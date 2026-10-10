Should I pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Washington Commanders will get their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow) back for their Week 5 game against the rival New York Giants. Whether that's a good thing for their offense remains to be seen. He hasn't been able to replicate his rookie season magic yet.
And his elbow is not back to 100 percent and he'll be without his top slot receiver, Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who's been ruled out with a hamstring ailment.
Additionally, Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is also suffering from a hamstring problem, and is questionable for Week 5. It's unclear whether he'll play. WRs Treylon Burks (shoulder) and Antonio Williams are the next two wideouts on the depth chart, so should you pick them up for fantasy football before the Week 5 game?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
The bold experiment of trading away the once-elite wideout A.J. Brown for a draft pick and using a first-rounder on a rookie receiver out of Arkansas ended in failure. Burks failed to live up to expectations, and the team that drafted never ended up extending him.
Thus he found his way to the Commanders. He has three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns on six targets this season -- he's never been a heavily-targeted wideout, but he does have some big-play ability.
TREYLON BURKS.
CATCH OF THE YEAR? 🤯
📺 NBC and Peacock https://t.co/11WWo3m8X1
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 1, 2025
He's not been a good separator at any point in the NFL, but has made a handful of circus-level contested catches. There may not be any consistency at any point in his career. It's hard to project how he'll do even in games where he gets a lot of volume.
This was b-e-a-utiful. @Titans | @TreylonBurks
#TENvsGB on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/BPNa9Cbtld https://t.co/rPiqEq9X1U
— NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2022
Not being a good separator means a lot of tight-window passes would have to go his way for him to have a big game. It's probably easier to not bet on that happening. This season, Daniels has been a low-volume passer in the limited action he's seen anyway.
Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Williams is a far more interesting player to look at than Burks. He's a rookie, so we haven't seen years of ineffectiveness at the next level kill our hype for him. And he's shown major flashes of talent -- he was very close to breaking off a huge touchdown run in Week 4 that got called back by a penalty.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TAKES THE DEEP BALL TO THE HOUSE 😳
A huge touchdown for Washington gets wiped out by an illegal shift.
Brutal penalty. https://t.co/GuSUEwHfLF
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) October 4, 2026
And he was targeted eight times in that game, though that was without Daniels throwing the ball. There's a real upside case to be made here, especially if McLaurin misses time. The Giants have only allowed 6.0 yards per pass attempt this season, though, which ranks tied for sixth-lowest in the NFL.
Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams For Fantasy Football?
Williams is the play here. Burks has shown through his four-plus seasons in the NFL that he cannot be consistent. Even this season, he's had a minimal role in the offense, and that's unlikely to change. Daniels hasn't been a high-volume passer since his rookie season, and Burks' separation struggles make it tough to target him heavily.
Williams, meanwhile, has impressed on film with a blend of body control, yards-after-catch ability, and route-running chops. He's the clear choice to make here -- while he may not have elite upside, he certainly has potential, and you want to pick up talented first-year players before their big breakout game, when all the pieces are in place for increased production.
Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut
4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! https://t.co/F9mfhB8yc6
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026
Hold your horses for Week 5 if you want to start him, though. The game could be a miserable, soaked slog-fest with "possibly over one inch" of rainfall predicted, according to The Weather Channel. Williams is a plausible start in deeper leagues, but should be stashed on benches in most 12-team leagues for Week 5.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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