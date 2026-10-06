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Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 5 (2026)

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 5? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) continues to rehabilitate the hamstring injury he suffered in training camp this offseason. It's been a tough start to a promising young NFL career to see his hamstring injuries from college recur yet again. 

It's the second documented major re-aggravation of a hamstring ailment that's been bothering him on and off for over a year. Hamstring issues have been the Kryptonite of many high-profile NFL WRs in recent seasons, notably including Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson.

Fortunately for him, he's been healthy this season, and didn't suffer from major hamstring issues in 2025. Perhaps he could provide a blueprint for success for players with chronic hammy issues. Tyson is far from fully recovered, though, and is set to miss even more time. So should you drop him in fantasy football for Week 5?

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Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?

The only way Tyson would be a good drop candidate would be if he weren't set to return until the fantasy football playoffs and you desperately needed someone to contribute to your team now. Another good reason to dump him would be if he were ruled out for the rest of the season.

And though reports have indicated that he's multiple weeks away from a return, he still has plenty of contingent value. New Orleans has shown a high-powered passing attack through four contests, which has made wide receiver Chris Olave one of the best pass-catchers in all of fantasy football.

Shough's seven years in college have apparently benefited him in the long run, as he's one of the league's most productive passers. He's been genuinely impressive in Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Both Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson have been very productive.

Even WR Devaughn Vele had a nice start to his season. The Saints run the most plays per game in the NFL, which means more dropbacks, more aimed passes at receivers, and more catches and yards for the pass-catchers.

Tyson will return to one of the best offensive environments in the NFL when he's healthy, and depending on how much playing time he gets, should immediately produce enough to be a fantasy football starter.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Your absolute biggest priority of a wavier add, among players that are widely available in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6, is Los Angeles Chargers WR Tre' Harris. He's set to be his team's WR1 with very little target competition to get in his way due to the injury to Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey (foot).

McConkey missed a ton of time in college due to various injuries, and just aggravated a foot injury he was trying to play though. Los Angeles is also missing its top-2 tight ends to separate ailments. Safe to say Chargers QB Justin Herbert has his work cut out for him, and much of that work could flow through the flashing Harris.

The second-year pro has been close to making huge plays on a number of occasions. Unfortunately, the Chargers offensive line often isn't giving Herbert much time to throw. Still, enough volume going Harris' direction for him to have some big games in future contests is likely.

Miami Dolphins wideout Malik Washington is also an interesting name to consider. He's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games, and has garnered a healthy 28 targets through those contests. He looks like the Dolphins WR1, yet is only rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

He was very impressive in college, and appears to have developed nicely after two seasons in the pros.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Jordyn Tyson, Malik Washington. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tre' Harris, Jordyn Tyson, Malik Washington:

Tre' Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre' Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre' Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre' Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Will Shipley
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Tre' Harris
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Keon Coleman

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