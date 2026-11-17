Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jonathon Brooks, RJ Harvey in Week 11 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt gets the first Week 11 waiver claim. He led the Washington Commanders in rushing before going on injured reserve, and general manager Adam Peters has pointed to Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible return date.
The backfield he would rejoin has been splitting carries between Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler.
Jonathon Brooks is already practicing for the Carolina Panthers, but Chuba Hubbard just handled 32 touches. RJ Harvey is the longer-term PPR stash. The Denver Broncos say he can return as early as Week 13.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 52% of Yahoo leagues
Rachaad White led Washington’s running backs with 11 carries for 47 yards against the New York Giants, and Austin Ekeler had nine carries for 26. Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the first Giants game, and he took nearly half of Washington’s rushing attempts over the first five weeks. Ekeler and White combined for five catches in the rematch. Croskey-Merritt’s clearest route to a usable Week 11 workload is the rushing work he held before the injury.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt opens the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown against the Giants in Week 5.
— @Commanders October 11, 2026
Croskey-Merritt (groin) missed all three practices, including Saturday’s final session, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 6. Washington ruled him out Saturday and placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 19. Washington had yet to announce his activation as of Nov. 16, with the Cincinnati game his first chance to return.
Cincinnati has allowed 5.0 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt is a flex option in deeper leagues if Washington expects him to resume his usual workload. If there’s still no clear indication he’ll play by the time your Sunday alternative kicks off, use the Sunday option.
Add in 10-Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 36% of Yahoo leagues
Carolina designated Brooks (groin) to return to practice last Wednesday. He worked with the scout team and was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Carolina listed him as doubtful for the New Orleans Saints game and kept him on injured reserve. The Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
Chuba Hubbard ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against New Orleans, then added five catches for 80 yards. Trevor Etienne had three carries for one yard and two catches for nine yards. Etienne’s touches are the likeliest source of work for Brooks if he returns against Baltimore.
Brooks played in the first two games of the season and had five carries for 16 yards in the second, against the Atlanta Falcons. Stash him in a 12-team league if you roster Hubbard or have an open IR slot. His best use for now is insurance against a change at the top of the backfield. An active bench spot is better spent on a back who already gets regular touches, especially if you need cover during the Week 11 byes.
Stash in 12-Team Leagues
RJ Harvey Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 52% of Yahoo leagues
Harvey scored 14.0 PPR points against Arizona even though he got only three carries for six yards. A 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown did most of the work. He also reached double-digit PPR points against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. That day, all 10 passes thrown his way were completed, and none went for more than 18 yards.
RJ Harvey takes a screen pass 52 yards for a touchdown against Arizona.
— @NFL October 25, 2026
Harvey (knee) was limited Thursday and did not practice Friday ahead of Week 8. Denver ruled him out Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs and put him on injured reserve Saturday, Oct. 31. The earliest he can play is Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
Jonah Coleman carried 17 times and caught four passes in Denver’s last game against Carolina, with J.K. Dobbins also in the rotation. A Harvey claim in 12-team full PPR is a bet that he can take some of Coleman’s passing-down work. With Denver already giving Coleman that much to do, use an open IR slot or a deep bench spot to make that bet.
Stash in 12-Team PPR Leagues
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