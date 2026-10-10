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Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

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Antonio Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Should I pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Washington Commanders will get their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow) back for their Week 5 game against the rival New York Giants. Whether that's a good thing for their offense remains to be seen. He hasn't been able to replicate his rookie season magic yet.

And his elbow is not back to 100 percent and he'll be without his top slot receiver, Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who's been ruled out with a hamstring ailment.

Additionally, Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is also suffering from a hamstring problem, and is questionable for Week 5. It's unclear whether he'll play. WRs Treylon Burks (shoulder) and Antonio Williams are the next two wideouts on the depth chart, so should you pick them up for fantasy football before the Week 5 game?

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Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

The bold experiment of trading away the once-elite wideout A.J. Brown for a draft pick and using a first-rounder on a rookie receiver out of Arkansas ended in failure. Burks failed to live up to expectations, and the team that drafted never ended up extending him.

Thus he found his way to the Commanders. He has three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns on six targets this season -- he's never been a heavily-targeted wideout, but he does have some big-play ability.

He's not been a good separator at any point in the NFL, but has made a handful of circus-level contested catches. There may not be any consistency at any point in his career. It's hard to project how he'll do even in games where he gets a lot of volume.

Not being a good separator means a lot of tight-window passes would have to go his way for him to have a big game. It's probably easier to not bet on that happening. This season, Daniels has been a low-volume passer in the limited action he's seen anyway.

 

Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Williams is a far more interesting player to look at than Burks. He's a rookie, so we haven't seen years of ineffectiveness at the next level kill our hype for him. And he's shown major flashes of talent -- he was very close to breaking off a huge touchdown run in Week 4 that got called back by a penalty.

And he was targeted eight times in that game, though that was without Daniels throwing the ball. There's a real upside case to be made here, especially if McLaurin misses time. The Giants have only allowed 6.0 yards per pass attempt this season, though, which ranks tied for sixth-lowest in the NFL.

 

Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams For Fantasy Football?

Williams is the play here. Burks has shown through his four-plus seasons in the NFL that he cannot be consistent. Even this season, he's had a minimal role in the offense, and that's unlikely to change. Daniels hasn't been a high-volume passer since his rookie season, and Burks' separation struggles make it tough to target him heavily.

Williams, meanwhile, has impressed on film with a blend of body control, yards-after-catch ability, and route-running chops. He's the clear choice to make here -- while he may not have elite upside, he certainly has potential, and you want to pick up talented first-year players before their big breakout game, when all the pieces are in place for increased production.

Hold your horses for Week 5 if you want to start him, though. The game could be a miserable, soaked slog-fest with "possibly over one inch" of rainfall predicted, according to The Weather Channel. Williams is a plausible start in deeper leagues, but should be stashed on benches in most 12-team leagues for Week 5.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams:

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