Xavier Worthy Finds End Zone In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught six passes for 46 yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Worthy also rushed three times for 30 yards and a touchdown in this contest. The rookie found the endzone on a 21-yard catch-and-run that was officially ruled a rush because it came on a lateral pass from Patrick Mahomes. Worthy led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets in today's game. Worthy's increased role is an encouraging sign heading into next week's matchup against the Houston Texans, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. It should also be noted that Patrick Mahomes left this week's contest with an ankle injury and is questionable for next week's game. Despite Worthy's impressive performance, it will be difficult for fantasy managers to trust him in the fantasy playoffs, especially if Mahomes misses with his injury. Worthy should be considered a flex play for Week 16 if Mahomes is active.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
