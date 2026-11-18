November 18, 2026

Brandon's fantasy hockey buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 8 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming early for fantasy hockey.

Hey, RotoBallers! With over a month of NHL action now in the books, the dust has begun to settle, and managers are starting to put some underperformers on the hot seat. However, a slump could present a great buying opportunity.

Below are six unlucky players who have found themselves not producing over their last 10 games for several reasons. We will do a deep dive on each player and make the case as to why they are an ideal 'buy-low' candidate.

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NHL Metrics Glossary

ixG = Individual Expected Goals

iSCF = Individual Scoring Chances For

iHDCF = Individual High-Danger Chances For

xGF/60 = Expected Goals For Per 60

SCF/60 = Scoring Chances For Per 60

HDCF/60 = High-Danger Chances For Per 60

GSAx/60 = Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60

GAA/60 = Goals Against Average

Fantasy Hockey Unlucky Players to Buy

Alex DeBrincat (LW, RW) - Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat has been attempting to survive the post-Dylan Larkin era in Detroit, and it has come at a cost. The veteran winger has just one goal in his last 10 games. In that timeframe, he has also produced three assists, 30 shots on goal, one power-play point, and four blocked shots. Again, just one goal despite the high shot volume.

It could be bad luck, too. During this 10-game period, DeBrincat has produced 0.83 Individual Expected Goals For Per 60 (ixGF/60). He also has 3.09 Expected Goals For Per 60, 26.67 Scoring Chances For Per 60 (SCF/60), and 9.85 High-Danger Chances For Per 60 (HDCF/60). Per MoneyPuck, the winger has generated a -3.1 Goals Above Shooting Talent in this stretch, suggesting he is due for significant positive regression.

Without added offensive help, the Red Wings have relied on DeBrincat to produce the bulk of it. Now is the time to buy low before he finds his scoring touch again. Especially if the rumors that Larkin won't be traded are true.

Dylan Holloway (C, LW) - St. Louis Blues

Shockingly enough, Dylan Holloway is still available in some redraft leagues. The young winger was in a major goal drought until he finally scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida. Over his last 10 games, he has managed one goal, three assists, 30 shots on goal, one power-play point, and seven blocked shots.

As shown below, Holloway sits in elite ranges in shot locations, suggesting he is putting the puck on net in premier spots.

Especially considering Holloway produced a 1.2 ixGF/60 in his last 10 games. He also ranks 148th in xGF/60 (4.01), 100th in SCF/60 (31.7), and 168th in HDCF/60 (12.93). Remember, xGF/60, SCF/60, and HDCF/60 are all line metrics, not solely his own. His -4 Goals Above Shooting Talent places him third among skaters over this stretch.

It boils down to bad puck luck, and it is only a matter of time before his shot volume begins to reward him. Buy now before his price inflates.

JJ Peterka (LW, RW) - Boston Bruins

JJ Peterka is even more shocking given how little he is owned, considering he plays on the top line for the Boston Bruins, next to fellow winger David Pastrnak. In Peterka’s most recent 10 games, he has managed two goals, six assists, 29 shots on goal, one power-play point, and two blocked shots.

The youngster ranks 20th in ixGF/60 (1.34). He is producing over one ixGF/60 himself in this noted stretch. He also ranks 40th in xGF/60 (3.63), 70th in SCF/60 (33.11), and 69th in HDCF/60 (15.16). His -3.1 Goals Above Shooting Talent in this stretch puts him 10th among all skaters.

He ranks in the top 100 in all the most meaningful metrics at both the individual and linemate levels. He also offers roster flexibility with both left-wing and right-wing eligibility. Given his role on the power-play and top line for the Bruins, all managers should look to pick him up or acquire him via trade (43% rostered).

Alex Ovechkin (LW, RW) - Washington Capitals

Yes, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin truly is rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues. It is quite sad to see, considering his career. Sure, Alex Ovechkin has only one goal to start the season, which is almost unheard of, despite his age. However, he is still producing two shots on goal in his last 10 games. In that window, he has one assist, 21 shots on goal, zero power-play points, and two blocked shots.

The floodgates open once managers dive into the deeper metrics. Ovechkin is producing 1.66 ixGF/60 in this noted period. That is good for third in the league for players with a minimum of 60 minutes of time on ice (TOI).

Furthermore, Ovechkin ranks third in xGF/60 (4.09), second in SCF/60 (40.16), and 42nd in HDCF/60 (16.32). Once again, is it poor performance or just severely bad puck luck? While his ice time is concerning, Ovechkin is still generating impressive metrics and is due for a scoring binge.

Per MoneyPuck, the Great Eight leads all forwards with a -4.5 Goals Above Shooting Talent over his last 10 contests. In deeper leagues, he is a prime buy-low option as the manager is likely already considering sending him to the waiver wire amid this slump.

Nils Hoglander (LW) - Nashville Predators

Let's pivot from typical buy-lows and spotlight a potential sleeper likely sitting on your waiver wire who is due for even more production.

Many are still caught up in the one-for-one trade that sent Shane Wright to Nashville and Matthew Wood to Seattle. It is not the trade pieces, but the new teammates that are benefiting the most from this trade.

Enter Nils Hoglander. In his first season with the Predators, Hoglander is putting up a point every other game, and the production lines up with his years in Vancouver. Many will ask how Hoglander is performing better since the trade.

Hoglander has produced two goals and two assists since Shane Wright’s move to Music City. That is four points in his first 10 games. In Hoglander’s most recent 10 games, he has managed two goals, four assists, 19 shots on goal, zero power-play points, and five blocked shots.

It is not just Shane Wright feeding Hoglander either. In that same 10-game window, Hoglander has produced 1.41 ixGF/60, good for 14th in the league. He has also produced 3.87 xGF/60 (14th), 33.2 SCF/60 (66th), and 19.13 HDCF/60 (sixth).

He is starting to make a name for himself both individually and as a teammate. The best part? He costs absolutely nothing, with a mere two percent ownership across all standard redraft leagues.

Vincent Trocheck (C, RW) - Utah Mammoth

The final unlucky player is center Vincent Trocheck of the Utah Mammoth. In his last 10 games, Trocheck has produced one goal, three assists, 24 shots on goal, one power-play point, and seven blocked shots. Unfortunately for Trocheck, he has fallen victim, like many other Mammoth players, to an ongoing carousel of line rotation.

Trocheck has produced 1.26 ixGF/60 (31st). He has also produced 4.31 xGF/60 (second), 39.71 SCF/60 (fifth), and 17.08 HDCF/60 (29th), suggesting far better days are ahead.

Trocheck may not be a perennial goal scorer, but he offers plenty of stability for categorical leagues too. Utah has made another lineup rotation, placing Trocheck on the top line with Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller. Managers may want to check the waiver wire before he is gone in shallower leagues (50% rostered), or buy low in 12+ team formats.