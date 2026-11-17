Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Seth McGowan in Week 11 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Kaelon Black can fill a Week 11 flex spot. He’s handled at least 11 carries in three straight games alongside Christian McCaffrey. The Indianapolis Colts also gave Seth McGowan a goal-line carry and the work to close out Sunday’s win with Jonathan Taylor still in the lineup.
McGowan is the second claim of the group and a Thursday option in 14-team leagues. Mike Washington Jr. is the stash.
The Las Vegas Raiders have given him double-digit carries just once in his last three games.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kaelon Black Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues
Black’s 25-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys was his second rushing score in three games. He ran for 53 yards against Dallas and has 186 yards on 34 carries going back to the Atlanta Falcons game. That run of double-digit attempts held even when the San Francisco 49ers gave McCaffrey 18 carries against the Raiders.
Kaelon Black breaks tackles on his 25-yard touchdown against Dallas in Week 10.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
In Dallas, Black also caught both of his targets for 13 yards. His 11-yard catch put San Francisco at the Dallas 25 immediately before the touchdown run. McCaffrey finished with 161 receiving yards and two scores on four targets, while Black had just one catch across the Atlanta and Las Vegas games. Standard and half-PPR give Black’s rushing work more weight.
Claim Black in 10-team leagues, including if you already start McCaffrey. The 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night.
The Vikings held the Green Bay Packers to 56 rushing yards on 17 attempts last week and have allowed five rushing touchdowns all season. Black’s recent carry volume makes him usable as a flex even against that defense.
Add in 10-Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues
Washington carried 25 times for 83 yards when the Raiders beat the New York Jets in Week 8. Ashton Jeanty had two carries that day. In the two games since, Washington has totaled 14 carries, including eight for 23 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Six of his eight carries against Seattle came before halftime, and the two he got after the break went for minus-one yard.
Jeanty had nine carries against Seattle and caught all four of his targets for 46 yards in Fernando Mendoza’s first start. Washington caught his only target for four yards. Even when the carries were close to even, Las Vegas gave most of the receiving work to Jeanty.
Use a low bid in 12-team leagues, especially if you start Jeanty. The Denver Broncos have allowed 4.5 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns. Washington has averaged fewer than three yards per carry over his last three games. Leave him behind Black and McGowan for a Week 11 flex and treat the 25-carry game as evidence for his value if Jeanty misses time.
Stash in 12-Team Leagues
Seth McGowan Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues
The Indianapolis Colts gave McGowan the ball twice on their final drive against the Miami Dolphins. He picked up eight yards and then four for the first down that let them run out the clock. He scored from four yards out and later ran 23 yards to the Miami one. Eight of his 12 carries came before halftime, and he finished with 77 rushing yards in the 24-22 win.
Seth McGowan scores from four yards out against Miami in Week 10.
— @Colts November 15, 2026
Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards against Miami and caught two of four targets. McGowan went untargeted. The reason to consider him at flex in 14-team half-PPR against the Houston Texans on Thursday is his work near the goal line. He also scored from the two against Dallas in Week 9.
DJ Giddens played two offensive snaps against Miami. Taylor and McGowan accounted for all 30 running back touches. McGowan also converted second-and-one with a seven-yard run on the first touchdown drive. Move him to the top of this group if you already start Taylor.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
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