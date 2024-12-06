Will Reichard Gets Through Another Full Practice
13 hours agoMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (quad) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session. This is good news after Reichard was designated to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday. He has missed each of the last four games due to a strained quad. Reichard has been able to get in back-to-back full practice sessions which puts him in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. This season, Reichard has connected on 14-of-16 field goal attempts and all of his extra points tries. He'll be worth looking at as a streaming option, assuming he's active for Sunday's game.
Source: vikings.com
