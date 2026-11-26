Zach Thompson analyzes the 2026 fantasy football QB strength of schedule. Find the best rest-of-season matchups and quarterbacks to target in trades down the stretch.
Jacksonville and Minnesota are tied for the most favorable remaining schedule for quarterbacks for the rest of the fantasy football season. The Raiders have the best fantasy playoff run from Weeks 15-17. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers have the most difficult remaining schedule, and they also have the toughest-looking matchups in the playoffs.
The difficulty of projected matchups shifts and changes each week, and the starting QBs for teams continue to shift as the season progresses as well. Rookies like Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck are getting a chance, while injuries have forced Tommy DeVito and possibly DJ Uiagalelei into starting roles in the coming weeks. As you try to plot your way through the rest of the season and playoffs, let's break down the QB strength of schedule for the rest of the season.
After a rough week against the Giants, things should get much better for Trevor Lawrence ahead, while Jayden Daniels has three very favorable matchups and then three very difficult matchups to finish the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Process
The RotoBaller Strength of Schedule tool is fully customizable by position and for any week range of the entire season. It can also be adjusted to PPR, H-PPR, STD, DK, or FD scoring. In this post, we'll focus on the QB portion of the Strength of Schedule chart.
Strength of Schedule ratings are based on fantasy points allowed to each position. 100 is average; 120 = a defense gives up 20% more points (easy matchup); 80 = 20% fewer points (a harder one).
Since there are only a few must-start, elite fantasy quarterbacks, the QB position is one of the most reliant on fantasy football SOS. A mid-level quarterback with several strong matchups can carry your team on a huge playoff run, since they have a much better outlook, floor, and ceiling than a similar QB with a tough SOS.
Schedule scores average those opponent ranks across games in each window. Byes are excluded from the average, with the number of available games shown separately. These are schedule ratings, not weekly player rankings.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule
The Jaguars have the easiest QB schedule from Weeks 12-17, with a SOS of 111. They're followed by the Vikings (110), Browns (110), Cardinals (108), Colts (107), and Titans (107).
The charts show each team's opponents, the matchup rank for each defense, and the average schedule score. Bye weeks are listed separately.
2026 Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Time Frames
- Stretch Run: Weeks 12-14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15-17
Fantasy Football - Next Three Weeks Strength of Schedule
Washington: Great Matchups for a Playoff Push
The Commanders have a tough schedule during the fantasy playoffs, but Jayden Daniels could be key to helping your team get a top seed or into the playoffs over the next few weeks. He and the Commanders face the Cardinals, Titans, and Texans in three positive matchups over the next three weeks.
Daniels led the Commanders to a big win on Monday night, throwing for 289 yards and adding 42 rushing yards as well. The dual-threat QB has a very high ceiling and brings a lot of upside to every matchup, especially over the next three weeks.
Philadelphia: Joe Milton III Rolling On?
The Eagles got a win over their in-state rivals in Week 11, with Milton throwing for 141 yards against the Steelers. He hasn't had huge numbers, totaling 310 passing yards with zero touchdowns in two starts.
He did get DeVonta Smith back from an injury this week, which could help the passing game be more dynamic with a big-time playmaker on the outside.
This week, he faces the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and then has a favorable matchup against the Cardinals and Colts. Milton is probably best reserved for two-QB league pickups, but if you're desperate and willing to be bold, he has good potential and favorable matchups.
Jacksonville: Do Jaguars Land on Their Feet?
Trevor Lawrence looked very human for most of Sunday's road game in New York. He had been outstanding before that rough road outing, and at least he gets a soft landing spot this week as the Jags face the Titans at home.
After that get-right outing, he has a slightly favorable matchup against the Bears before a tough Week 14 matchup with the Steelers before the playoffs.
Carolina: Bryce Young Best on the Bench?
The Panthers are only 5-5, but that's enough to have them two games ahead of the rest of their division. Young played well against the Ravens, continuing his solid season with 254 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He's up to 18 touchdowns and 2,651 passing yards and has emerged as a fantasy option in many formats.
However, the matchups ahead for him are brutal. He has to go on the road to Tampa Bay and Minnesota the next two weeks before coming home for a better but still slightly tough matchup against the Saints. Young is getting the chance to make plays, but the next few weeks could be low-scoring matchups, so see what other options are available.
Cincinnati: Could Joe Burrow Be Benchable?
On the other side of the Commanders' win on Monday night, the Bengals lost a tough road game in the rain. While Burrow still threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, it was a step backward after scoring at least four total touchdowns in each of his last five games.
The Bengals come home to face the Saints on Sunday, which should be a solid spot for him to bounce back. But things get tough after that, with a road game against the Browns and a home matchup with the Chiefs. Burrow is still an elite QB1, but temper expectations for the next few weeks until the playoffs.
Fantasy Football Playoffs Strength of Schedule
Las Vegas: Ride the Rookie?
If you have your playoff spot secure and are looking to just focus on the three-game stretch from Weeks 15-17, check out how juicy things are down the stretch for Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza. He does have to face the Broncos again in Week 15, but this time at home. Then he finishes with outstanding matchups against the Titans and Cardinals.
He had his first NFL touchdown against Denver in Week 11, and he finished the game with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 38-24 defeat. It looks like Vegas will continue to give up plenty of points on defense, creating the need for Mendoza to step up and sling the ball around, giving him a high ceiling.
New York: Ready for a Giant Finish
The Giants also have a favorable schedule, and they could be right in the mix for a playoff spot of their own in the last three games of the regular season. J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown and totaled 173 passing yards against a very good Jaguars defense.
While he has tough matchups in Week 14 against the Seahawks and Week 15 against the Browns, McCarthy could be a solid streamer in the final two weeks of most fantasy leagues. He and the Giants are on the road in Detroit and on the road in Dallas in those two weeks against teams that have been excellent matchups for opposing QBs.
Jacksonville: Jogging It In
After Trevor Lawrence and the Jags get the Titans this week, they also have a great playoff schedule. They play on the road in Houston, on the road in Dallas, and then finish the fantasy playoffs with a home game against the Commanders.
Depending on what they have to play for, they could get some rest for their starters. But if they push to the finish, Lawrence has a very favorable playoff schedule.
Washington: Turning Tables
After their favorable stretch over the next three weeks, things get tough for Daniels and the Commanders. In fact, looking at just the three weeks in most leagues' fantasy playoffs, the Commanders have the second-hardest schedule behind only the Panthers.
Daniels and the Commanders face the Falcons in Week 15, but then things get tough. In Week 16, he faces the Vikings in Minnesota and then takes on the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Make sure to check out the full SOS tool on RotoBaller for updates and all the positional matchups going forward.
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