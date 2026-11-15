November 15, 2026

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 8 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! Another slate of NHL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. However, with every add, there must be a cut.

Below, we will look at some of the most widely dropped players on Yahoo and ESPN platforms and determine if managers should follow the trend or hold for a bit longer.

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Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 73%

The 18-year-old was selected with a top-100 pick on most Yahoo drafts but has failed to meet those expectations. Through his first 21 games in the NHL, the former first-overall selection has found the back of the net six times and tacked on seven helpers. He has logged 36 shots on goal and has taken on no hits, with only four blocked shots.

While this production is not awful, managers in standard formats are likely considering cutting ties. With his rostership rate now just above the 70% threshold, it's time to take a closer look and decide whether most managers should send him to the waiver wire.

While McKenna has seen his usage rate rise at times, he currently plays on Toronto's third line, alongside Nick Paul and Dakota Joshua. He was moved up to the top six and even the top line for a brief stint, but with Toronto's main group of forwards back in the lineup, McKenna was pushed down to the bottom six.

In terms of special teams, McKenna is currently covering the point on the second unit, but like in 5-on-5 play, has occasionally been bumped up to the top power-play line as a replacement for injuries.

Overall, McKenna has averaged 0:32 PPTOI/G over his last three contests, which is a stark drop from the 3:06 PPTOI/G he averaged over his previously noted 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, his offensive production also increased, tallying seven points (four goals) on 22 shots on goal.

Instead, McKenna has logged just one shot on goal over his last three games with one helper.

There is no doubting his long-term talent, but for these in standard redraft leagues, McKenna is a safe cut candidate. If one of Jack Roslovic or Easton Cowan were to miss time on the top unit, McKenna would likely be called on, but managers in shallower formats do not need to stash him on their bench.

Far more forwards are seeing top-six minutes while delivering higher banger stats and nightly PP1 usage.

Verdict: McKenna is a safe, but not standard, option in leagues. He isn't delivering enough banger stats to justify a nightly floor given his declining usage. Manager should use this roster spot to hold a streamer. His lack of hits and blocks makes his nightly floor even lower.

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals

Rostered - 65%

The 32-year-old's fantasy stock continues to decline. Wilson was on the hot seat a few weeks ago, but given his current production, managers may want to safely send him to the waiver wire across the board.

Wilson entered the 2026 season coming off back-to-back 30-goal seasons, registering at least 179 hits and 53 blocked shots in each. This made him not only a worthy target in standard points leagues, but also a top option in banger category formats, given his ability to nearly chip in on every stat.

However, his 2026 season has not gone as planned. The 32-year-old has scored just two goals and tallied four assists over 17 games. In fact, five of Wilson's points (and both his goals) came across his first four games of the campaign. Since then, Wilson has tallied just one assist in 13 games with 24 shots, 38 hits, and 10 blocked shots.

While his ability to keep registering hits keeps him on the radar, his offensive production is extremely concerning.

Looking under the hood, Wilson's underlying metrics have taken a major step back through the first quarter of the 2026 campaign. As shown below, his Corsi%, Fenwick%, On-Ice Goals%, and On-Ice xG% have all dropped considerably in 2026.

To make matters worse, Wilson is currently skating in his team's third forward line (but still seeing PP1 usage). His "hit" upside does make him valuable in deeper leagues, but managers can find far better offensive upside on the waiver wire.

Verdict: Wilson is a safe cut in standard points leagues. Managers can also cut ties in most category formats outside deep 12+ team formats where you need hit production.

Other Names:

Alex Ovechkin, WSH (safe cut given lower ice time)

Adam Fantalli, CBJ (recently snapped goal drought but still a safe cut in standard leagues)

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Rasmus Andersson, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 59%



While Vegas' Braden McNabb was initially going to be on the cut list, he has become a much better source of blocked shots and hits over the past week. Instead, we will pivot to his teammate Rasmus Andersson.

Andersson currently skates on this team's second pairing (alongside Jeremy Lauzon) and is seeing time on the second power-play unit. However, while most managers did not expect a major offensive season from the blue-liner, he was projected to be a top source of blocked shots and hits.

Unfortunately, Andersson has been far from what managers could have hoped for. Through 21 games, Andersson has tallied just three hits with a mere 35 blocked shots.

Last season, Andersson averaged 1.85 blocked shots per game but has dropped to 1.67 this season. Back in 2024, Andersson was even more productive in this category, averaging 2.42 blocked shots per game

A major reason for this decline has been his drop in ice time. Andersson is currently averaging under 20:00 TOI/G, his lowest since the 2019 season. Without stable ice time, Andersson isn't worth rostering in most standard leagues. Managers can find far better blocked-shot options on the waiver wire.

Verdict: Given his drop in ice time, Andersson is a safe cut in most standard leagues. Managers can find far better options for blocked shots on the waiver wire who will deliver a much higher nightly floor.

Mattias Samuelsson, D, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 66%

Our next name is a bit more context-dependent. Samuelsson has been a "middle-of-the-road" option for the opening of the season, tallying 11 points through 19 games. He has not logged any time on the power play but has averaged a hefty 23:59 TOI/G with just 21 hits and 37 blocked shots.

However, after tallying seven points over his first nine games, Samuelsson has tallied just four points over his last 10 games. While his offensive upside has decreased, he has begun to chip in more blocked shots. However, his hit total has declined drastically compared to last season.

In 2025, Samuelson averaged 1.7 hits per game, but has tallied only 1.1 hits per game this season. While it may not seem overly different, Samuelsson's offensive inconsistencies will continue to linger given his lack of power-play time, and he is not a sure-fire asset to tally multiple hits and block shots in a single game.

He is not an "easy" cut because he will continue to see top-pairing minutes, but his lack of power-play time greatly limits his upside. He will need to be uber efficient in his 5-on-5 ice time to remain a 35+ point player.

Verdict: This is entirely dependent on league context. If managers can find a legitimate PP1 QB1 (like Zayne Parekh) who could be far more productive on offense and find another option for safer hits/bocks, managers can likely part ways with Samuelsson.

Other Names:

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (safe pivot to roster a streamer)

Brayden McNabb, VGK (on the hot seat but has begun to chip in more blocks)

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche

Rostered - 57%

What a fall from grace. After being a league-winner last winter, Scott Wedgewood has been a liability for much of the 2026 season. Through six outings, Wedgewood has posted a 1-3-2 record with a 3.99 GAA and an .863% SV%. Last season, Wedgewood was elite with a 31-6-6 record, a 2.02 GAA, and a .921% SV%.

He posted four shutouts and only allowed more than four goals in three outings.

However, this season has been far different, as he has ceded much of the work to Mackenzie Blackwood after the two nearly split the crease 50/50 for much of their run to claiming the President's Trophy.

Unfortunately, there is not much to be excited about, as Wedgewood has generated a rough -7.3 Goals Saved Above Expected, which puts him fourth-worst among all goalies per MoneyPuck.com. Last season, he posted a sharp 23.1 Goals Saved Above Expected, which put him fifth-best among netminders.

Colorado ranks 17th in Expected Goals Against per 60, which suggests they aren't putting Wedgewood in awful situations. Instead, he's facing significant regression.

Verdict: With Colorado now set to play without its top two players for some time, his team's outlook will likely worsen. He has taken a step back and may only see one start per week going forward. He is safe cut in all 12-team formats.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 80%

While our other netminder sits at 80% rostered, this number should be far lower given how he has performed. Sergei Bobrovsky enters Saturday carrying a 3.47 GAA and an .881% SV%. he has won just three games and picked up eight regulation losses while playing behind an inconsistent Leafs team.

Since October 22 (his last six games), Bobrovsky has posted a 1-5 record and allowed at least three goals in every game, and four or more in four of them (with a .855 % SV%).

Unfortunately, while Wedgewood plays in front of a modest defensive unit, Bobrovsky does not. Toronto currently sits sixth-worst in Expected Goals Against per 60, and his underlying -2.3 Goals Saved Above Expected doesn't make his path to fantasy relevance any easier.

With Anthony Stolarz having a much higher .914% SV% over his last five games, this crease should continue to turn in his favor, making Bobrovsky a safe cut in standard leagues.

Verdict: While those in deeper 12+ teams may want to hold simply for the volume he should see, those in shallower leagues can safely cut it. He is not performing well, and the defense in front of him makes any bounce-back path much harder.

Other Names:

Jet Greaves, CBJ (continues to lose starts to Cam Talbot, safe cut in standard formats)