Free NFL betting picks for every Week 7 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 7. Who should you bet in Week 7? Analysis for every game on the slate.
The Week 7 NFL slate has the makings of a fascinating spot on the schedule with divisional clashes, injuries, and unexpected records all over the board.
That said, no games can be taken for granted, and anything can happen any given Thursday, Sunday, or Monday. Can franchises that came into the season with big expectations like the Rams, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Ravens rebound from tough Week 6 losses? Those are just some of the top storylines for the exciting slate ahead.
Read ahead as we drop our picks, predictions, and analysis for every game on the Week 7 NFL schedule!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (Thursday)
Chicago's offense is coming off a strong performance thanks to a much-needed return to the lineup for Caleb Williams, but New England has been playing disciplined football and has enough offensive firepower to hang with the Bears. I'll take the Bears at home in a tight one.
Prediction: Bears 27, Patriots 24
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (France)
This Pittsburgh defense should make life uncomfortable for Tyler Shough, especially if the Saints become forced into predictable third-down situations. The international setting adds some uncertainty, but I'll trust the Steelers to win the field position battle and pull away late.
Prediction: Steelers 23, Saints 17
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
The Niners have looked like the best team in football to this point, though a cross-country trip to Atlanta could have some challenges. With Michael Penix Jr. in the lineup, the Falcons have enough offensive talent to generate some yards against a San Fran defense that's shown some cracks at times. Still...the 49ers are a well-oiled machine offensively behind Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, and they'll eventually pull away here.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle connect for the first TD of the game 🗣️
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gUpcqqMUkC
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
Prediction: 49ers 30, Falcons 24
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Though both of these squads are coming off a win in Week 6, this matchup still rates as one most casual fans would rather skip. I don't really blame them, as we can expect a physical, low-scoring affair between a couple of offenses that could struggle.
TITANS GET THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON 🙌 https://t.co/IT6rtaNwUv
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
You have to tip your hat to the Browns for the type of football they've played up to this point, and I'll give them a small edge despite being on the road.
Prediction: Browns 17, Titans 14
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Likely still reeling from a horrendous home loss to the Titans that resulted in GM Chris Ballard being fired, the Colts will try to regroup in Week 7. However, they draw a tough spot, as they must travel to Minnesota to face a well-rested and undefeated Vikings squad.
Minnesota's swarming defense and home-field advantage will take care of business here.
Prediction: Vikings 21, Colts 17
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
While their 2-4 record leaves a lot to be desired, the Jets have actually looked like a competitive football team in 2026. This one could be a grind - even against the lowly Dolphins - but look for Gang Green to lean on their defense and come away with a scrappy divisional win.
Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 13
Tampa Bay Bucs at Carolina Panthers
Who knows what's gonna happen when NFC South rivals get together. The Panthers appear to have the early inside track on the whackiest division in football, but we know that anything can happen when these two teams meet.
Baker Mayfield seen practicing again Thursday (@gregauman)
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 22, 2026
While I expect a tough divisional battle, I'll take Carolina's balanced offensive attack with a still-improving Bryce Young and the dependable Chuba Hubbard.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Bucs 23
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
As of this writing, the availability of Lamar Jackson for Week 7 remains very much in doubt. Either way, this divisional matchup often turns into a shootout, and the Bengals undoubtedly possess the offensive firepower to put stress on the Ravens' secondary.
Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 27
New York Giants at Houston Texans
After making a late Week 6 splash in his Giants debut, J.J. McCarthy will get the starting nod for the G-Men this week. He'll face a rugged challenge, as the Texans defense will throw multiple looks at him.
C.J. Stroud has looked more like the rookie version of himself in recent weeks, and ultimately, I think this Houston team is much better than their 2-4 record.
Prediction: Texans 27, Giants 14
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
Arizona's upset of the Rams last week showed the Cards can be dangerous, but Denver's defense has a good chance to disrupt the pocket and stop the Cardinals from building on that momentum.
There's undoubtedly been offensive frustration for the Broncos to start the season, but they could right the ship a bit in this spot.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Cardinals 17
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Green Bay has been a tough team to peg in 2026, but they've now won three straight and produced 54 points across their last two. Detroit is easier to put a finger on... we know their offense is going to be good and their defense is going to be horrible.
The Packers have enough offensive talent - as well as the potential return of Josh Jacobs - to punish an abysmal Lions secondary and win a shootout.
Prediction: Packers 38, Lions 35
Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders
A 2-4 team that's dropped a couple of tight ones, the Rams have largely been able to explain away their losses this season. However, a shocking loss to the Cardinals last week should be a wake-up call for Sean McVay's veteran squad.
Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) out 6-10 weeks. https://t.co/Oek3COiVXc
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Now without Davante Adams, a trip to Vegas isn't the cakewalk it appeared to be when looking at the schedule a couple of months ago. Despite the warning signs, it's hard not to believe the Rams will eventually turn it on...
Prediction: Rams 28, Raiders 24
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday Night Football)
Seattle is undoubtedly a tough out at home, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Lumen Field for this primetime Sunday clash undefeated and looking sharp. This is a classic revenge-game spot for Kenneth Walker III. He's been better than anyone could have dreamed with KC.
Following a dominant start to the season, the Seahawks have looked a bit out of sorts of late. The Chiefs nab a big road win here.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 21
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football)
Almost all signs are pointing against the Eagles heading into this Monday night matchup against the divisional-rival Cowboys. Philly has lost four straight, as well as the services of Jalen Hurts for the season. Saquon Barkley's status remains murky, and controversy lingers around the team's handling of Hurts' medical care.
Evan Williams and the @Packers respond with an INT of their own!
DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rqynGJkH2e
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Despite all those (real) concerns, something tells me the Eagles will be a live home dog in this spot against a Cowboys squad that just continues to underperform expectations.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 23
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