Wil Lutz Has Another Solid Performance Against Browns
3 days agoWhile Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz didn't go off like he did in the Week 12 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, he was still very solid for fantasy managers in the 41-32 victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Monday night in Week 13. Lutz stayed on point by making both of his field-goal attempts (long of 36 yards) and all five of his extra points for 11 total points on the evening in a game where both defenses looked gassed. With yet another strong performance on Monday night, Lutz now ranks third among all kickers in 2024 in overall fantasy points and has double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back contests. The Broncos will head on their bye in Week 14 before facing the Colts at home in Week 15, where Lutz should remain a top-10 option for fantasy managers at the kicking position. The 30-year-old has missed just three of 29 field-goal tries and made all of his 31 extra points.
Source: ESPN.com
