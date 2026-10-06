Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 5? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) continues to rehabilitate the hamstring injury he suffered in training camp this offseason. It's been a tough start to a promising young NFL career to see his hamstring injuries from college recur yet again.
It's the second documented major re-aggravation of a hamstring ailment that's been bothering him on and off for over a year. Hamstring issues have been the Kryptonite of many high-profile NFL WRs in recent seasons, notably including Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson.
Fortunately for him, he's been healthy this season, and didn't suffer from major hamstring issues in 2025. Perhaps he could provide a blueprint for success for players with chronic hammy issues. Tyson is far from fully recovered, though, and is set to miss even more time. So should you drop him in fantasy football for Week 5?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
The only way Tyson would be a good drop candidate would be if he weren't set to return until the fantasy football playoffs and you desperately needed someone to contribute to your team now. Another good reason to dump him would be if he were ruled out for the rest of the season.
And though reports have indicated that he's multiple weeks away from a return, he still has plenty of contingent value. New Orleans has shown a high-powered passing attack through four contests, which has made wide receiver Chris Olave one of the best pass-catchers in all of fantasy football.
Tyler Shough absorbs the pressure and finds Juwan Johnson for 23!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/a7sy7UCdJt
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Shough's seven years in college have apparently benefited him in the long run, as he's one of the league's most productive passers. He's been genuinely impressive in Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Both Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson have been very productive.
Even WR Devaughn Vele had a nice start to his season. The Saints run the most plays per game in the NFL, which means more dropbacks, more aimed passes at receivers, and more catches and yards for the pass-catchers.
Tyson will return to one of the best offensive environments in the NFL when he's healthy, and depending on how much playing time he gets, should immediately produce enough to be a fantasy football starter.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Your absolute biggest priority of a wavier add, among players that are widely available in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6, is Los Angeles Chargers WR Tre' Harris. He's set to be his team's WR1 with very little target competition to get in his way due to the injury to Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey (foot).
McConkey missed a ton of time in college due to various injuries, and just aggravated a foot injury he was trying to play though. Los Angeles is also missing its top-2 tight ends to separate ailments. Safe to say Chargers QB Justin Herbert has his work cut out for him, and much of that work could flow through the flashing Harris.
After spamming Tre' Harris motioning to blocking reps for weeks, this was a great time right out of the half to dial this up.
Just, you know...need to block. https://t.co/JFeNs3GQvV
— Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) October 6, 2025
The second-year pro has been close to making huge plays on a number of occasions. Unfortunately, the Chargers offensive line often isn't giving Herbert much time to throw. Still, enough volume going Harris' direction for him to have some big games in future contests is likely.
Miami Dolphins wideout Malik Washington is also an interesting name to consider. He's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games, and has garnered a healthy 28 targets through those contests. He looks like the Dolphins WR1, yet is only rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Malik Washington has reached 200 receiving yards this season
Season Stats:
17 Rec | 219 Yds
Season Pace:
72 Rec | 931 Yds
#PhinsUp https://t.co/gnX5SeVYIq
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 5, 2026
He was very impressive in college, and appears to have developed nicely after two seasons in the pros.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Jordyn Tyson, Malik Washington. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tre' Harris, Jordyn Tyson, Malik Washington:
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