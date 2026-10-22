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Should I Pickup Tez Johnson or Ted Hurst III? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

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Ted Hurst III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Should I pickup Tez Johnson or Ted Hurst III as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Tez Johnson Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Ted Hurst III Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Tez Johnson or Ted Hurst III For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be missing their top wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot), as he recovers from head and foot injuries. He was working off to the side at his team's practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7.

There's a solid chance he can't play in the game, which would make young wideouts Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III next in line for increased target volume. Both have shown flashes but have yet to put anything consistently great on tape.

There's murkiness around the Bucs offense right now, as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) isn't certain to return in Week 7 yet. But you should always try to roster the No. 1 receiver for any offense, even if they're only the top wideout for a week. So should you grab Johnson or Hurst on waivers?

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Tez Johnson Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Johnson had some nice flashes in his rookie season last year, including in game where he had four catches for 42 targets and two touchdowns. But that iteration of the Buccaneers offense was much better than the one this season.

Tampa Bay's 2026 offense is a shadow of its former self. No part of the offense is working well, except running back Bucky Irving on rare occasions. The passing attack has been abysmal whether it's been Mayfield or undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in as signal caller.

Also, 33 percent of his fantasy points this season came on the above play, which was a horrendously busted defensive coverage by the Dallas Cowboys. They're one of the NFL's worst defenses this year. Johnson's playing time hasn't been great this season.

He has zero games with 60 or more percent of his team's offensive snaps, and was under 40 percent in both of his last two games. Maybe that number goes up due to Egbuka's injury, but it's not encouraging.

Johnson's low snap rate could be due to his diminutive size. He's a detriment as a blocker, since he's just 165 pounds. He's one of the NFL's lightest receivers, so playing against physical outside cornerbacks against non-terrible defenses isn't his specialty.

 

Ted Hurst III Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Hurst, on the other hand, has a solid role with the team, even though he's a rookie. His snap rate dipped markedly after his first three games, but remained higher than Johnson's on average. Last week, he played 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

He's spent time playing as the Bucs' X receiver, and has more targets, receptions, receiving yards, snaps, routes run, and touchdowns than Johnson. That makes the choice pretty obvious. The dip in playing time isn't the best sign, but it's hard not to think he's the guy to pick up.

 

Should I Pickup Tez Johnson or Ted Hurst III For Fantasy Football?

It's better to just follow the production here. Hurst is probably going to lead the team in targets among WRs in games that Egbuka doesn't play in. We don't know yet if the Bucs WR1 will be out for Week 7, but there's no harm in grabbing Hurst just in case.

He's also made the more impressive plays this season, including a long catch-and-run for a touchdown in the earlier clip and the above tough catch and hold while being hit.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Travis Hunter
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyreek Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keenan Allen
vs
Brandin Cooks
Keenan Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
Cyrus Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Kirk
Keenan Allen
vs
Treylon Burks
Keenan Allen
vs
Efton Chism III
Keenan Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyreek Hill

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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