Vikings Open Practice Window For Will Reichard
3 days agoThe Minnesota Vikings have opened rookie kicker Will Reichard's (quadriceps) 21-day practice window on Tuesday for him to return from Injured Reserve. Reichard will return to practice with the team this week, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated from IR to return to game action this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. The 23-year-old has missed the minimum of four games while on IR, but he'll need to get through a full week of practice before the Vikings consider officially activating him by Saturday. John Parker Romo has filled in nicely as Minnesota's placekicker with Reichard out, making 11 of his 12 field-goal opportunities and seven of his eight extra-point attempts. Before his right-quad injury, Reichard made 14 of his 16 field goals (87.5%) and all 23 of his extra points to average 8.1 fantasy points per game in his first eight games in the NFL.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com