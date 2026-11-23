Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 12 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Ladd McConkey, A.J. Brown, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. As the calendar turns to Week 12, managers are focused on building teams to win a fantasy championship, which means they are running out of roster space to hold onto underperforming assets.
Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo leagues and decide whether managers should stash them or send them to the waiver wire.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 12?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|83
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|32
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|12
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Myles Price
|WR
|9
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|42
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|56
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|82
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Detroit Lions
|DEF
|66
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Chicago Bears
|DEF
|76
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deeper Leagues
|15
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|51
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|17
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|18
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|18
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|25
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|34
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|21
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|71
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DEF
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Upside Stash
|26
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|86
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Upside Stash
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|DEF
|88
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Upside Stash
|28
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|93
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Upside Stash
|29
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|46
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|30
|Drake Maye
|QB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|61
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|87
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Woody Marks
|RB
|69
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|36
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|81
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|37
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|68
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|73
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|41
|Cam Ward
|QB
|52
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Bo Nix
|QB
|83
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|92
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|82
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|80
|Hold in All Leagues
|47
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 27)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua recently underwent MCL surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the next four to five months, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason. However, the star wideout is on track to be a full-go ahead of the 2027 campaign.
While he is on the IR, Nacua will also serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Before the injury, the 25-year-old was putting together another highly productive campaign, operating as the WR1 in the Rams' offense.
Through seven games, Nacua averaged a dominant 25.1 PPR points per game while drawing 13.3 targets per game from Matthew Stafford. Fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status in the offseason, as his four-year rookie contract will expire at the conclusion of this season. He could look to test free agency and would likely be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.
Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Cut List Ranking No. 42)
The Indianapolis Colts are shutting down wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old wideout has been battling a heel injury since September and is now slated to miss the remainder of the season. Pierce was placed on the injured reserve after their Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, Pierce has not made any significant progress in his recovery, and given the team's placement in the standings, they will look to ensure he is fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season. In limited action, Pierce caught five passes for 72 yards on seven total targets. Last season, Pierce enjoyed a breakout campaign, posting his first 1,000-yard effort and finding the back of the end zone six times.
As a result, fantasy managers should expect Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, and Anthony Gould to operate as the top WRs in Indianapolis for the back half of the campaign.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints (Cut List Ranking No. 17)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson had just one catch for six yards in a 21-13 Week 11 loss to the Chicago Bears. The rookie wasn't designated as active until just before Sunday's game because he was limited in practices during the week with a chest injury. There was still hype surrounding him following his breakout performance in Week 10, when he caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards.
Instead, veteran wideout Chris Olave led the receiving room with 15 targets, catching nine of them for 102 yards. Tyson is WR19 in RotoBaller's position rankings, but his starting status for next week is now in question following his lackluster performance in Week 11.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was one of his team's lone skill position players who did not have a monster day in their 51-30 Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, recording just one catch for 11 yards on one target. Flournoy had been playing some of his best football heading into the week, recording six straight games with either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown reception.
However, he remains the third option in a Dallas passing game that is centered around the superstar wide receiver combo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. As long as Lamb and Pickens remain healthy, Flournoy's profile carries plenty of risk for fantasy managers. He'll have a chance to bounce back in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.
Week 12 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 12 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 12 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 12 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 12 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 12 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Justice Hill. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Justice Hill. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Justice Hill. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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