagues
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