👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

The Cut List - Time To Let Go? Who To Consider Dropping For Fantasy Hockey (Week 8)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Gavin McKenna - Fantasy Hockey Rankings, NHL DFS Picks

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 8 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! Another slate of NHL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. However, with every add, there must be a cut.

Below, we will look at some of the most widely dropped players on Yahoo and ESPN platforms and determine if managers should follow the trend or hold for a bit longer.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Saturday, November 14 AM. Let's dive in!

Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 73%

The 18-year-old was selected with a top-100 pick on most Yahoo drafts but has failed to meet those expectations. Through his first 21 games in the NHL, the former first-overall selection has found the back of the net six times and tacked on seven helpers. He has logged 36 shots on goal and has taken on no hits, with only four blocked shots.

While this production is not awful, managers in standard formats are likely considering cutting ties. With his rostership rate now just above the 70% threshold, it's time to take a closer look and decide whether most managers should send him to the waiver wire.

While McKenna has seen his usage rate rise at times, he currently plays on Toronto's third line, alongside Nick Paul and Dakota Joshua. He was moved up to the top six and even the top line for a brief stint, but with Toronto's main group of forwards back in the lineup, McKenna was pushed down to the bottom six.

In terms of special teams, McKenna is currently covering the point on the second unit, but like in 5-on-5 play, has occasionally been bumped up to the top power-play line as a replacement for injuries.

Overall, McKenna has averaged 0:32 PPTOI/G over his last three contests, which is a stark drop from the 3:06 PPTOI/G he averaged over his previously noted 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, his offensive production also increased, tallying seven points (four goals) on 22 shots on goal.

Instead, McKenna has logged just one shot on goal over his last three games with one helper.

There is no doubting his long-term talent, but for these in standard redraft leagues, McKenna is a safe cut candidate. If one of Jack Roslovic or Easton Cowan were to miss time on the top unit, McKenna would likely be called on, but managers in shallower formats do not need to stash him on their bench.

Far more forwards are seeing top-six minutes while delivering higher banger stats and nightly PP1 usage.

Verdict: McKenna is a safe, but not standard, option in leagues. He isn't delivering enough banger stats to justify a nightly floor given his declining usage. Manager should use this roster spot to hold a streamer. His lack of hits and blocks makes his nightly floor even lower.

 

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals

Rostered - 65%

The 32-year-old's fantasy stock continues to decline. Wilson was on the hot seat a few weeks ago, but given his current production, managers may want to safely send him to the waiver wire across the board.

Wilson entered the 2026 season coming off back-to-back 30-goal seasons, registering at least 179 hits and 53 blocked shots in each. This made him not only a worthy target in standard points leagues, but also a top option in banger category formats, given his ability to nearly chip in on every stat.

However, his 2026 season has not gone as planned. The 32-year-old has scored just two goals and tallied four assists over 17 games. In fact, five of Wilson's points (and both his goals) came across his first four games of the campaign. Since then, Wilson has tallied just one assist in 13 games with 24 shots, 38 hits, and 10 blocked shots.

While his ability to keep registering hits keeps him on the radar, his offensive production is extremely concerning.

Looking under the hood, Wilson's underlying metrics have taken a major step back through the first quarter of the 2026 campaign. As shown below, his Corsi%, Fenwick%, On-Ice Goals%, and On-Ice xG% have all dropped considerably in 2026.

To make matters worse, Wilson is currently skating in his team's third forward line (but still seeing PP1 usage). His "hit" upside does make him valuable in deeper leagues, but managers can find far better offensive upside on the waiver wire.

Verdict: Wilson is a safe cut in standard points leagues. Managers can also cut ties in most category formats outside deep 12+ team formats where you need hit production.

Other Names:

  • Alex Ovechkin, WSH (safe cut given lower ice time)
  • Adam Fantalli, CBJ (recently snapped goal drought but still a safe cut in standard leagues)

 

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Rasmus Andersson, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 59%

While Vegas' Braden McNabb was initially going to be on the cut list, he has become a much better source of blocked shots and hits over the past week. Instead, we will pivot to his teammate Rasmus Andersson.

Andersson currently skates on this team's second pairing (alongside Jeremy Lauzon) and is seeing time on the second power-play unit. However, while most managers did not expect a major offensive season from the blue-liner, he was projected to be a top source of blocked shots and hits.

Unfortunately, Andersson has been far from what managers could have hoped for. Through 21 games, Andersson has tallied just three hits with a mere 35 blocked shots.

Last season, Andersson averaged 1.85 blocked shots per game but has dropped to 1.67 this season. Back in 2024, Andersson was even more productive in this category, averaging 2.42 blocked shots per game

A major reason for this decline has been his drop in ice time. Andersson is currently averaging under 20:00 TOI/G, his lowest since the 2019 season. Without stable ice time, Andersson isn't worth rostering in most standard leagues. Managers can find far better blocked-shot options on the waiver wire.

Verdict: Given his drop in ice time, Andersson is a safe cut in most standard leagues. Managers can find far better options for blocked shots on the waiver wire who will deliver a much higher nightly floor.

 

Mattias Samuelsson, D, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 66%

Our next name is a bit more context-dependent. Samuelsson has been a "middle-of-the-road" option for the opening of the season, tallying 11 points through 19 games. He has not logged any time on the power play but has averaged a hefty 23:59 TOI/G with just 21 hits and 37 blocked shots.

However, after tallying seven points over his first nine games, Samuelsson has tallied just four points over his last 10 games. While his offensive upside has decreased, he has begun to chip in more blocked shots. However, his hit total has declined drastically compared to last season.

In 2025, Samuelson averaged 1.7 hits per game, but has tallied only 1.1 hits per game this season. While it may not seem overly different, Samuelsson's offensive inconsistencies will continue to linger given his lack of power-play time, and he is not a sure-fire asset to tally multiple hits and block shots in a single game.

He is not an "easy" cut because he will continue to see top-pairing minutes, but his lack of power-play time greatly limits his upside. He will need to be uber efficient in his 5-on-5 ice time to remain a 35+ point player.

Verdict: This is entirely dependent on league context. If managers can find a legitimate PP1 QB1 (like Zayne Parekh) who could be far more productive on offense and find another option for safer hits/bocks, managers can likely part ways with Samuelsson.

Other Names:

  • Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (safe pivot to roster a streamer)
  • Brayden McNabb, VGK (on the hot seat but has begun to chip in more blocks)

 

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche

Rostered - 57%

What a fall from grace. After being a league-winner last winter, Scott Wedgewood has been a liability for much of the 2026 season. Through six outings, Wedgewood has posted a 1-3-2 record with a 3.99 GAA and an .863% SV%. Last season, Wedgewood was elite with a 31-6-6 record, a 2.02 GAA, and a .921% SV%.

He posted four shutouts and only allowed more than four goals in three outings.

However, this season has been far different, as he has ceded much of the work to Mackenzie Blackwood after the two nearly split the crease 50/50 for much of their run to claiming the President's Trophy.

Unfortunately, there is not much to be excited about, as Wedgewood has generated a rough -7.3 Goals Saved Above Expected, which puts him fourth-worst among all goalies per MoneyPuck.com. Last season, he posted a sharp 23.1 Goals Saved Above Expected, which put him fifth-best among netminders.

Colorado ranks 17th in Expected Goals Against per 60, which suggests they aren't putting Wedgewood in awful situations. Instead, he's facing significant regression.

Verdict: With Colorado now set to play without its top two players for some time, his team's outlook will likely worsen. He has taken a step back and may only see one start per week going forward. He is safe cut in all 12-team formats.

 

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 80%

While our other netminder sits at 80% rostered, this number should be far lower given how he has performed. Sergei Bobrovsky enters Saturday carrying a 3.47 GAA and an .881% SV%. he has won just three games and picked up eight regulation losses while playing behind an inconsistent Leafs team.

Since October 22 (his last six games), Bobrovsky has posted a 1-5 record and allowed at least three goals in every game, and four or more in four of them (with a .855 % SV%).

Unfortunately, while Wedgewood plays in front of a modest defensive unit, Bobrovsky does not. Toronto currently sits sixth-worst in Expected Goals Against per 60, and his underlying -2.3 Goals Saved Above Expected doesn't make his path to fantasy relevance any easier.

With Anthony Stolarz having a much higher .914% SV% over his last five games, this crease should continue to turn in his favor, making Bobrovsky a safe cut in standard leagues.

Verdict: While those in deeper 12+ teams may want to hold simply for the volume he should see, those in shallower leagues can safely cut it. He is not performing well, and the defense in front of him makes any bounce-back path much harder.

Other Names:

  • Jet Greaves, CBJ (continues to lose starts to Cam Talbot, safe cut in standard formats)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Hockey and Analysis

Conor Garland Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin Unavailable Against Flames




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyler Murray

Vikings Targeting Week 12 for Kyler Murray's Return
Alexandre Sarr

Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Duncan Robinson

Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Heat
Tobias Harris

Making Progress Toward Return
Brandon Miller

Off the Injury Report for Sunday
Jaylen Clark

Exits with Hamstring Injury
GG Jackson

II Exits with Left-Foot Injury
Jaxson Hayes

Won't Face San Antonio on Sunday
Austin Reaves

Ruled Out Sunday Against Suns
Klay Thompson

Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Good to Go Saturday
Zach Edey

Downgraded to Out for Saturday
Ty Jerome

Sidelined Against the Nets
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
James Harden

Ruled Out Saturday
Jarrett Allen

Downgraded to Out Against Dallas
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Dejounte Murray

Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Trey Murphy III

Remains Sidelined Saturday
Yves Missi

Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 10
Patriots vs. Lions: Munich Game Matchups
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 MNF Matchups
RotoBaller Staff Bold Predictions