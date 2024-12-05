Zamir White Still Not Practicing
2 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (quadriceps) missed the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday. White has missed the last two games due to a quadriceps injury and isn't on the right track to return this weekend when the team travels to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday. Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison (ankle), who has missed the last two games as well, was limited on Wednesday. Even if White were to get back to practice later this week and play on Sunday, he'd likely be the RB3 for Vegas behind both Mattison and Ameer Abdullah. The 25-year-old opened the year with an opportunity to be the Raiders' lead back, but he squandered that chance and is now just looking to get healthy again. White is averaging a dreadful 2.8 yards per carry on 65 attempts through eight games in 2024 and is now rostered in only 21% of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Source: Raiders.com
